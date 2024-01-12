10.01.2024, 21:44 8591
Mass die-off of swans in Mangistau region linked to sewage dumping by hotel
Over eight hundred swans have been found dead on Lake Karakol in Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to a source at the regional forestry and fauna inspection, starting from Dec. 21 a total of 828 swan carcasses were discovered on Lake Karakol. A special group has been formed to investigate the cause of the mass bird die-off.
The public have been alarmed by the videos shared on social media showing dumping of sewage by Atyrau-based Rixos Hotel into Lake Karakol. It is believed that the sewage waters from the hotel might have something to do with the mass bird die-off.
The environment office of Mangistau region vowed to check the alarming videos. On top of that, an expertise involving ecologists and ornithologists will be launched.
It was added that if the hotel is found guilty of dumping sewage waters into the lake, it will face a hefty fine. The exact amount of fine is yet to be determined.
Two years ago Rixos Hotel was fined for 76 million tenge for dumping sewage waters into the Caspian Sea. The hotel is located 20 km from the city of Aktau near the shores of the Caspian Sea.
New Year Starts with Young Dancers’ Debuts
In the first week of the new year, on January 7, 8 and 9, the ballet Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, staged by Gyula Harangozó to Tibor Kocsák’s music, was presented at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall. Young dancers of the ballet company debuted in a fairytale production, familiar to everyone since childhood, Astana Opera press office reports.
Let us remind you that this wonderful ballet was added to the opera house’s repertoire on the initiative of the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova. According to the choreographer Gyula Harangozó, the production performed by the Astana Opera Ballet Company was the best version of all those he had previously staged in Europe.
The ballet not only transported the audience to the magical world of a beautiful princess and the seven faithful dwarves, but also carried them into a New Year’s fairytale right from the foyer. A brightly lit beautiful Christmas tree sparkled there. After that, as soon as the curtain opened, the opera house presented to its audience an undeniable miracle - a story of love and kindness, told through unique choreography, magnificent sets and magical costumes. The spirit of the New Year is still in the air at Astana Opera, making the viewers’ hearts beat in tune with fairytale music and incredible adventures.
The Astana Opera Ballet Company dancer Aidan Kalzhan noted that it was a great joy and honor for him to start the new year with the leading role of the Prince in this celebrated ballet.
The part of Prince in this production is different from princes in other ballets. He is simple and kind-hearted. The part is complex and interesting for its choreographic and technical findings. Each of my roles inspires me in its own way and gives warmth to my soul. Overall, my role specialization is closer to performing negative characters, but the part of the Prince helped me get to know myself from a different perspective and made me understand that this repertoire also fits me. As for the choreography, the author of the ballet, Gyula Harangozó, did not deviate from the classical dance canon, but kept it in its original form and presented this ballet from a new perspective. This fairytale, familiar to all of us, has found its place in the world repertoire. I always get a little nervous before going onstage in a new role, but I feel joy when I see the viewers’ eyes light up, and I receive a charge of energy from them. As a young theatrical performer, I was very happy when an opportunity to portray such an important character arose, and I think that I succeeded," Aidan Kalzhan shared.
His colleague, ballet dancer Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov, who took part in the evening performance on January 7, noted the great work of his mentors and teachers who helped him create the portrayal of the Hunter.
I performed the part of the Hunter in this production for the first time. The role itself is very interesting in terms of technique and delivery from the acting standpoint. However, when thinking about technique, we must not forget about acting, since the Hunter is one of the key characters in this production. Therefore, I prepared thoroughly, and it was very informative and interesting to work with such teachers as Gaukhar Ussina and Rustem Seitbekov. Of course, they helped a lot with preparing for this part. The production itself is a fairytale and the main audience is, of course, children. I hope they really enjoyed plunging into this fairytale. I would like to thank Altynai Asylmuratova for the opportunity to perform one of the main roles. Her contribution to us and all of our young dancers is immense. I hope I was able to convey the full meaning of the story to the audience," Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov said.
