Kazakhstan Today was granted rights to distribute CGTN TV content

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

According to the deputy head of the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of Almaty, Assel Kalykova, an epidemiological situation regarding measles cases is showing signs of stabilization in the city. Since the beginning of the year, 3,289 confirmed cases have been registered, including 2,034 cases among children under 14 years old, Kazinform News Agency reports.





It was observed that the incidence of morbidity among the pediatric population is predominantly concentrated among those who have not received vaccination, primarily due to refusal to be vaccinated, as well as due to medical contraindications to vaccination and failure to reach the recommended age for vaccination.





Assel Kalykova also emphasized the crucial role of vaccination in preventing the transmission of measles and its associated complications. The recommended vaccination schedule for measles is two doses: the first given at 12 to 15 months of age and the second at 6 years of age. This approach enables the development of post-vaccinal immunity, providing a robust defense against the disease.





The data indicates that from November 10 of last year to the present, 162,986 individuals received additional mass immunization against measles, rubella, and mumps. This includes children aged 6 months to 10 months and 29 days (13,214), aged two to four years (80,042), health workers (8,676), and catch-up immunization (61,054) for children of other ages who had not previously received routine immunization against measles with an incomplete course of vaccination.





The scheduled immunization against measles of children in the target group continues in accordance with the National Immunization Schedule. The first vaccination is administered at the age of one year (12-15 months), with a second vaccination scheduled at the age of six years.





Vaccinations are administered at all vaccination rooms in health centers throughout the city, at no cost to the patient.