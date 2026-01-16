Kazakhstan’s university diplomas to gain broader international recognition

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

Kazakh senators have approved the draft law "On ratification of the Asia-Pacific Regional Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications in Higher Education," Qazinform News Agency reports.





Signed on November 26, 2011, in Tokyo, the document is aimed at establishment of cooperation in the field of recognition of higher education qualifications in the Asia-Pacific region, senator Assem Rakhmetova says.





Developed within the framework of UNESCO, the goal of the Convention is to simplify the procedures of recognition of diplomas, academic degrees and other qualifications, ensuring transparency and fairness in their evaluation, as well as expanding academic and professional mobility among the region’s countries.





The participants of the Tokyo Convention are 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Armenia, Australia, China, Fiji, the Vatican, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and Türkiye.





The ratification of the Tokyo Convention provides for joining the Asia-Pacific Network of National Information Centres of the States Parties to the Tokyo Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education in the Asia-Pacific Region.