The ballet company’s talented principal dancers masterfully performed the other characters in the production. Namely, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Madina Unerbayeva, Adelina Tulepova presented Snow White on different days, and Aidan Kalzhan and Daniyar Zhumatayev presented the Prince. Olzhas Tarlanov and Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov performed the Hunter, and the portrayal of the Queen was created by Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Anel Rustemova, Yerkezhan Zhunussova, and Amina Kissembayeva took the stage for the first time in this role. In addition, there were debuts in the following parts: Dopey - Bostan Kozhabekov, Happy - Yersultan Toigulov, Sneezy - Alexandr Kornilov, Monsters - Aizhan Kazhybayeva, Vega Kamar Ikbalova. The dancers transported children and adults into the fairytale world, where good triumphs over evil.
In this first ballet performance in 2024, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra performed for three consecutive days under the baton of Maestro Arman Urazgaliyev.
Parliamentary committee passes bill to end dog meat distribution, consumption
The parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee passed a bill Monday banning the butchering and distribution of dog meat in a step to end the traditional practice that has fallen out of favor in recent decades, Yonhap reports.
Under the bill, raising or slaughtering dogs for meat consumption and distributing or selling dog meat will be banned, with those butchering dogs facing a maximum prison term of three years or a fine of up to 30 million won (US$22,768).
Those who raise dogs for meat or distribute them can face a maximum term of two years or a fine of up to 20 million won. The proposed legislation seeks to enforce the penalties after a three-year grace period.
Dog meat farms, distributors and restaurants will also have to register their businesses with regional governments. The bill also includes support measures from the state or regional governments for such businesses to close down.
According to government statistics last year, there were around 1,150 dog meat farms across the country.
The bill is expected to be put to a vote at a plenary session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.
In November, the government and the ruling People Power Party decided to pass special legislation to put an end to dog meat consumption, which has dramatically declined in recent decades amid perceptions that the tradition is becoming an international embarrassment.
Still, advocates argue people should have the freedom to choose what they eat.
Dog meat stew, called "boshintang" in Korean, is no longer popular among younger generations, but some older South Koreans still consider it a delicacy, particularly during the summer months.
Music of the Soul to warm the hearts of art connoisseurs in Astana
The soulful concert Con Anima in the form of the musical dialogue between violin and piano will warm the hearts of art connoisseurs on the winter evening of January 25. The bright soloist of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Kalamkas Jumabayeva and renowned pianist Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Professor Altai Kussainov will take the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage, Astana Opera press office reports.
Mutual understanding between the musicians developed from the very first minutes of the rehearsal process.
Certainly, it was flattering for me when Altai Kussainov, having heard me play at one of the performances, offered to organize a joint concert. The name of the evening, Con Anima, which means "With Soul" translated from Italian, came about because the concert was an impulse of the soul, a sincere desire to create music together. It is always interesting to play with a good pianist, and it is especially enjoyable to collaborate with such a performer as Altai Kussainov, with his excellent education, vast performing experience, extensive repertoire and years of teaching experience. Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 3 was the first work we chose for the program, and Schnittke’s Suite in the Old Style became a wonderful contrast to it. It is a great joy for me that my premiere performance of this composition will be with Mr. Kussainov," Kalamkas Jumabayeva said.
The evening will also feature world classical masterpieces, such as Tchaikovsky’s Valse-Scherzo in C major and Saint-Saëns’ Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso, as well as Kui by the outstanding Kazakh composer Mansur Sagatov, which holds a special place in the artist’s repertoire. "The original version of the work was orchestral, and it was Altai Kussainov who performed the piano part at the premiere. As for me, as a student at the conservatory, I received a prize for the best performance of a work from the compulsory program from the hand of the author himself, which I am very proud of. That is why Mansur Sagatov’s Kui is very dear to me," Kalamkas Jumabayeva shared.
According to the talented violinist, such chamber music concerts enrich artists, including from the point of view of performing technique, and also gives freshness of perception. "By taking a break from your permanent repertoire, you begin to get to know yourself, other performers, and new and diverse music more deeply, which is always not only useful, but also enjoyable," the soloist concluded.
It is important to note that in January the repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall also features a variety of musical evenings for adult and children’s audiences. Thus, on January 11, the concert Geniuses of the Ages: Beethoven. Shostakovich will take place as part of the Quartet Music Season series. The outstanding composers’ work will be performed in the brilliant interpretation of the artists of the Astana Opera String Quartet. The head of the project is the opera house’s principal first violin, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov.
