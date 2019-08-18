Mangistau to build 19 schools in three years to come

Six schools of Mangistau region provide currently three-shift schooling for above 2,500 pupils.

As of today five schools for 3,100 students are under construction. Additional buildings for 320 schoolchildren each will be put into operation this year in two schools in Munaily district. The rest three new schools will open their doors next year.

In next three years it is planned to build 19 schools more in Aktau city and around the region.

