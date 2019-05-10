Majilis to consider draft amendments to the republican budget for 2018-2020

The Bureau of the Majilis under the chairmanship of speaker of the Chamber Nurlan Nigmatulin was held, where the issues of the forthcoming plenary meeting of the deputies are determined, the press service of the Chamber reports.





It was proposed to introduce a draft amendment to the law "On the Republican Budget for 2018-2020". The document is aimed at the implementation of the addresses of the head of state "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", "New possibilities of development in conditions of the fourth industrial revolution", as well as the Five Social Initiatives of the President.





A draft ratification bill is also included in the draft agenda - amendments to the agreement on mutual security of confidential information within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The amendments define the procedure for securing the protection of the parties' secret information, as well as provide an opportunity to expand the range of parties of the agreement.





The Chamber is to appoint the terms for the subject committee to prepare the conclusions on the new ratification bills that have been submitted to the Majilis. These are the treaties of Kazakhstan: with Vietnam on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, as well as with Lithuania on the transfer of persons sentenced to deprivation of liberty and persons for whom compulsory medical measures have been applied.









