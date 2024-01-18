11.01.2024, 16:44 30266
Mass die-off of swans: Maximum contaminant level revealed on Lake Karakol in Mangistau region
Images | Ustyurt State Nature Reserve
The unscheduled inspection is ingoing of the fact of dumping sewage waters into Karakol Lake by Rixos Water World Aktau, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Committee for environmental regulation and control.
According to the committee’s statement, the analysis of the water of Lake Karakol conducted by the environmental department’s specialists has revealed the exceeding maximum permissible concentrations of contaminants, that could be the possible cause of the mass die-off of mute swans in Mangistau region.
Ornithologists from Almaty have been involved to investigate the possible link of sewage waters dumping by Rixos Water World Aktau to the mass bird die-off. Following the investigation, appropriate response measures are to be taken, reads the statement.
Earlier it was reported that over eight hundred swans had been found dead on Lake Karakol in Mangistau region.
To note, in 2022, the hotel was fined for KZT76mln for dumping sewage waters into the Caspian Sea.
15.01.2024, 17:35 15651
Capital’s Artists Tell a Bohemian Story
Images | astanaopera.kz
Astana Opera’s bright soloists and talented attendees of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy debuted with great success as the heroes of one of the most often staged operas in the world - Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème. The performances took place at the opera house’s Grand Hall, Astana Opera press office reports.
Thus, on January 13, the opera house’s soloist, soprano Madina Islamova, took the stage for the first time as Mimì, and young bass Valeriy Selivanov made his debut as Alcindoro. It should be noted that Astana Opera’s soloists presented the characters of the opera: Medet Chotabayev masterfully performed Rodolfo, Yelena Ganzha prepared Musetta, and Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev sang her romantic partner Marcello. Yerzhan Saipov gave an inspired portrayal of Schaunard, and Bolat Yessimkhanov sang Colline. Talgat Galeyev performed the comedic role of Benoît, and Talgat Allabirinov offered an interesting interpretation of Parpignol. Customs Sergeant - Nurlybek Kosparmakov, Soldier - Yeskendir Sadvakassov.
The next day, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees Nematillo Zkrullaev and Merei Kadyrkhanov debuted as Benoît and Parpignol. Bibigul Zhanuzak presented her interpretation of Mimì to the audience, and Ramzat Balakishiev performed her beloved Rodolfo. Saltanat Akhmetova cut a brilliant figure as Musetta, Marcello - Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev. Shyngys Rassylkhan prepared Colline, Schaunard - Yerzhan Saipov. Alcindoro - Valeriy Selivanov, Customs Sergeant - Nurlybek Kosparmakov, Soldier - Yeskendir Sadvakassov.
The large-scale production staged by renowned director Andrea Bernard, in which all the advanced technical features of the stage were used to full advantage, captivated the audience. And it is not surprising: the stunningly beautiful set design elements disappeared and reappeared right before the eyes of the viewers, and realistically executed video projections perfectly complemented the action taking place onstage. Grand two-tier set pieces, train riding onto the stage and other finds caused a storm of delight each time. Each of the scenes was special, and the capital’s theatregoers were able to fully feel the atmosphere of the 1900s. It was in this era that the production team set the famous story of the romantically minded garret dwellers of the Latin Quarter of Paris.
Internationally acclaimed specialist in Puccini repertoire, Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva took the helm of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra that evening. The outstanding composer’s melodious, emotive music performed by the orchestra artists was distinguished by its extraordinary harmony and expressiveness. The performance also featured the opera house’s choir, ballet and supernumeraries. The crowd scene with a rotating carousel, adorned with lamps and horses, which fully reflected the represented era, was one of the most spectacular. On the carousel, the audience could see clowns, jugglers, acrobats and many other colorful characters dressed in a wide variety of bright costumes that emphasized all the nuances of the fashion of that time. Thus, a great example of opera art, which occupies an important place in Astana Opera’s repertoire, gained new fans that evening.