Camille Saint-Saëns’ zoological fantasy Le Carnaval des Animaux will delight the youngest theatregoers on January 13 in Russian and on January 14 in Kazakh. The Astana Opera Chamber Ensemble under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet, piano part performers Zhanar Seitkhanova and Saltanat Abilkhanova, musicologists Saule Mauletova and Tulegen Nazarbekov will introduce children to the famous suite, where the music conveys picturesque images of animals and birds.
On January 17, residents and guests of the capital will enjoy an engrossing evening of vocal music Romance of an Art Song. Guest soloist Ilona Ten, as well as Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Yerulan Kamel will perform beloved art songs by classical composers. Concertmaster is Zhanar Akhmetova.
The concert Sonbegen Saule in memory of the celebrated opera singer and teacher, the first Kazakh to perform at the legendary Teatro alla Scala, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Amangeldi Sembin, will be held on January 20. Vocalists Artur Gabdiyev, Kuanysh Mukhamadiyev, pianist Zaru Zhazykbayeva, and others will present their art to the viewers.
At the end of the month, on January 30, Constellation of Classics performed by Astana Opera’s musicians - cellist Azhar Kadyrova and violinist Anel Shakirova, as well as guest pianist Anara Kamelinova will be featured for the listeners. The evening’s program includes chamber instrumental works by Schumann, Brahms, and Prokofiev.
New flag raised on main square of Kyrgyzstan
A solemn ceremony of raising the new flag took place on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek with the participation of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov, Kabar News Agency reports.
Kyrgyzstan changed the shape of the sun’s rays on the flag of the country from wavy to straight.
On December 22, 2023, President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On Amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On State Symbols of the Kyrgyz Republic," which was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh two days earlier.
The law was adopted in order to improve one of the main state symbols of the Kyrgyz Republic - the flag of the country.
Meeting with the Great Rossini
An exciting musical meeting with the Italian composer in Alan Buribayev’s exquisite concert Multifaceted Rossini will take place on January 6 at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. World-famous Maestro, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan and Astana Opera’s principal conductor dedicated the evening to the work of the great Gioachino Rossini, whose works will leave an unforgettable impression on the audience, Astana Opera press office reports.
Maestro Alan Buribayev’s all-encompassing creative path from Switzerland to Japan, his brilliant education and enormous experience allow the principal conductor not only to stage various operas, but also to find new facets of classical art, creating dynamic musical programs. Undoubtedly, Multifaceted Rossini will become a major cultural event in the capital.
As a reminder, the work of the Italian genius Gioachino Rossini is represented in the capital’s opera house with two comic operas – Il Barbiere di Siviglia, L’Italiana in Algeri and La Scala di Seta. However, as part of the concert, the audience will have an opportunity to look at the composer, known for his virtuoso operatic and symphonic works, as a serious author. Multifaceted Rossini is not just a set of compositions, but a journey into the musical heritage of the classic, reflecting a wealth of colorful imagery. For example, in Stabat Mater the audience will find deep spiritual undertones that evoke powerful emotions. In the aria from the opera Semiramide the viewers will experience deep emotion of the titular character’s love. Incidentally, Rossini showed Semiramide as a true woman, dreaming of happiness, despite the fate hanging over her.
Each part of the program is unique – there are engrossing duets, varied arias, and soulful cavatinas. The audience will certainly feel the diversity of Rossini’s images – from frivolous fun to tragedy, and all listeners will find something special for themselves in this musical journey into the era of the origins of Romanticism.
This evening, the opera house’s brilliant artists Saltanat Akhmetova, Aizada Kaponova, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Saltanat Muratbekova, Madina Islamova, Guldana Aldadossova, Shyngys Rassylkhan, Yerzhan Saipov, Artur Gabdiyev, Alikhan Zeinolla, Altynbek Abilda, Leila Alamanova, and Sultan Bakytzhan will present their art to the viewers. The soloists will adorn the concert with their bright and colorful vocal performances.
This thrilling concert featuring the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Alan Buribayev and the opera house’s soloists will be a true musical celebration, making it possible for the listeners to immerse themselves in the world of magnificent melodies and virtuoso performances.
