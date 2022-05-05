Система Orphus

Kazakhstan revises conditions for extension of subsoil use contracts

04.05.2022, 14:15 11916
"Kazakhstan will establish mutual obligations for subsoil users," Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev told the Government meeting.
 

Currently Kazakhstan revises conditions for the extension of contracts. Mutual obligations for subsoil users are to be established. First of all, special attention will be given to social commitments," the Minister stressed.

 
As the Minister explained, each subsoil user according to the new conditions will participate in the regional social projects, build new productions, update existing ones, develop local content, generate new jobs, and as a priority provide domestic manufacturing businesses with raw materials.
 
The Minister resumed as of today the amount of minimum investment liabilities under licenses exceeds KZT 15 bln annually.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Nazarbayev University

04.05.2022, 14:40 12011
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Nazarbayev University, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The President was acquainted with the educational, research activities and the strategy of further development of the university.
 
The Head of State was shown a master plan of the university, and research centers and laboratories. He was also presented the university’s projects and programs in the science, healthcare, digitalization, agriculture, ecology and sports areas, through which the NU contributes to the implementation of the President’s initiatives.
 
In addition, President Tokayev was informed about the university’s collaboration with leading foreign scientific and educational centers, the activities of medical and innovation clusters, as well as startup projects of the NU’s graduates.
 
The Head of State was also acquainted with the activities of the Institute of Smart Systems and Artificial Intelligence and the Energetic Cosmos Laboratory.
 
In the end, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke to Nazarbayev University's students and signed the guest book.
 
3 new regions established in Kazakhstan

04.05.2022, 12:25 11556
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to establish three new regions as well as move the administrative center of Almaty region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked the Decree "On some issues of the administrative and territorial structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan" decreeing to move the administrative center of Almaty region from Taldykorgan to Konayev.
 
In addition, the Head of State decreed to establish Abai region with the administrative center in Semey. The newly established region now comprises Aqsuat, Abai, Ayagoz, Beskaragai, Borodulikhin, Zharmin, Urdzhar, Kokpekti districts as well as the cities of Semey and Kurchatov which were a part of East Kazakhstan region.
 
Taldykorgan became the administrative center in Zhetisu region. It will consist of Aksu, Alakol, Eskeldin, Karatal, Kerbulak, Koksu, Panfilov, Sarkan districts as well as the cities of Taldykorgan and Tekeli which belonged to Almaty region in the past.
 
Ulytau region will have its administrative center in Zhezkazgan city. The region will comprise Zhanaarka and Ulytau districts as well as the cities of Zhezkazgan, Karazhal and Satbayev which used to be a part of Karaganda region.
 
The Decree will become effective on 8 June 2022.
 
Kazakh President decrees to establish Aksuat and Samar districts in E Kazakhstan

04.05.2022, 11:25 11296
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokatev decreed to establish Aksuat and Samar districts in East Kazakhstan region, the Akorda press service reports.
 
In compliance with Article 9 of the Law "On the administrative and territorial structure of Kazakhstan, the Head of State decreed to transfer the administrative centre of Tarbagatai district in East Kazakhstan from Aksuat village to the village of Akzhar in Tarbagatai district in East Kazakhstan. Besides, the Head of State decreed to establish Aksuat district with an administrative centre in the village of Aksuat separating it from Tarbagatai district and Samar district with an administrative centre in the village of Samarskoye separating it from Kokpekty district.
 
The central state bodies, local representative and executive bodies of East Kazakhstan region are assigned to take measures for the uninterrupted and effective operation of the corresponding territorial subdivisions of central state bodies, local representative and executive bodies and organizations.
 
The decree shall take effect on June 7, 2022.

Annual job fair for Kazakh students takes place in London

03.05.2022, 21:48 20241
The fifth annual Job Fair 2022 for Kazakh students took place at the University College London (UCL) in a hybrid format. The event was co-hosted by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK, the Kazakhstan PhD Association in the UK and the UCL Kazakh Society.
 
The Job Fair is an annual event traditionally hosted by the Embassy, where Kazakh students in the UK communicate directly with representatives of leading Kazakh and foreign employer companies, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.
 
