22.11.2023, 16:33 9441
Kazakhstani families evacuated from Gaza provided with housing and medical assistance
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani nationals and their family members evacuated from the Gaza Strip are provided with housing and medical aid, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Omarov said during a press briefing in the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Omarov also spoke of the status the evacuees can receive in Kazakhstan.
These issues are to be addressed in working order. To receive the status of refugee, they need to submit an application to an appropriate state body for their status to be defined. As of today, they have been evacuated from the zone, that is, those who have relatives here stay with them, and those who have no relatives are provided with housing. They’ve also been provided with medical aid, said the Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.11.2023, 18:56 10151
Italian Bel Canto Eastern Style
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
Rossini’s effervescent comic opera L’Italiana in Algeri will be featured for listeners at Astana Opera on December 5 and 26 under the baton of Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet. On these days, the opera house’s brilliant soloists are expected to debut as the main characters of the production, Astana Opera press office reports.
Unbridled imagination and musical genius of the great composer Gioachino Rossini created an opera sparkling with wit and easy to understand with funny intrigue. The story that happened to the flirtatious Italian Isabella in the distant Eastern lands with a culture unfamiliar to her commands the viewers’ interest, and they are happy to plunge into the whirlpool of passions. Dizzying virtuoso passages, magnificent ensemble and choral scenes, rich melodies allow vocalists to fully demonstrate their talents and leave an unforgettable impression on the audience," the music director and conductor of the production Ruslan Baimurzin said.
L’Italiana in Algeri is a work that is not performed at all venues, and in Kazakh opera houses it is not presented anywhere, except Astana Opera. Therefore, getting to know this rare production is a great success not only for our listeners, but also for the symphony orchestra musicians. This is a difficult opera to perform, which provides instrumentalists with an opportunity to master new material and grow on it, so having this production in the opera house’s repertoire is also an indicator of the great professionalism of our orchestra," Ruslan Baimurzin concluded.
On December 5, the debut of principal soloist Tatyana Vitsinskaya as the beautiful Isabella is planned, and the debut of opera soloist Yerzhan Saipov as Mustafà, the Bey of Algiers. On this day, the opera house’s young soloists will portray the heroes of Gioachino Rossini’s operatic masterpiece: Haly - Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, Taddeo - Azat Malik, Lindoro - Alikhan Zeinolla, Zulma - Aigerim Amanzholova, Elvira - Guldana Aldadossova.
Significant debuts in the colorful production of L’Italiana in Algeri are also expected on December 26. Thus, the opera house’s soloist Saltanat Muratbekova is preparing to present the titular character Isabella, and the debuts of her colleagues, soloists Yelena Ganzha and Altynbek Abilda, as Zulma and Haly, are also in the plans. Shyngys Rassylkhan will take the stage as Mustafà, Yerzhan Saipov will perform Taddeo, Narul Toikenov will perform Lindoro, and Aizada Kaponova will perform Elvira.
The stage director of Gioachino Rossini’s L’Italiana in Algeri is Yerenbak Toikenov, who set the action in the present day. The principal choirmaster is Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, the opera company director is Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.11.2023, 17:10 23526
Power supply resumed in 8 more villages in Pavlodar rgn
Tell a friend
Residents of 10 villages are still without power supply in Pavlodar region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
117 villages were without power supply due to 246 emergency power outages in Pavlodar region caused by severe wind battering the region last weakened.
As of today, power supply is resumed to 107 villages. Works to resume power supply is underway in villages of three districts - Akkuly, Shcherbakty, and Bayanauyl, the press service of the region’s administration office said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.11.2023, 20:58 26866
Pavlodar rgn to declare local state of emergency in areas hit hard by severe wind
Images | instagram / pavlodarnews.kz
Tell a friend
The nature-made state of emergency of local scale is set to be declared in cities and nine districts in Pavlodar region mostly affected by severe wind, Kazinform Agency correspondent reports.
The cities and districts’ administration offices held an emergency situations commission meeting, during which the decision was taken to declare a nature-made state of emergency of local scale. The decision is yet to be taken officially.
Regionwide, the wind tore off the roofs of 83 social facilities, mostly affecting 61 buildings, 10 health facilities, nine culture, and three sports facilities.
Business facilities, private residences and 63 high-rise buildings were affected as well.
There had been 246 emergency power outages leaving over 70 thousand people without power in the region. 21 villages still remain without power in four districts in Pavlodar region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.11.2023, 11:06 23701
Astana Opera: Masterpiece Revival
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
Last weekend, November 17 and 18, the ballet Beethoven - Immortal - Love was presented at the capital’s Astana Opera. German choreographer Raimondo Rebeck worked on the restored version. Music director and conductor of the production is Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin, Astana Opera press office reports.
