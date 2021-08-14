Kazakhstanis celebrate Youth Day

International Youth Day is celebrated in Kazakhstan on August 12.





International Youth Day has been celebrated in Kazakhstan since 2000, after in 1999 the UN General Assembly supported the recommendation of the World Conference of Ministers for Youth Affairs to proclaim August 12 as International Youth Day.





As noted in the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, today more than 200 online events are planned throughout the country aimed at supporting young people and their involvement in the public life of the state.





In total, the events are planned to cover more than 800 thousand young people.





In all regions and towns of republican significance, it is planned to hold meetings of councils under regional akims to discuss urgent problems of youth and develop recommendations for their solution, charitable events within the framework of the national project "Marathon of Good Deeds" and environmental actions with the participation of volunteers.





An important part of the events of the International Youth Day will be the organization of job fairs in order to facilitate the employment of graduates of universities and TVE organizations, youth of the NEET category, etc.





Young participants in events from all regions of the country will receive online consultations on government support measures, and will also take part in webinars to develop motivational and legal skills, entrepreneurial and digital competencies.





In addition, environmental and charitable events, educational challenges in social networks will be organized.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.