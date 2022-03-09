Система Orphus

Kazakhstan's daily COVID-19 case count stands at 253

04.03.2022, 09:10 31206
Kazakhstan's daily COVID-19 case count stands at 253
Images | pexels.com
253 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 68. North Kazakhstan region has seen the second biggest number of daily coronavirus infections - 39. Kostanay region is third in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases - 29.

24 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Nur-Sultan city, 17 in Pavlodar region, 16 in Karaganda region, and 11 in East Kazakhstan region.

Nine fresh daily COVID-19 infections have been reported in West Kazakhstan region, eight in Shymkent city, seven in Almaty region, six in Akmola region, six in Atyrau region, six in Zhambyl region, four in Mangistau region, one in Aktobe region, one in Kyzylorda region, and one in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 1,303,316 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakh President holds session on national security, law and order

04.03.2022, 20:11 31581
Kazakh President holds session on national security, law and order
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a sitting on ensuring the national security, law and order, Kazinform cites fthe Akorda press service.
 
Heads of law enforcement and special agencies took part in the meeting.
 
Those present focused on the pressing issues of ensuring the national security, strengthening of law and order in the country, in particular, the fight against organized crime.
 
The Head of State drew attention to the rapid response tasks and interdepartmental cooperation.
 
Following the meeting the President gave certain tasks aimed at strengthening national security, adoption of additional measures to protect public order and fight against organized crime.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President's press service launches official Telegram Channel

03.03.2022, 20:00 36846
Kazakh President's press service launches official Telegram Channel
Images | БОРТN1
"The Kazakh President's press service launched an official Telegram Channel https://t.me/bort_01," Kazinform has learnt from the press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali.
 
On March 1 this year the President's press service launched the Telegram Channel to broadcast news, announcements, express analytics, infographics, informal photos and video from various events.
 
Uali invites all to subscribe for updates on the President's Telegram Channel.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry helps evacuate 431 Kazakhstani nationals from Ukraine

03.03.2022, 14:38 36986
Kazakh Foreign Ministry helps evacuate 431 Kazakhstani nationals from Ukraine
Images | Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry updated the information on the current situation with the evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals from Ukraine, Kazinform reports.
 
Since the evacuation began the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign institutions have provided help to 431 nationals of Kazakhstan to leave Ukraine. Kazakhstani diplomats work on the issue of crossing the border by Kazakhstani nationals to further send them to Kazakhstan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

COVID-19, COVID-19-like pneumonia kill 5 Kazakhstanis over past day

03.03.2022, 11:37 37071
COVID-19, COVID-19-like pneumonia kill 5 Kazakhstanis over past day
Images | unsplash.com
Four people have died of the coronavirus infection and one of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan sees 58 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia
 
Kazakhstan has added 58 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
 
One person has died of and 28 people have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.
 
Kazakhstan's COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 88,214. Those killed by the disease number 5,343. So far, the country has reported 81,751 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.
 
43 COVID-19 patients on lung ventilation in Kazakhstan
 
18,093 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
 
Of the 42,319 COVID-19 patients, 1,945 are in-patients, and 16,148 are out-patients.
 
Those also include 143 severe patients, 52 critical patients, and 43 patients on lung ventilation.
 
Notably, the country has logged 253 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 2,091 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Almaty-based presidential residence to be demolished

02.03.2022, 14:26 37196
Almaty-based presidential residence to be demolished
Images | Facebook page of Uali
Almaty-based presidential residence is set to be demolished after the January tragedy, Kazinform cites the President's Press Secretary Berik Uali.
 
Uali revealed in a recent Facebook post that the presidential residence in Almaty will be demolished upon the decision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
The decision was made after looters and terrorists destroyed and set on fire the presidential residence during the tragic events in the city this January.
 
The building will get replaced by a park for residents and guests of the city.
 
Earlier at the Majilis session in mid January, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed that Almaty city will be fully restored following the early January disturbances. He noted that Almaty will become even more beautiful, adding that it is his personal responsibility and the responsibility of the Kazakh Government.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

8 officials remain at Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv

02.03.2022, 14:09 37291
Eight officials of the Kazakh Embassy are still in Kyiv, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Our eight officials, including the ambassador, are staying at the Embassy. They all are in Kyiv in spite of military action, gun fires, and air raids. They help evacuate our nationals," said Shakhrat Nuryshev on the sidelines of the Majilis.

 
He also expressed hope the situation gets normal and there will be no need to evacuate the Embassy officials in Ukraine.
 

No claim has been made against the Kazakh embassy as really good relations have been established with both Ukraine and Russia. We all know that there had been phone talks, meetings between the Heads of our States. There is nothing Kazakhstan can be accused of supporting one particular side. We advocate quick resolution through talks," he added.

 
Kazakhstan has reached deals with Russia, Poland, Belarus, and Moldova to allow them to cross the border.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan reaches deals for 19 truck drivers stranded in Ukraine

02.03.2022, 13:29 37366
Deals have been reached with Russia, Poland, Belarus, and Moldova to allow truck drivers stranded in Ukraine to cross the border, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On the sidelines of the plenary session of the Majilis, First Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev said there are full details on 55 stranded trucks, for 19 of which deals have been reached with Russia, Poland, Belarus, and Moldova to allow them to cross the border.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

How many Kazakhstanis died in medical facilities during January tragedy

18.02.2022, 17:27 83941
How many Kazakhstanis died in medical facilities during January tragedy
Images | Facebook/Shelepova
Chairman of the Committee for Medical and Pharmaceutical Control of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Bayserkin at a briefing in the CCS told how many people were injured during the January riots in the country, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

“Over the entire period of the state of emergency, 2,740 victims applied to the medical organizations for help. 1,843 people received outpatient care, 897 people were hospitalized. 188 people were in the intensive care unit. To date, 891 patients have been discharged. 177 people died in medical organizations. Today, 6 people are being treated in hospitals and continue treatment: 3 in Almaty and 3 in Kyzylorda, 1 of them is in serious condition, he has a bullet wound, and he receives treatment,” Bauyrzhan Baiserkin said.

In three regions, he added, minors were affected. Two died from a bullet wound in Almaty, 7 were hospitalized with various gunshot wounds. 4 minors are in Almaty, 2 in Almaty region and 1 in Zhambyl region.

“Also, one pregnant woman suffered from gas spraying in the Almaty region. In general, during this period there were attacks on 20 healthcare facilities: 5 hospitals, 1 PHC facility, 14 pharmacies, which were located in Almaty. During this period, 7 medical workers suffered: 5 of them in Almaty and one in Shymkent and one in Almaty region. 46 ambulances were damaged. The largest number of them are in Almaty - 32 cars and 4 cars are beyond repair. During the state of emergency, about 360 doses of blood were delivered from the capital to the republican blood center in Almaty to create a reserve in case of further aggravation of the situation,” the speaker noted.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read