While this ballet was not performed for some time, many things happened in between: in the world, in my life and in everyone’s life, good stuff, bad stuff, but many things. I think the audience saw the production in a different light, and even the soloists became different, because they had time to let it sink in and to think about this story. I see the difference in them: how they interpret their roles, how they see their characters. The company is in excellent shape and very well prepared. The team of ballet masters-repetiteurs on staff did really well rehearsing with them. The cast of the production has been updated, and I am grateful to have these new faces with new input. They interpret the characters in a different way, have different lines, which is refreshing for me. For example, Madina Unerbayeva, a beautiful new Love, and then there is Sofiya Adilkhanova, who has beautiful lines and very strong work on the character. Arman Urazov brought new colors to the part of Beethoven, as did Sultanbek Gumar to the part of Illness. All of them are extraordinarily good. Thus, the company now has a balance of mature and fresh new faces," choreographer Raimondo Rebeck said.
This stunning creation combines virtuoso choreography, musical splendor (a lot of effort was put into this by the symphony orchestra, choir and opera soloists) and a thrilling story of life of the great Ludwig van Beethoven. The German choreographer reflected the emotional palette, tragedy and the inner world of the composer through dance, presenting to the viewers a unique production with deep meaning.
The sets, skillfully designed by Japanese set designer Yoko Seyama, became an opportunity to express the story of Beethoven’s life. From his early creative successes and joys, through the difficult periods of his life associated with loss and illness, to the final act that embodies the immortality of his music.
The musical choices, based on the music of Beethoven himself, as well as Bach, Haydn, Mozart and contemporary composer Dirk Haubrich, was profoundly harmonious. The beautiful solos performed by Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Dolores Umbetaliyeva also touched the soul. She masterfully played Bach’s Prelude in C Minor, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 (second movement), Für Elise, Piano Sonata No. 14 "Moonlight Sonata" (first movement), Piano Concerto No. 5 (second movement).
We started preparing for the performance a month ago. Upon arrival, Raimondo Rebeck checked the purity of the dance and made some tweaks, although the revived version was practically no different from the original one. Speaking of my part, performing the role of the great composer Beethoven is a great honor for me. When preparing, I studied Beethoven’s biography through various sources. Having become a semi-musician myself, I got into character and I think I was able to tell the audience about the composer’s outstanding works. In this production, I strived to convey to the viewers that Beethoven was the closest to outer space among the world’s geniuses. Beethoven was a man with a generosity of spirit and rich creative legacy, but his fate turned out to be difficult: the composer became seriously ill," Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan said after the performance. "I think it is not easy to portray such eminent figures as Beethoven onstage. He is one of the most complex characters, the entire world knows what kind of person Beethoven was, knows his work, so you need to be very precise when performing him onstage. It is important to be able to convey the hero’s facial expressions and behavior correctly," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan concluded.
The dancers made a great impression with their skill and expressiveness. They performed their parts at the highest level. A distinctive feature of the soloists’ performance was their skillful acting, which set the dynamics and rhythm of the ballet. Thus, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Arman Urazov presented Beethoven. Immortal Love - Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva and Madina Unerbayeva. Euterpe - Assel Shaikenova, Sofiya Adilkhanova. Illness - Serik Nakyspekov, Sultanbek Gumar. Mozart - Aibar Toktar, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet. Haydn - Islam Kaipbai, Daniyar Zhumatayev. Count - Zhanibek Akhmediyev, Dias Kurmangazy. Countess - Moldir Shakimova, Madoka Yano. Father - Sunggat Kydyrbai, Kuat Karibayev. Mother - Alina Khalimolla and Gulnur Kaisarova. The soloists were able to convey through the language of dance the subtlest nuances of choreography from exquisite pas de deux to energetic ensemble numbers. Exceptional charisma and skill of the company’s performance emphasized the importance of every moment of the master’s life.
The ballet Beethoven - Immortal - Love not only told about the life of the composer, but also evoked in the viewers deep thoughts about the immortality of art, the eternity of music, which continues to bring people joy through the centuries. This choreographic canvas gave the audience an opportunity to see a collective portrayal of a creative person, immerse themselves in the world of the great composer and feel the power of music of his genius.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.11.2023, 14:29 58806
Maulen Ashimbaev participated in the international conference dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Tell a friend
During the visit to Kyrgyzstan, members of the delegation of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan led by Maulen Ashimbaev participated in the international conference dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov. Speaking to the crowd, Maulin Ashimbaev called the work of the great writer the "golden bridge" of two peoples. He also noted that the Master rightfully occupies an honorable place in the history of world literature as a symbol of humanism, human morality and ethics. His works reveal a person, his dignity, his desire for happiness, freedom and justice, press service of the Senate reports.
