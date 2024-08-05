01.08.2024, 21:40 11766
Kazakhstan’s population rises by nearly 126,000 in half a year
As of July 1, 2024, Kazakhstan’s population stood at 20,159,707 people, up 125,867 since the beginning of the year, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau.
According to the Bureau, as of July 1, 2024, Kazakhstan’s population stood at 20,159,707 people, including 12,573,637 living in urban areas and 7,586,070 in rural areas of the country.
In the first half of the year, Kazakhstan’s population rose by 125,867, including 118,579 due to natural growth and 7,289 due to immigration, said the press service of the National Statistics Bureau.
Population growth rates were the highest in cities of Astana - 2.93%, Shymkent - 1.38% and Almaty - 1.33%, added the Bureau.
01.08.2024, 16:23 11996
Showman Nurtas Adambay accused of violating religious laws
Images | instagram/nurtasadambay
The specialized inter-district administrative court of Astana is considering a case against the famous Kazakhstani showman Nurtas Adambay. The case concerns violations of the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan on religious activities and religious associations, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing the Court Office.
Nurtas Adambay is accused of violating the requirements for the construction of religious buildings (structures), as well as repurposing (changing the functional purpose) of buildings (structures) into religious buildings (structures). In accordance with paragraph 4 of Part 1 of Article 490 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Kazakhstan, for such violations, individuals are subject to a fine of 50 monthly calculation indices (MCI), which is 185 thousand tenge. For legal entities, a fine of 200 MCI is envisaged, which is 738 thousand tenge.
In addition, the materials published in the Judicial Cabinet also include paragraph 3 of part 1 of the same article 490. This paragraph concerns violations of the requirements for the import, production, release, publication, and/or distribution of religious literature and other materials of religious content, religious items. A fine of 50 MCI (184,600 tenge in 2024) is envisaged for these violations and 200 MCI (738,400 tenge in 2024) for legal entities, as well as suspension of activities for a period of three months.
The case was initially scheduled for August 1 and was planned to be held via mobile video conferencing via WhatsApp Messenger. However, as reported by the court's press service in a recent update, the court hearing on Nurtas Adambay's case was postponed indefinitely.
Nurtas Adambay is widely known in Kazakhstan for his film projects, such as Akim and Kelinka Sabina. In addition to his film work, Nurtas actively opposed LGBT propaganda and even asked President Tokayev to ban the screening of the cartoon Lightyear because of the LGBT scene in 2022.
Earlier, Nurtas Adambay published a series of posts on social networks where he asked for forgiveness from everyone whom he could offend with his actions, including the mass media and the presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus.
31.07.2024, 16:12 13331
Azamat Satybaldy steps down as President of Kazakhfilm JSC
Azamat Satybaldy has explained why he stepped down from the post of the President of Kazakhfilm JSC, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Yes, it's true. I'm in China right now, and I was invited to join a project. Participating in it will take some time. That's why I made a decision to leave Kazakhfilm. At this time, I can’t talk about the project in China, since the project is kept under wraps. I will release an official statement in the coming days," Satybaldy said.
He insisted that the dispute over ‘Altyn adam’ animators’ debt payment did not affect his decision to leave his post at Kazakhfilm JSC.
This dispute has nothing to do with me stepping down from the post. I am leaving my post voluntarily," Azamat Satybaldy clarified.
Earlier it was reported that the animators of the ‘Altyn adam’ animated film had gone on a protest in front of Kazakhfilm’s building, claiming that they have not received money for their work for seven months. Later Kazakhfilm revealed that it had paid off its debt to the animators.
It bears to remind that Azamat Satybaldy was appointed President of the company in 28 July 2023.
30.07.2024, 19:37 13471
Pavlodar student secures gold at 56th International Chemistry Olympiad
Kazakhstan's young talents have secured four medals at the 56th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO). Rinat Ilyusizov demonstrated exemplary performance becoming one the best in the competition, Kazinform News Agency reports.
All students from the Kazakhstani team won prize-winning places. These include Rinat Ilyusizov, a student of the Lyceum for Gifted Children No.8 in Pavlodar, Kirill Kim and Abylai Kabdulkhadyr from the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics in Astana, and Adilzhan Moldagul from the boarding school "Bilim-Innovation" in Aktau.
IChO is one of the most prestigious global scientific competitions for high school students talented in chemistry. For the third year in a row, Kazakhstan’s national team shows the highest results, and this year it made a sensation by adding two gold, one silver and one bronze medals to its collection," the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.
This is not the first victory for Pavlodar-born student in the international arena of mathematical competitions. Prior to this, Rinat Ilyusizov hauled gold at the 58th International Mendeleev Olympiad for schoolchildren in chemistry in China. The last time Kazakhstan earned a medal at the Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad back in 2017.
It is should be noted that this year IChO was held from July 21 to July 30. Over 340 students and 400 chemistry university professors and teachers from 90 countries took part in the competition.
30.07.2024, 16:51 13711
Sulfur dioxide concentrations in Shymkent 40 times above permissible levels
Ecologists beat an alarm as the sulfur dioxide concentrations reached dangerous proportions after the fire broke out in the territory of an industrial zone in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As earlier reported, gaseous technical flake sulphur caught fire on July 27 at 11:35 a.m. at the KMG Supple Company LTD. It burnt more than 1,200 square meters destroying 5,000 bags full of gaseous technical flake sulphur and a Daewoo Jentra car. The firefighters battled the fire almost for 24 hours.
The locals started complaining of a pungent odor that made them feel unwell after the fire.
