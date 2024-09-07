Educational grants, school repairs and sports reforms: Duisenova on measures to fulfil instructions of PresidentEducational grants, school repairs and sports reforms: Duisenova on measures to fulfil instructions of President
05.09.2024, 18:27 1066
Kazakhstani nationals advised to leave Ukraine
pexels.com
The embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine recommended nationals of Kazakhstan to consider departing the territory of Ukraine over increasing tensions and security purposes in a statement published on the embassy’s official website, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The embassy notes that to travel from Ukraine to Kazakhstan, the nationals of Kazakhstan can use two land routes - through Poland or Moldova, then use commercial flights. In case of departure through Poland, they will need a Schengen visa, whereas a visa is not required to enter Moldova, the Kazakhstani embassy informed on its Telegram channel.
The embassy also calls on all citizens not to ignore air raid alerts and immediately seek shelter, follow their own security measures and recommendations of the official authorities.
To contact the embassy’s consular division dial: +38(044) 4831596, +38(044) 4891031. Hotline for Kazakhstani nations (in case of emergencies): +380673470408.
relevant news
06.09.2024, 21:33 911
Winners of Mereili otbasy national contest honored in Astana
Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry
A solemn ceremony of awarding the winners of the Mereili otbasy national contest took place ahead of the Family Day in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s congratulation letter addressed to the winners was read out by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev.
In his letter, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of supporting the institution of family in building Just Kazakhstan.
The President pointed out that the country attaches special attention to this area, as systemic measures are under implementation.
Mereili otbasy is a unique project, that became a tradition. It further promotes the national values of our people. Our shared task is to instill in the younger generation the love for the sacred traditions of our ancestors. Each family can involve in this important mission. There are many dynasties, whose honest work can be a shining example for following, the testament to which is today’s event. The victory of each family in this contest can be regarded with confidence as the achievement of our entire people, reads the congratulatory letter.
Addressing those present, Senate Speaker Ashimbayev noted that the Head of State always stressed the crucial contribution of the family institution to the formation of a new quality of the nation.
President Tokayev pays priority attention to the strengthening of the family institution, protection of motherhood and childhood, promotion of a robust values system in the society. In his address, the Head of State focused on these issues, initiating a set of new social initiatives, aimed at increasing the well-being of our citizens. I’m convinced that all these measures will contribute to greater wellbeing of each Kazakhstani family, said Ashimbayev.
This year’s 11th edition of the Mereili otbasy national contest saw 3,369 applications submitted by families from all regions of the country.
You are the backbone of our nation! You’re making a huge contribution to our country’s prosperity, conservation of our national and family values!, said Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva.
02.09.2024, 09:59 2791
Dimash attends Bibigul Tulegenova Creative School opening ceremony
dimashnews
On September 1, 2024, the opening of the first private creative school named after one of the founders of Kazakh vocal art, the great singer and People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, Bibigul Akhmetovna Tulegenova, took place in Astana, dimashnews reports.
The opening ceremony was attended by People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan and opera singer Bibigul Tulegenova, the main founder of the school and publisher of Forbes Kazakhstan Armanzhan Baitassov, and People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen.
The Bibigul Tulegenova Creative School (BTCS) is a modern educational center offering an innovative educational concept. Here, children can develop their creative talents alongside gaining in-depth knowledge of core subjects through the school’s creative faculties.
Dimash Qudaibergen Participated in the Opening of the Bibigul Tulegenova Creative SchoolThe Music faculty will provide education in various music genres, music theory, and performance art.
The Digital faculty will teach programming, web development, and advanced technologies in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
Dimash Qudaibergen Participated in the Opening of the Bibigul Tulegenova Creative SchoolThe Art faculty will foster creative thinking in children through studies in visual arts, graphic and architectural design.
The STEM faculty will include programs in physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, and robotics.
Dimash Qudaibergen and Armanzhan Baitassov congratulated the future students on the Day of Knowledge and expressed confidence that the new generation will make a significant contribution to the development of a new Kazakhstan.
29.08.2024, 17:30 16306
Kyrgyzstan supplies over 530mln m3 of water to Kazakhstan in irrigation season
Kyrgyzstan has supplied 534.3 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan during the irrigation season. The indicator exceeded the planned volume, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, water is supplied to Kazakhstan via Chu-Talas transboundary rivers. At the same time, 394.3 million cubic meters were delivered through the Talas River, which is 14.3 million cubic meters more than the planned volume.
We are actively cooperating with all our neighbors. In the context of ongoing negotiations with Kyrgyzstan, the Chu-Talas Water Management Commission has held two meetings this year. We agreed that our country will receive 180 million cubic meters of water through the Chu River and 380 million cubic meters of water through the Talas River during the irrigation season. As of today, water is supplied without interruption, and along the Talas River it has even exceeded the indicator set," Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.