Around fifty Kazakh students from all over the UK attended the fair in London. Most of them are holders of the Bolashak international scholarship, doing their master’s degrees. Samruk Kazyna sovereign wealth fund, Air Astana, Kazatomprom, the Astana International Financial Centre’s Bureau for Continuing Professional Development (AIFC BCPD), Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund and such international companies as Seven Pillars and Citibank took part in the job fair as potential employers.
 
In his welcome address, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov focused on the deep reforms taking place in Kazakhstan aimed at building a New Kazakhstan and at the further comprehensive democratisation and ensuring the prosperity of the society. He highlighted that the state prioritises the support and promotion of youth, which is manifested through the recently created Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve, which is increasingly used for making appointments for key positions in Kazakhstan.
 
The representative of the AIFC A-Pro project of the AIFC BCPD Dilda Ismailova made a presentation about the AIFC structure, the role of the BCPD in the organisation’s ecosystem and training and internship opportunities for students.
 
Potential employers from Samruk-Kazyna, Air Astana, Damu, Kazatomprom, Citibank and AIFC hosted master classes, case studies and interviews to determine the most suitable candidates for vacant positions.
 
In addition to official presentations, the participants had the opportunity to meet in person and ask questions to representatives of employer companies, take part in solving various cases, and pass a preliminary interview for vacant positions.
 
Air Astana national carrier also sponsored a raffle, in which three economy class return tickets from the UK to Kazakhstan were drawn.

Kazakhstani chess prodigy wins World Youth U18 Rapid Championships title

03.05.2022, 09:45 20356
Congratulations are in order for Kazakhstani chess prodigy Nogerbek Kazybek who won the World Youth U18 Rapid Championships 2022 in Rhodes, Greece, Kazinform reports.
 
FIDE Master (FM) Nogerbek Kazybek claimed the World Youth U18 Rapid Championships title in Greece, the Central Chess Club announced via Instagram.
 
Rhodes played a host to the World Youth U18 Rapid & Blitz Championships 2022 on 1-2 May.
 

 
Eid Al Fitr lights up hearts of Muslims with faith - President Tokayev

02.05.2022, 09:05 30356
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Kazinform reports.
 
According to the Akorda press service, President Tokayev wholeheartedly congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the holy holiday for all Muslims - Eid Al Fitr.
 
In his message of congratulations the Head of State noted that the people of Kazakhstan has always reverently and joyfully greeted this holiday marking the end of 30 days of fasting.
 
Eid Al Fitr, according to the President, lights up the hearts of all Muslims with faith and encourages people to do good things as well as exude humility, kindness and mercifulness. Because these are the core qualities the unity of our people is based on.
 
President Tokayev also expressed confidence that timeless values of Islam will greatly contribute to the spiritual development of a New Kazakhstan.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State wished good health and more prosperity and wellbeing for the people of Kazakhstan.
 
Weekly Digest with highlights of President Tokayev’s working week released

01.05.2022, 15:45 29896
A video recapping the working week of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from April 25 through May 1, 2022 has been released, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
Kazakhstan marks People’s Unity Day

01.05.2022, 08:55 22196
Kazakhstan marks the 1st of May - People’s Unity Day, the holiday that is aimed at strengthening ties, respect and tolerance between different ethnicities, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
At the recent session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that unity, accord and peace are our unwavering values. The Head of State stressed that it is crucial to raise the young generation as true patriots. In total over 130 ethnicities live in peace in Kazakhstan.
 
The People’s Unity Day has been celebrated in Kazakhstan since 1996 and is included into the official calendar of national holidays of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
On this day Kazakhstanis traditionally celebrate mutual respect towards all ethnic groups residing in the country. Festivities, fairs, concerts and sports event are held countrywide to demonstrate the uniqueness of all ethnic groups. The People’s Unity Day is one of the most favorite and bright holidays for all generations of Kazakhstanis.
 
For instance, today the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, will host concerts, sports events, exhibitions, challenges and other events. Concerts are set to take place at the EXPO site, Demalys Pormenade and Students’ Park.
 