Flood hits Pas-de-Calais, northern France
A flooded path is seen in the town of Montreuil-sur-Mer, Pas-de-Calais, northern France, Jan. 4, 2024. French firefighters in the northern French department of Pas-de-Calais rescued on Thursday 59 more people from floods caused by extreme weather, bringing the total number of rescuees to 710 since Dec. 30, 2023, the local prefecture announced Thursday night, Xinhua reports.
According to the prefecture of Pas-de-Calais, some 189 municipalities and 2,016 households are currently impacted by rising water levels in the department.
People walk on a flooded street in the town of Montreuil-sur-Mer, Pas-de-Calais, northern France, Jan. 4, 2024. French firefighters in the northern French department of Pas-de-Calais rescued on Thursday 59 more people from floods caused by extreme weather, bringing the total number of rescuees to 710 since Dec. 30, 2023, the local prefecture announced Thursday night.
A flooded street is seen in the town of Arques, Pas-de-Calais, northern France, Jan. 4, 2024. French firefighters in the northern French department of Pas-de-Calais rescued on Thursday 59 more people from floods caused by extreme weather, bringing the total number of rescuees to 710 since Dec. 30, 2023, the local prefecture announced Thursday night.
Swans on Lake Karakol died from malnutrition, veterinary authorities say
Mangistau region’s veterinary department urges to immediately start feeding swans to save their population on Lake Karakol, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the local media outlet lada.kz informed, hundreds of swans failed to get through the winter for lack of food, while avian flu became a secondary cause.
According to the chief of the veterinary department Berdibek Markabayev, similar situation was observed last year.
Swans, even healthy ones, are believed to be the carriers of the avian flu. The virus becomes active in case of malnutrition, which occurred on the Lake Karakol. They [birds - edit] need food, their immune system does not work, swans get ill and die. To prevent the tragedy, we need to organize bird feeding, he said.
In his words, sponsors and volunteers are welcomed to help in the purchase and organization of feeding.
The veterinary department is currently vaccinating backyard poultry.
As reported, corpses of 227 dead swans were found on Lake Karakol.
Roundup: Japan's massive earthquake triggers nuclear safety concerns
A major earthquake on Monday rocked central Japan, prompting concerns over the safety of nuclear plants in the quake-affected region, Xinhua reports.
A series of strong temblors, with a major one of preliminary 7.6 magnitude, hit the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture at a shallow depth on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially named it the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.
At least 57 people have been killed by the earthquake, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing officials from the Ishikawa prefecture.
Following Monday's 7.6-magnitude earthquake, concerns arose over Japan's nuclear safety, which has been questioned constantly since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that triggered nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear plant.
The quake in Ishikawa prefecture triggered a rare major tsunami warning and forecast that waves of up to 5 meters could strike, but by 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) on Tuesday, all warnings and advisories had been lifted.
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) confirmed no abnormalities were reported at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan after the quake, and no rises in radiation levels were detected at the monitoring posts in the region.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO)'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, which has seven shut-down units, was also unaffected, said the NRA.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was in contact with the NRA and had been told there were "no abnormalities in nuclear power plants within the affected area," adding that the agency would continue to monitor the situation.
Hokuriku Electric Power Company, operator of the Shika plant which is the closest to the epicenter, said both of the two reactors at the plant had been offline since before the earthquake, noting that there had been some power outages and oil leaks following Monday's jolt but no radiation leakage.
Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. In 2011, a powerful earthquake and ensuing tsunami caused multiple meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear plant.
The Fukushima nuclear disaster has triggered rising anti-nuclear sentiment in Japan.
Japanese journalist Satoshi Kamata is one of the driving forces behind the campaign of an anti-nuclear petition that started soon after the March 2011 triple meltdown.
After 11 years, the government is now trying to turn back the clock on nuclear power," Kamata said in November, 2022. "While we will temporarily stop the petition drive, we also want to spread the anti-nuclear movement by joining forces with those promoting renewable energy sources."
The Fukushima nuclear disaster greatly changed the public's sense of values. People have reflected on the structure in which the risks of hosting nuclear power plants were imposed on rural areas, and power-saving efforts have also progressed," said an editorial by The Mainichi, Japan's national daily newspaper.
If the Japanese government makes light of these changes and steers toward the utilization of nuclear energy, it will not gain the public's understanding," the editorial said.