To date, Kazakhstan has received 140 million cubic meters of water along the Chu River. Water is supplied in accordance with the schedule approved by the water agencies of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
As reported before, Tajikistan has supplied 488.6 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan via the Dostyk interstate canal during the irrigation season. Uzbekistan will send around 500 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan by the end of the irrigation season.
29.08.2024, 16:31 16116
V World Nomad Games opening ceremony tickets sold out
Akimat of Astana
Tickets for the opening ceremony of the V World Nomad Games, slated for September 8-13 in Astana, are sold out, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Over 10 thousand tickets for the Games have already been sold.
Tickets are currently available for purchase. The tickets for the V World Nomad Games opening ceremony are sold out and are no longer available for purchase. However, tickets for all other sporting events are still on sale. More than 10,000 tickets have been sold for the competitions. The most popular competitions are Zhamby Atu (horseback archery), Traditional Archery, Kokpar (goat pulling), and Baige," Abylai Kondybayev, deputy chief of the Games organization directorate, said.
The V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held in Astana from September 8 to 14. The event is expected to bring together over 2,000 athletes from 89 countries of the world.
The total cash prize of the Games is 253 million tenge.
29.08.2024, 14:44 15931
Durov may face a prison term of up to ten years
Co-founder of the Telegram messenger app Pavel Durov has left the court building after being charged with numerous offences related to Telegram administration, TASS reported.
He left the territory of the court in a black minivan. Journalists waiting outside the court building failed to reach him for comments.
Earlier, the court charged him with six offences out of 12 named previously, the capital prosecutor’s office said in a statement. The charges include the refusal to cooperate with the authorities, complicity in dissemination of child pornography, complicity in drug trafficking and in a fraud, committed within an organized group. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, he may face a prison term of up to ten years and a fine of 500,000 euro.
The judge in charge of Durov’s case placed him under judicial control with an obligation to post a bail of 5 million euros, to report to the police station twice a week and he is forbidden to leave the territory of France.
28.08.2024, 10:11 21031
Over 350,000 children to enter elementary school in Kazakhstan this autumn
A total of 351,176 children are to start school in Kazakhstan in the new 2024/25 academic year. Approximately 70% of them will study in the Kazakh language schools, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Education .
The majority of the first-graders live in Turkistan region - 44,000 students. Almaty region has registered more than 34,000 first-graders. Astana is third with over 26,000 elementary school students.
More than 3.9 million Kazakhstani school students will commence the forthcoming academic year in 7,859 educational institutions throughout the country.
The number of school graduates has hit a record number - 219,000.
As earlier reported, 28,000 children will start school in Astana in the new 2024/25 academic year. 282,150 pupils are to attend 187 schools in Astana starting this academic year. Of them, 110 are public schools with 233,006 students, 70 private ones with 42,674 students, and seven republican schools with 6,470 students.
16.08.2024, 16:42 89171
1,290 COVID cases detected in Kazakhstan since Jan
pixabay.com
Many respiratory viruses, including coronavirus currently circulate in Kazakhstan. 1,290 COVID cases were detected throughout the country since the beginning of the year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Since 2022 coronavirus situation monitoring has been included in the existing flu and acute respiratory viral infections epidemiological control system.
1,290 COVID cases were detected since the beginning of the year. No lethal cases were recorded.
Majority of those infected develop mild COVID symptoms since there is no growth in coronavirus, viral pneumonia, or acute respiratory viral disease hospitalizations. According to the latest sequence analyses, various subvariants of Omicron by 100 percent circulate in Kazakhstan as well as worldwide.
The acting chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan signed a decree on flu vaccination starting on September 1, 2024.
It is recommended to air rooms, use sanitizers, avoid contact with infected people, wear masks to prevent virus spread, and seek medical attention if someone has disease symptoms.
16.08.2024, 12:25 89161
Mpox: Healthcare Ministry recommends Kazakhstani tourists to take precautions
Depositphotos
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry recommends Kazakhstani tourists to take precautions due to a monkeypox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its spread, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus of the Poxviridae family. Its main symptoms may develop within 5 to 21 days after exposure. It may cause fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.
For the past six months, global mpox cases reduced significantly compared to the peak of the mpox outbreak with 30,721 cases recorded in August 2022. Mpox is endemic to countries in central and west Africa.
As of today, no mpox cases have been detected in Kazakhstan. Sanitary and quarantine border checkpoints take measures to identify suspected mpox cases among international travelers.
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry recommends Kazakhstani tourists set to visit endemic countries to avoid close contact with persons suspected of contracting mpox or infected animals (monkeys, rats, squirrels, etc.), wash hands often with soap and water, and use sanitizers to curb mpox spread.
If you have symptoms like a rash, fever, or chills visit a doctor for diagnostics and treatment.
