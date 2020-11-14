Kazakhstan quarantines embassy official infected with COVID-19

Kazakhstan has put in quarantine the official of the Russian Embassy who tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer on transport Sadvakas Baigabulov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The Russian Embassy official was tested for COVID-19 by PCR on arrival to the city of Nur-Sultan. His COVID-19 test result was positive.





According to the Chief Medical Officer on transport, the embassy official was put in 14-day quarantine.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.