Chingiz Aitmatov is a writer of international scale and a phenomenon of world literature. His works are a manifestation of humanism, human values and morality. All the fundamental questions that were raised by Chingiz Torekulovich do not lose their relevance today. Especially in conditions of devaluation of moral values, populism, all kinds of fakes and post-truth", - emphasized the Speaker of the Senate.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.11.2023, 07:53 64751
Australian researchers discover new prehistoric eagle species
Tell a friend
Researchers have discovered a new species of prehistoric eagle endemic to Australia and shed new light on the country's only known vulture, Xinhua reports.
In a study published on Friday, a team from Flinders University found that Australia's only vulture - the Cryptogyps lacertosus - was more primitive than previously thought, lacking the soaring ability of current vultures and was still alive 60,000 years ago.
While the vulture weighed up to six kg, the researchers concluded that a new species of eagle described for the first time in the study - the Dynatoaetus pachyosteus - grew up to 12 kg.
Living between 500,000 and 200,000 years ago, the pachyosteus was second in size to the Dynatoaetus gaffae, which was described in a study published by Flinders University in March and was the largest eagle that ever lived on the Australian continent.
Fossil bones from both eagle species were discovered at the World Heritage-listed Naracoorte Caves more than 300 km southeast of Adelaide.
Ellen Mather, a paleontologist from Flinders University, led the teams that discovered both species and said in a media release that the two eagles likely competed for food across prehistoric southern Australia.
This new eagle species, Dynatoaetus pachyosteus, would have been similar in wingspan to a wedge-tailed eagle, now Australia's largest living eagle of prey, but its bones seem much more robust - especially its leg bones, suggesting it was even more powerful and heavily built," she said.
The Dynatoaetus genus was endemic to Australia, meaning it was not found anywhere else, but Mather said analysis suggested the species could be related to the crested serpent eagle, which can be found in the tropical jungles of southeast Asia and New Guinea, and Philippine eagle.
To commemorate the discovery of the eagle species, an artwork depicting their likeness and that of the Cryptogyps lacertosus will be unveiled at the Naracoorte Caves later in November.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.11.2023, 18:07 69381
Weeks Remain until the Deadline for Accepting Applications for Participation in the Umai 2023 Award
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The organizing committee of the Umai 2023 National Award in the field of art, established by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reminded that applications for participation can be submitted until December 5. This year, the number of Umai awards is increased, and nominations remain the same: Theatrical Art, Choreographic Art, Music Performance Art, Fine and Decorative and Applied Arts, Astana Opera press office reports.
We are confident that Umai 2023 will arouse even greater interest among representatives of creative professions, and members of the independent expert committee will receive for their consideration a variety of interesting works that can give new impetus to the development of Kazakh art. We hope to increase the number of representatives from the regions of our country, because the high national status of the competition can become a springboard for young people to conquer creative pinnacles," the organizing committee of the Umai National Award noted.
The organizing committee called for more active application submissions. Additional detailed information is provided on the Astana Opera’s official website, where the interested individuals can study the list of required documents in the Umai 2023 Award section.
The Umai National Award was originally established to unite the artistic community of our country.
We invite everyone who contributes to the development of Kazakh culture to use this unique opportunity to present their creative work, get acquainted with colleagues’ achievements, and strengthen creative ties. We remind you that in order to support and develop national art, this year the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan has significantly increased the number of awards, and, accordingly, monetary prizes. Thus, the prize fund of the award this year amounted to 79 million Tenge," the organizing committee concluded.
The Umai National Award is one of the most authoritative and prestigious in the art sphere in our country. Every year it brings to light new names of outstanding cultural figures, contributing to the development and advancement of national culture.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.11.2023, 13:15 67641
Kazakhstan’s population hits the mark of 20 mln
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's population hit the mark of 20 million people, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced via his official account on X, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the post, the Head of State welcomed the fact that Kazakhstan’s population now stands at 20 million. He went on to extend his congratulations on this milestone, emphasizing that a happy family is the foundation of the nation's prosperity and the country's sustainable progress.
The state, in his words, will continue the work to strengthen family values, protect maternity and childhood.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
16.11.2023, 19:44New head of Industry Committee of Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry named 17.11.2023, 16:0172086Kazakhstan citizens and their families arrived in Almaty from the Gaza Strip 17.11.2023, 15:10Remove all constraints to transport and transit potential: key sectoral issues considered by Government71931Remove all constraints to transport and transit potential: key sectoral issues considered by Government 17.11.2023, 17:1871811Appointed Deputy Director General of the National Accreditation Centre 16.11.2023, 16:2170191Just Kazakhstan is the country enjoying law and order - President Tokayev 01.11.2023, 20:23173186Leaders of Kazakhstan and France participated in a business forum 02.11.2023, 15:41169561Head of State awarded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the Order Dostyk of I degree 03.11.2023, 17:45167681Turkic states need to unite more than ever - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 03.11.2023, 20:41166906The 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Astana 01.11.2023, 16:19163346Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron held a press briefing