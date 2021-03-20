Kazakhstan sees 1,186 new Covid-19 cases in a day

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,186 new cases of the coronavirus infection.





Almaty city once again reported the highest number of fresh infections – 318. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 307 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region detected 100 new daily infections.





In the past day 86 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 64 – in West Kazakhstan region, 55 – in Akmola region, 45 – in Kostanay region, 44 – in Pavlodar region, 38 – in Atyrau region, 32 – in Aktobe region, 23 – in Shymkent, 21 – in North Kazakhstan region, 18 – in East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Turkestan region, 11 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in Mangistau region, 4 – in Kyzylorda region,





In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 227,953 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.





Over the past day, 807 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. The total number of recoveries in Kazakhstan is 208,881.





COVID-like pneumonia: 79 new cases in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan has added 79 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.





193 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia have been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 49,896 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 45,428 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 659 people across the country.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,186 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 227,953 since the start of the pandemic.





5 Kazakhstanis arrived from abroad tested positive for COVID-19





5 Kazakhstan nationals who arrived from abroad without PCR test results were tested positive for COVID-19, Kazinform reports.





On March 17, 28 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany, South Korea, Egypt, Turkey, the UAE, etc.





2,985 out of 3,372 air passengers had COVID-19 tests, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports. he rest were taken upon arrival to the quarantine center to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus.





5 out of 211 arrived in Kazakhstan without COVID-19 tests on March 16 were tested positive for coronavirus infection.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.