13.09.2024, 16:53 17941
Kazakhstan tops medal standings at end of 5th World Nomad Games
Images | worldnomadgames.kz
Tell a friend
Team Kazakhstan added 25 more medals at the 5th World Nomad Games to bring their total medal count to 114, including 44 gold, 33 silver and 37 bronze ones, before the tournament wraps up, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Team Kazakhstan was represented by a total of 216 athletes in 21 sports at the 5th World Nomad Games.
On Day Six of the Games, Team Kazakhstan won 25 medals, including 11 gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals.
Today, Bakyt Tolay brought Team Kazakhstan a gold medal in the Zheti kut stage in the Tenge ilu event.
Kazakhstan’s eagle hunter Serikbek Kuntugan claimed gold in the Kusbegilik final.
Team Kazakhstan won two gold and two bronze medals in the Mangala (Turkish traditional intellectual game) event, with Kundyz Yessipkep claiming the women’s gold and Aigerim Kuanyshbekova - bronze. Bigali Zkiryayev claimed a gold medal in the men’s Mangala event and Azamat Kaidarov - a bronze medal.
Kazakhstan ended up with a silver medal in the Ordo event (Kyrgyz national game). Coming in first was Team Kyrgyzstan. Tajikistan was placed third.
Kazakhstan swept the podium in the Kunan baige at the Games, with Amir Serik winning gold, Ansar Arysstanbek hauling silver and Dilnur Nurmukash settling for bronze.
Ansar Arysstanbek brought Team Kazakhstan a gold medal in the Alaman baige event. Coming in second was Khamza Amanfeldy of Kazakhstan. Kyrgyzstan’s Nurel Elessov was placed third.
Kazakhstan’s Serzhan Baktybay won gold in the Top Baige event. Arnat Muratkhan and Zhanbolat Marden of Kazahstan claimed second and third places, respectively.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
13.09.2024, 18:00 18201
Astana hosts closing ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games
Images | worldnomadgames.kz
Tell a friend
The closing ceremony of the 5th World Nomad Games featuring a musical performance and words of congratulations from World Ethnosport Confederation President Bilal Erdoğan and Kazakh Sport and Tourism Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov took place in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
World Ethnosport Confederation President Bilal Erdoğan shared that during the five days of the Games he had seen the performances of around 2,500 athletes from 89 countries. The World Nomad Games presented the history and worldview of nomads, a mixture of fascinating sport and entertaining show.
This historic organization demonstrates the world that Kazakhstan has big ambitions to institutionalize traditional sports around the world. Attracting attention on all levels, these historic games show our rich cultural heritage, as was witnessed by the opening ceremony, choice of places, sports facilities and cultural events in great detail. The World Nomad Games, held under FIPS rules, once again proved that our traditional sports are not simply competitions, he said.
Bilal Erdoğan highlighted that the Games are the means for establishing friendship, solidarity and brotherhood. Athletes brought together by the Games remind of the importance of collaboration and sharing a common culture.
For myself, the irreplaceable support of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in holding the Games became one of the key factors of such success. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the President and the entire team, that devoted itself to the holding of the Nomad Games. Each contributed to this sports festival as well as to the history, said Bilal Erdoğan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.09.2024, 15:56 17726
Kazakh capital to host International Collegiate Programming Contest 2024
Tell a friend
World-famous stars of sports programming will participate at the 48th Annual World Championship of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC 2024) in Kazakh capital on September 16, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Bagdat Musin, the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom, is holding the finals of the ICPC 2024.
ICPC is the global and one of the prestigious programming competitions. The finalists of this competition are seasoned professionals, many of whom are already employed at leading BigTech companies globally.
ICPC fosters the training of young IT specialists, who will play a pivotal role in advancing the digital economy in our country and enhancing its global standing.
I am pleased to see that the Head of State has expressed support for this initiative. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has consistently highlighted the unique significance of intellectual sports. As an IT programmer, I am interested in how the ICPC will be held in Kazakhstan. While working abroad, I frequently encounter individuals with diverse talents. Recently, in Silicon Valley, we had the opportunity to speak with Jakub Pachocki, a participant of one of the ICPC finals. Jakub has contributed significantly to the development of GPT-4 and OpenAI 5. In other words, he is the Messi or Ronaldo of sports programming," Bagdat Musin said.
