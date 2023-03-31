Kazakhstani librarians to upgrade skills in Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Nas Daily creates video clip about Almaty, ‘apple capital’ of the world
Did you know that every apple in the world comes from just one country? And you’ll never guess which one because I am in the country of apples. The country that brought you every apple in the world… Welcome to Kazakhstan! It’s a country in central Asia. Everywhere I look I see apples! Apple paintings, apple statues, apple windows. And even a city named after apples. This is Almaty city and Almaty means ‘Father of apples’. Turns out, apples come from Kazakhstan! Yes! Science figured out that every apple in the world can be traced back here. This is where the apple seed evolved and became the modern day apple. So the next time you bite into a juicy, crunchy apple think of Kazakhstan," says one of the members of the Nas Daily team.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Shymbulak sets Guinness record as world’s highest slope for night skiing
I am pleased to announce that Shymbulak mountain resort officially sets a Guinness record as the world’s highest slope for night skiing. This is a new record in the world," Sheyda Subashi-Gemiji voiced.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan celebrates Amal spring holiday
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani Arsen Kylyshbek and Vladimir Borzenkov win Microsoft’s $550 thou worth grant
Whoock is a website generator and editor enabling to develop a full-fledged service for clients based on text messages. It can create a fully functional website with modern design. Creation of a site is done through conversation with AI to fulfil a client’s requests," say the young developers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Berkut airline personnel receive medals for rescuing people in Türkiye
The personnel of the Berkut airline actively joined the liquidation of the aftermath of destructive quakes occurred in Türkiye, operated flights carrying humanitarian cargo, search and rescue teams, and the Emergency Situations Ministry’s equipment," said Khorushin at the ceremony.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Unique Kazakh art project "World Painting" presented at UN Geneva
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan celebrates Gratitude Day
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
30.03.2023, 10:33U.S. Human Rights Abuse Against Refugees and Immigrants: Truth and Facts 30.03.2023, 10:438836Head of State receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov 30.03.2023, 11:503676Kazakh President attending Majilis plenary sitting 30.03.2023, 12:003601Majilis approves Alikhan Smailov's candidacy for Prime Minister's seat 30.03.2023, 19:093306Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye 24.03.2023, 13:40British MP Daniel Kawczynski shares impressions of observing early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan62141British MP Daniel Kawczynski shares impressions of observing early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan 24.03.2023, 13:1755111President Tokayev receives chess player Dinara Saduakassova 27.03.2023, 09:5234076Armenian experts assess Mar 19 parliamentary election in Kazakhstan as free and transparent 27.03.2023, 09:4034006People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to hold its regular 32nd session in Astana in April 28.03.2023, 11:1324366Head of State ratifies agr’t on demarcation of Kazakh-Uzbek border 01.03.2023, 16:3795816Kazakhstan Railways expands logistics ties with China 02.03.2023, 11:5095371New investment project to be implemented in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy sector 02.03.2023, 15:3695256Kazakhstan, France mull creation of genetics center 02.03.2023, 09:0295241Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region 20.03.2023, 12:1493586CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations