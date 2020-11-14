Система Orphus

Kazakhstan quarantines embassy official infected with COVID-19

13.11.2020 2161
Kazakhstan has put in quarantine the official of the Russian Embassy who tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer on transport Sadvakas Baigabulov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Russian Embassy official was tested for COVID-19 by PCR on arrival to the city of Nur-Sultan. His COVID-19 test result was positive.

According to the Chief Medical Officer on transport, the embassy official was put in 14-day quarantine.


 
