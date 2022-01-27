Kazakhstan reduces COVID-19 quarantine period

Kazakhstan reconsidered the COVID-19 quarantine period," Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told the Government meeting, Kazinform reports.

The COVID-19 quarantine time for close contacts to people with COVID-19 and asymptomatic cases has reduced from 14 to 10 days. Thereat, if tested negative for COVID-19 on the 7 th day, the quarantine period will also end. Notably, the quarantine time will come to an end on the 10 th day, no PCR test is required.

Earlier, the Minister said that since the pandemic outbreak the daily coronavirus cases for the first time ever exceeded 16,000 the nationwide.

Since the beginning of the year there were detected 178,000 coronavirus cases. The daily cases exceeded 16,000 for the first time ever due to the Omicron spread and its high transmission.