The ecology department of the city took air samples at distances of 500, 800, and 1,000 meters from the fire site. The analysis claimed that sulfur dioxide concentrations are 40 times higher than permissible levels and carbonous oxide is 1.3 times above the standards.
10 people, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire. Two of them were rushed to the hospital with burns and poisoning symptoms. The rest received treatment at the site.
434 people, including 233 children, were immediately evacuated from the neighboring Shanyrak residential area to safer places. All of them returned home in the evening.
An investigation is launched to determine the cause of the fire.
30.07.2024, 13:57 13871
More than 2,000 people die on roads in Kazakhstan every year
Up to 2,000 people die and over 19,000 sustain injuries each year as a result of road traffic crashes in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov said at a government session Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
85% of the total crashes occur in populated areas. Deaths from crashes with pedestrians account for a one-fourth of road deaths. Mangistau, Almaty and Kyzylorda regions have the highest rates of road traffic fatalities. The main cause is the lack of regulated pedestrian crossings, lightning and sidewalks, said Sadenov.
The Kazakh interior minister went on to add that the changes in registration practices, growing number of vehicles, poor condition of infrastructure and drivers’ discipline are attributable to the increase in road traffic crashes.
Sadenov added that the country needs to install around 600 pedestrian lights, over 100,000 pedestrian fences, lighting on 15,000km of roads and 60,000km of sidewalks.
The minister said that there is an urgent need for construction of over six thousand km of roads with four or more lanes (category 1), including roads between regional administration centers: Atyrau, Aktobe and Uralsk; Oskemen and Semey; Karaganda, Zhezkazgan and Kyzylorda; Karaganda, Pavlodar and others.
Sadenov also pointed out that 37% of the total road crashes occur due to speeding.
29.07.2024, 10:51 33081
Kazakhstan Today was granted rights to distribute CGTN TV content
CMG International Communication Planning Bureau granted Kazakhstan Today News Agency the non-exclusive right to distribute CGTN TV content on its official website (www.kt.kz) and Youtube account homepage in the mode of real-time relay starting from 27 July, 2024, the agency's correspondent reports.
CGTN is an excellent source of information about the cultural, economic and social life of China, which shows the amazing beauty and diversity of the natural landscapes of the country. In addition, the channel introduces the great culture of the Chinese people: traditional arts, crafts, famous Chinese cuisine, shows films about the relations of the modern society of the country. I am sure that the unique opportunity to see the CGTN channel will allow Kazakhstanis to expand their ideas about China and will contribute to the development of friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding of the peoples of the two countries," the Editor-in-Chief of Kazakhstan Today News Agency said during the signing ceremony of the document.
On the Chinese side, the document was signed by Mr. Teng Yunping.
Bureau Director of CMG International Communication Planning Bureau.
Bureau Director of CMG International Communication Planning Bureau.
The parties noted the relevance and importance of the project, its role in the development of cultural international contacts in Greater Eurasia.
26.07.2024, 19:02 44256
64-year-old Kazakh pensioner travels to Paris by bike
Images | screenshot from video
Rabbim Borashev, a resident of the Mangistau region, traveled all the way from Aktau to Paris by bike to see the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. His mission is to support his compatriots, Team Kazakhstan, in the competition, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The 64-year-old pensioner undertook a journey of over 5,000 km, culminating in his arrival at the Arc de Triomphe, where he was warmly greeted by the staff of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Paris and a number of distinguished French figures.
I can say it was my dream to attend the Olympic Games. When I was young, the likelihood of achieving this goal was minimal. However, with the passage of time and the accumulation of experience, the opportunity has now materialized, prompting the decision to pursue it. Despite the challenges posed by inclement weather, navigating the border crossing and traversing the city, I have successfully reached my destination," cyclist said.
First, he went to Baku from Aktau. Thereafter, he crossed the Georgian border, entered Türkiye in June, and continued his itinerary through Hungary, Austria, and Germany, ultimately reaching Paris.
Until the retirement, he worked in the construction sector. In recent years, he found a new hobby - cycling, and he even competed in a number of cycling races.
26.07.2024, 18:48 42246
Over 3,000 measles cases recorded in Almaty
Images | Depositphotos
According to the deputy head of the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of Almaty, Assel Kalykova, an epidemiological situation regarding measles cases is showing signs of stabilization in the city. Since the beginning of the year, 3,289 confirmed cases have been registered, including 2,034 cases among children under 14 years old, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It was observed that the incidence of morbidity among the pediatric population is predominantly concentrated among those who have not received vaccination, primarily due to refusal to be vaccinated, as well as due to medical contraindications to vaccination and failure to reach the recommended age for vaccination.
Assel Kalykova also emphasized the crucial role of vaccination in preventing the transmission of measles and its associated complications. The recommended vaccination schedule for measles is two doses: the first given at 12 to 15 months of age and the second at 6 years of age. This approach enables the development of post-vaccinal immunity, providing a robust defense against the disease.
The data indicates that from November 10 of last year to the present, 162,986 individuals received additional mass immunization against measles, rubella, and mumps. This includes children aged 6 months to 10 months and 29 days (13,214), aged two to four years (80,042), health workers (8,676), and catch-up immunization (61,054) for children of other ages who had not previously received routine immunization against measles with an incomplete course of vaccination.
The scheduled immunization against measles of children in the target group continues in accordance with the National Immunization Schedule. The first vaccination is administered at the age of one year (12-15 months), with a second vaccination scheduled at the age of six years.
Vaccinations are administered at all vaccination rooms in health centers throughout the city, at no cost to the patient.