The forthcoming event in Astana represent a significant milestone for Kazakhstani youth with an interest in sports programming. While the subject matter of programming competitions is primarily mathematical, including algorithms and logic, the tasks are of interest not only to programmers, but also to entrepreneurs and company managers," Musin added.
The competition demonstrates which universities are best equipped to train the most skilled professionals. Therefore, the contest makes it clear for companies to develop strategies for attracting graduates, forming partnerships with universities, and offering internships.
From hundreds of thousands of participants, we see the emergence of hundreds of highly talented individuals who are driving truly innovative technologies," the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtel ecom said.
The ICPC is set to run between September 15-20 in Astana Exhibition complex "Expo-2017".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.09.2024, 21:33 34586
Winners of Mereili otbasy national contest honored in Astana
Images | Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry
Tell a friend
A solemn ceremony of awarding the winners of the Mereili otbasy national contest took place ahead of the Family Day in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s congratulation letter addressed to the winners was read out by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev.
In his letter, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of supporting the institution of family in building Just Kazakhstan.
The President pointed out that the country attaches special attention to this area, as systemic measures are under implementation.
Mereili otbasy is a unique project, that became a tradition. It further promotes the national values of our people. Our shared task is to instill in the younger generation the love for the sacred traditions of our ancestors. Each family can involve in this important mission. There are many dynasties, whose honest work can be a shining example for following, the testament to which is today’s event. The victory of each family in this contest can be regarded with confidence as the achievement of our entire people, reads the congratulatory letter.
Addressing those present, Senate Speaker Ashimbayev noted that the Head of State always stressed the crucial contribution of the family institution to the formation of a new quality of the nation.
President Tokayev pays priority attention to the strengthening of the family institution, protection of motherhood and childhood, promotion of a robust values system in the society. In his address, the Head of State focused on these issues, initiating a set of new social initiatives, aimed at increasing the well-being of our citizens. I’m convinced that all these measures will contribute to greater wellbeing of each Kazakhstani family, said Ashimbayev.
This year’s 11th edition of the Mereili otbasy national contest saw 3,369 applications submitted by families from all regions of the country.
You are the backbone of our nation! You’re making a huge contribution to our country’s prosperity, conservation of our national and family values!, said Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.09.2024, 18:27 34701
Kazakhstani nationals advised to leave Ukraine
Images | pexels.com
Tell a friend
The embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine recommended nationals of Kazakhstan to consider departing the territory of Ukraine over increasing tensions and security purposes in a statement published on the embassy’s official website, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The embassy notes that to travel from Ukraine to Kazakhstan, the nationals of Kazakhstan can use two land routes - through Poland or Moldova, then use commercial flights. In case of departure through Poland, they will need a Schengen visa, whereas a visa is not required to enter Moldova, the Kazakhstani embassy informed on its Telegram channel.
The embassy also calls on all citizens not to ignore air raid alerts and immediately seek shelter, follow their own security measures and recommendations of the official authorities.
To contact the embassy’s consular division dial: +38(044) 4831596, +38(044) 4891031. Hotline for Kazakhstani nations (in case of emergencies): +380673470408.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.09.2024, 09:59 36466
Dimash attends Bibigul Tulegenova Creative School opening ceremony
Images | dimashnews
Tell a friend
On September 1, 2024, the opening of the first private creative school named after one of the founders of Kazakh vocal art, the great singer and People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, Bibigul Akhmetovna Tulegenova, took place in Astana, dimashnews reports.
The opening ceremony was attended by People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan and opera singer Bibigul Tulegenova, the main founder of the school and publisher of Forbes Kazakhstan Armanzhan Baitassov, and People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen.
The Bibigul Tulegenova Creative School (BTCS) is a modern educational center offering an innovative educational concept. Here, children can develop their creative talents alongside gaining in-depth knowledge of core subjects through the school’s creative faculties.
Dimash Qudaibergen Participated in the Opening of the Bibigul Tulegenova Creative SchoolThe Music faculty will provide education in various music genres, music theory, and performance art.
The Digital faculty will teach programming, web development, and advanced technologies in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
Dimash Qudaibergen Participated in the Opening of the Bibigul Tulegenova Creative SchoolThe Art faculty will foster creative thinking in children through studies in visual arts, graphic and architectural design.
