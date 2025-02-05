03.02.2025, 16:42 6486
Kazakhstan’s population stands at 20,286,084 on January 1
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s population stood at 20,286,084 as of January 1, 2025, according to figures released by the National Statistics Bureau on Monday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The National Statistics Bureau estimated that Kazakhstan added 252,242 people in 2024, bringing the total to 20,286,084 on January 1, 2025.
As of 2025, Almaty city is the most populous city in Kazakhstan, with over 2,292,333 inhabitants. The capital Astana and Shymkent city are the country’s 2nd and 3rd largest cities with a population of 1,528,887 and 1,256,263 people, respectively.
Kazakhstan’s most densely populated regions include Turkestan region with 2,154,334 inhabitants, Almaty region - 1,560,377 people, Zhambyl region - 1,133,984 and Karaganda region 1,135,351.
12,774,743 Kazakhstanis reside in urban areas, whereas 7,511,341 people in rural areas.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s population stood at 20, 243,000 as of November last year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
20.01.2025, 19:43 61636
Kazakhstan, Russia launch joint investigation into AZAL plane crash - Azerbaijani prosecutor general
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Joint investigations are underway into the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) jet en route Baku-Grozny on December 25, 2024, near the city of Aktau, in coordination with the relevant authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia, including the Prosecutor's Office and law enforcement agencies, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.
By the order and instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, all relevant state structures have been mobilized in connection with the investigation of the AZAL plane crash near Aktau, and they are carrying out their tasks according to their responsibilities. Criminal cases have been initiated in three countries - Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan - concerning the aviation accident.
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Russia's relevant authorities have gathered evidence, which they will later jointly analyze to identify the responsible parties. Currently, the Russian Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General's Office are conducting the necessary investigative actions in this direction," he added.
The Azerbaijan Airlines plane which was flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25. The plane was carrying 67 people including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims were six nationals of Kazakhstan.
Earlier it was reported that the two black boxes belonging to the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed near Aktau had been delivered to Kazakhstan from Brazil.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.01.2025, 17:06 61366
Kazakhstan surpasses Japan in global internet speed ranking
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Speedtest Global Index service summarized the results of December 2024 by publishing a ranking of countries and cities with the fastest internet, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
In this study, experts analyzed the average speeds of mobile internet and broadband access in nearly 200 cities across 154 countries. The primary evaluation criteria of the Speedtest Global Index are downloading and upload speeds for both mobile and broadband networks.
According to the global service data, Kazakhstan rose by one position in the country rankings for mobile internet speed. The country is now ranked 57th, with an average download speed of 53.76 Mbps. Japan follows in 58th place with an average speed of 53.54 Mbps.
However, Kazakhstan ranks lower in terms of fixed broadband internet speed, placing 88th globally with an average download speed of 73.67 Mbps.
The top three countries for mobile internet speed remain:
- United Arab Emirates - 453.87 Mbps
- Qatar - 383.5 Mbps
- Kuwait - 257.3 Mbps
The lowest speed was recorded in Afghanistan, where the download speed was just 8.2 Mbps.
Earlier, it was reported that the percentage of Internet users has reached 93% in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.01.2025, 16:10 78971
Police officer posthumously awarded for bravery in Almaty region
Images | Almaty region's police department
Tell a friend
Late patrol inspector senior lieutenant Shalkar Baizhomartov has been awarded the 3rd degree Aibyn Order posthumously, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Receiving the award was the father of later Shalkar Baizhomartov.
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Interior Minister Aidar Saitbekov, who presented the award, offered his condolences and highlighted the bravery senior lieutenant Baizhomartov showed as well as his contribution and dedication to ensure the safety of citizens.
The interior bodies’ personnel are always at the frontline in the fight against crime and maintaining order. Late Shalkar Baizhomartov proved his devotion to his duty and the homeland at the cost of his life, said Saitbekov.
To note, Shalkar Baizhomartov attending to an accident scene was crushed to death by a Toyota Camry vehicle, that lost control and rammed onto a police vehicle, on Almaty-Oskemen highway in Almaty region on December 20, 2024.
Earlier it was reported that a police officer of the Medeu District Police Department had been stabbed to death during an altercation in one of Almaty's medical facilities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.01.2025, 11:28 125321
Several flights delayed at Almaty airport
Tell a friend
Several flights have been delayed due to snowfall at the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the airport online flight board, departures from Almaty to Shymkent, Astana, Aktau, Atyrau, and Novosibirsk, as well as arrivals from Astana, Shymkent, Aktau, and Kyzylorda are delayed for several hours.
According to the press service of the airport, a number of outbound flights experienced delays due to inclement weather on January 8, including snowfall and fog.
As earlier reported, Kazhydromet has issued a weather warning for 14 regions of Kazakhstan as well as the cities of Astana and Almaty for Wednesday, January 8.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.01.2025, 17:35 125091
Read-out data from flight recorders of crashed AZAL plane to be examined soon in Astana
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Members of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash investigation commission with the decrypted data from the flight recorders (black boxes) are to arrive in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Upon arrival, the experts will immediately begin examining the decrypted data from the flight recorders, said the press service of the Kazakh Transport Ministry.
