Kazakhstan’s population stands at 20,286,084 on January 1

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s population stood at 20,286,084 as of January 1, 2025, according to figures released by the National Statistics Bureau on Monday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





The National Statistics Bureau estimated that Kazakhstan added 252,242 people in 2024, bringing the total to 20,286,084 on January 1, 2025.





As of 2025, Almaty city is the most populous city in Kazakhstan, with over 2,292,333 inhabitants. The capital Astana and Shymkent city are the country’s 2nd and 3rd largest cities with a population of 1,528,887 and 1,256,263 people, respectively.





Kazakhstan’s most densely populated regions include Turkestan region with 2,154,334 inhabitants, Almaty region - 1,560,377 people, Zhambyl region - 1,133,984 and Karaganda region 1,135,351.





12,774,743 Kazakhstanis reside in urban areas, whereas 7,511,341 people in rural areas.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s population stood at 20, 243,000 as of November last year.