The STEM faculty will include programs in physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, and robotics.
Dimash Qudaibergen and Armanzhan Baitassov congratulated the future students on the Day of Knowledge and expressed confidence that the new generation will make a significant contribution to the development of a new Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.08.2024, 17:30 49981
Kyrgyzstan supplies over 530mln m3 of water to Kazakhstan in irrigation season
Tell a friend
Kyrgyzstan has supplied 534.3 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan during the irrigation season. The indicator exceeded the planned volume, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, water is supplied to Kazakhstan via Chu-Talas transboundary rivers. At the same time, 394.3 million cubic meters were delivered through the Talas River, which is 14.3 million cubic meters more than the planned volume.
We are actively cooperating with all our neighbors. In the context of ongoing negotiations with Kyrgyzstan, the Chu-Talas Water Management Commission has held two meetings this year. We agreed that our country will receive 180 million cubic meters of water through the Chu River and 380 million cubic meters of water through the Talas River during the irrigation season. As of today, water is supplied without interruption, and along the Talas River it has even exceeded the indicator set," Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.
To date, Kazakhstan has received 140 million cubic meters of water along the Chu River. Water is supplied in accordance with the schedule approved by the water agencies of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
As reported before, Tajikistan has supplied 488.6 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan via the Dostyk interstate canal during the irrigation season. Uzbekistan will send around 500 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan by the end of the irrigation season.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.08.2024, 16:31 49791
V World Nomad Games opening ceremony tickets sold out
Images | Akimat of Astana
Tell a friend
Tickets for the opening ceremony of the V World Nomad Games, slated for September 8-13 in Astana, are sold out, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Over 10 thousand tickets for the Games have already been sold.
Tickets are currently available for purchase. The tickets for the V World Nomad Games opening ceremony are sold out and are no longer available for purchase. However, tickets for all other sporting events are still on sale. More than 10,000 tickets have been sold for the competitions. The most popular competitions are Zhamby Atu (horseback archery), Traditional Archery, Kokpar (goat pulling), and Baige," Abylai Kondybayev, deputy chief of the Games organization directorate, said.
The V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held in Astana from September 8 to 14. The event is expected to bring together over 2,000 athletes from 89 countries of the world.
The total cash prize of the Games is 253 million tenge.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.08.2024, 14:44 39621
Durov may face a prison term of up to ten years
Tell a friend
Co-founder of the Telegram messenger app Pavel Durov has left the court building after being charged with numerous offences related to Telegram administration, TASS reported.
He left the territory of the court in a black minivan. Journalists waiting outside the court building failed to reach him for comments.
Earlier, the court charged him with six offences out of 12 named previously, the capital prosecutor’s office said in a statement. The charges include the refusal to cooperate with the authorities, complicity in dissemination of child pornography, complicity in drug trafficking and in a fraud, committed within an organized group. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, he may face a prison term of up to ten years and a fine of 500,000 euro.
The judge in charge of Durov’s case placed him under judicial control with an obligation to post a bail of 5 million euros, to report to the police station twice a week and he is forbidden to leave the territory of France.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
12.09.2024, 17:42Kazakh PM Bektenov: Major businesses need to exercise their social responsibility 11.09.2024, 09:16Sayasat Nurbek on higher education development: Businesses increase cooperation with higher education institutions in Kazakhstan31746Sayasat Nurbek on higher education development: Businesses increase cooperation with higher education institutions in Kazakhstan 13.09.2024, 19:0629596President Tokayev instructs to better education system, ensure safety of children 11.09.2024, 18:4227906Kazakhstan Participates in the "Yerevan Dialogue" 12.09.2024, 12:4427761Astana Expresses Readiness to Expand Cooperation with Prague and Tallinn 21.08.2024, 11:3682631Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Finland 22.08.2024, 21:49Allied Relations Treaty marks beginning of a quality new stage of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation - Tokayev82501Allied Relations Treaty marks beginning of a quality new stage of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation - Tokayev 22.08.2024, 16:3780556Telephone survey shows how many Kazakhstanis support nuclear power plant construction 20.08.2024, 16:3378911Kazakh President surveys preparations for V World Nomad Games 20.08.2024, 14:1278416Olzhas Bektenov: Social coal only to be sold to population