As earlier said, the Aviation Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) of Brazil completed decoding the flight recorders (black boxes) of the crashed Azerbaijan Airlines plane (AZAL).
Earlier, Kazinform reported that the specialists from the Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa) of the Brazilian Air Force began analyzing data from the black boxes of Azerbaijan Airlines’s Embraer 190 plane.
On December 30, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the tragic crash of Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243 on 25 December 2024.
The Azerbaijan Airlines plane which was flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25. The plane was carrying 67 people including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims are six nationals of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.01.2025, 10:27 124726
How Kazakhstanis celebrate Orthodox Christmas Day
Tell a friend
On January 7, Orthodox Christians in Kazakhstan celebrate Christmas, marking the birth of Jesus Christ according to the Julian calendar, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The author invites readers to explore how Kazakhstanis celebrate this day.
Orthodox Christianity is the second-largest religious group in Kazakhstan, following Islam. It came to Kazakhstan during the Russian Empire’s expansion in the 18th and 19th centuries. Today, Orthodox Christians make up a significant portion of the population.
Despite being a secular state with Islam as the dominant religion, Kazakhstan respects and celebrates its religious diversity, with Orthodox Christmas recognized as a public holiday since 2005.
Celebration
The journey to Christmas begins with the Nativity Fast, a 40-day period of spiritual and physical preparation that concludes on January 6. During the fast, believers abstain from meat, dairy, and indulgent foods while focusing on prayer, repentance, good deeds, and reconciliation with loved ones.
On Christmas Eve, January 6, families prepare sochivo, a dish of boiled grains like wheat or other cereals mixed with poppy seeds, honey, nuts, and dried fruits. This is a very nutritious dish that gives strength to those who have faithfully observed the fast to endure the long Christmas service.
The Christmas service begins on the night of January 6 and continues into the early hours of January 7. Worshippers gather in churches to celebrate the birth of Christ, a time for deep spiritual renewal and a closer connection to God.
A central symbol of the holiday is the Christmas tree, adorned with ornaments, garlands, and a star. Traditional decorations include angels, lanterns and bells. Candles are also lit on this day in honor of the birth of Jesus Christ and to point to the Light of the world.
The Christmas table is a feast of abundance, with meat and fish dishes, pies, salads, and an assortment of sweets. Roasted chicken, duck, and other poultry stuffed with apples are served, along with aspic (a cold meat jelly), a popular dish during the holiday. A roasted pig’s head also makes an appearance, completing the festive spread.
After the festive dinner, as midnight approaches, young people gather in groups and visit homes to keep alive one of the most joyful and ancient customs - the celebration of Koliada. Boys and girls sing festive carols, praising the birth of Christ and wishing prosperity to the household. In return, hosts express their gratitude by offering sweets, treats, or even money.
Earlier Kazinform News Agency shared how people around the world celebrate New Year’s Eve.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.01.2025, 21:32 124396
Neuroinfection caused mass die-off of Caspian seals - experts
Tell a friend
According to Aydin Kydyrmanov, laboratory chief at the Research Center of Microbiology and Virology, mass die-off of the Caspian seals in Mangistau region was caused by neuroinfection, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As reported, some 2,000 dead seals were discovered in Mangistau region’s Tupkaragan and Karakiya districts in October-November 2024. The Center's employees who had arrived at the scene took samples from the dead seals' carcasses.
The experts conducted a molecular genetic analysis and discovered a new viral disease in the brain and lung tissues.
There was a virus in all the samples. This is a viral neuroinfection. The detection of the virus in the animals’ brain proves that this is the only cause of the disease," Aidyn Kydyrmanov said adding that immunodeficiency contributed to the disease progress
This disease has not been sufficiently studied yet. It is typical for marine mammals.
In early December, in an interview with a Kazinform correspondent, Dan Jarvis, Director of Welfare and Conservation at British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), commented on the reports of Caspian seal die-offs, describing it as a "critical conservation issue in the Caspian region."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.01.2025, 20:34 123006
No need to make fuss - President Tokayev on metapneumovirus in China
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his opinion on the metapneumovirus raising concerns in the society, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Now everyone is talking about a new infection. There is no need to make a fuss. We shoulld further develop cooperation with China," the Head of State said during his visit to the House of Students of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University in Astana.
As reported, President Tokayev surveyed today new dormitory for master's degree and PhD students of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University in Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
03.02.2025, 17:36Kazakhstan and Iran Strengthen Cooperation at High-Level Meetings 03.02.2025, 15:3915456Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Intend to Expand Trade and Economic Cooperation 29.01.2025, 15:0811916Lunar New Year celebration in China 03.02.2025, 16:426386Kazakhstan’s population stands at 20,286,084 on January 1 31.01.2025, 20:326041Bogdanovich Glacier, Oktyabrskaya Cave In Almaty Mountains 13.01.2025, 22:58194551UAE is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Arab world, says Tokayev 14.01.2025, 13:33192566Measures to prepare for IX Asian Winter Games considered by Government 13.01.2025, 18:48185916New Ambassador of Austria Presented Copies of Credentials 21.01.2025, 13:26185721Implementation of Taza Kazakhstan environmental action considered by Government 20.01.2025, 20:47171866Kazakh President sets tasks to NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev