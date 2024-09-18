Kazakhstan tops medal standings at end of 5th World Nomad Games

Images | worldnomadgames.kz

Team Kazakhstan added 25 more medals at the 5th World Nomad Games to bring their total medal count to 114, including 44 gold, 33 silver and 37 bronze ones, before the tournament wraps up, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





Team Kazakhstan was represented by a total of 216 athletes in 21 sports at the 5th World Nomad Games.





On Day Six of the Games, Team Kazakhstan won 25 medals, including 11 gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals.





Today, Bakyt Tolay brought Team Kazakhstan a gold medal in the Zheti kut stage in the Tenge ilu event.





Kazakhstan’s eagle hunter Serikbek Kuntugan claimed gold in the Kusbegilik final.





Team Kazakhstan won two gold and two bronze medals in the Mangala (Turkish traditional intellectual game) event, with Kundyz Yessipkep claiming the women’s gold and Aigerim Kuanyshbekova - bronze. Bigali Zkiryayev claimed a gold medal in the men’s Mangala event and Azamat Kaidarov - a bronze medal.





Kazakhstan ended up with a silver medal in the Ordo event (Kyrgyz national game). Coming in first was Team Kyrgyzstan. Tajikistan was placed third.





Kazakhstan swept the podium in the Kunan baige at the Games, with Amir Serik winning gold, Ansar Arysstanbek hauling silver and Dilnur Nurmukash settling for bronze.





Ansar Arysstanbek brought Team Kazakhstan a gold medal in the Alaman baige event. Coming in second was Khamza Amanfeldy of Kazakhstan. Kyrgyzstan’s Nurel Elessov was placed third.





Kazakhstan’s Serzhan Baktybay won gold in the Top Baige event. Arnat Muratkhan and Zhanbolat Marden of Kazahstan claimed second and third places, respectively.