It is worth emphasizing that the opera house’s principal choirmaster Yerzhan Dautov is responsible for the superb sound of the choir, and choirmasters Altynganym Akhmetova and Aigerim Amangeldiyeva carried out the work with the young artists of the children’s studio. Assistant stage director of the production is Yerenbak Toikenov, the opera company director is Azamat Zheltyrguzov.
12.01.2024, 12:48 29981
Kazakhstan marks 112nd anniversary of Dinmukhammed Kunayev
Today is the 112nd anniversary of Dinmukhammed Kunayev, prominent politician and statesman, first Secretary of the Central Committee of the Kazakh SSR Communist Party , member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the USSR Communist Party, and triple Hero of Socialist Labor (1972, 1976, 1982), Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in Almaty on January 12, 1912, Dinmukhammed Kunayev graduated from the Moscow Institute of Non-Ferrous Metals and Gold with a major in mining engineering.
After graduation, he was sent to Pribalkhashstroy.
In early years of the World War II, he was Deputy Chief Engineer and Chief of the Maintenance Department at AltayPolyMetal, Director of mine at Ridder-based Leninogorsk Mine Group, Deputy Chairman of the Council of People’s Commissioners of the Kazakh SSR (1942-1952), President of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR (1952-1955), Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR (1955-1960), First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan (1960-1962), Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR (1962-1964), First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan (1964-1986).
Dinmukhammed Kunayev was awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Balkhash in 1974, Honorary Citizen of Ekibastuz in 1982. In February 1986, the Communist Party of Kazakhstan held its XVI congress, the last one chaired by Kunayev.
On December 11, 1986, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the USSR Communist Party holds a meeting without participation of Dinmukhammed Kunayev, during which a decision is taken on his retirement.
Kunayev died on August 22, 1993 in Alma-Ata and was buried at Kensay cemetery.
On May 3, 2022, by the President’s decree, Kapshagay town was renamed officially as Konayev.
12.01.2024, 11:45 51481
Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit
Images | astanaopera.kz
This January, the international theatrical community celebrates the 100th anniversary of the genius choreographer Roland Petit. In honor of the classic’s centenary, all theatrical venues around the world present his productions on their stages. In Astana Opera’s repertoire, along with Notre Dame de Paris staged by the master, there is comic ballet Coppélia by the French composer Léo Delibes. The capital’s opera house will present this inimitable production on January 18 and 19, paying tribute to the memory of the great contemporary, Astana Opera press office reports.
Coppélia was first presented at Astana Opera in 2019 on the initiative of the artistic director of the ballet company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova. At her invitation, the world masterpiece was staged in the capital’s opera house by the famous ballet master Luigi Bonino, who brings Roland Petit’s ballets to many stage venues around the world.
Roland Petit was born on January 13, 1924 in Paris. From childhood he showed interest in various types of art, and at the age of 9 his father sent him to the Paris Opera Ballet School. In the 1940s, as a corps de ballet dancer, he began to create his own numbers. In 1945, the ballet Les Forains brought him great success. That is when he has established his own ballet company. Boundless talent and his own recognizable style make the Maestro one of the main choreographers of that era. While remaining faithful to the classical choreography, he sought to enrich it with contemporary dance elements and bits of theatrical art.
Roland Petit is an outstanding choreographer, a recognized classic of the 20th century. I was lucky enough to work with him in the mid-90s," Altynai Asylmuratova shared. "He had a huge influence on me. The period of my work with him at the ballet company of the Opéra de Marseille was an important step for me, a professional benchmark of sorts. He was a wonderful person. He had strength, but no aggression, and he always had a whole fountain of imagination. There were days when he felt that something was not going well, but when inspiration came, he worked, created, and we had to keep up with him, quickly catch everything, learn, and memorize. That was when brilliant performances were born that are alive and relevant today. Thus, he staged serious pieces, but also had a great command of humor, so he created light ballets with good humor, and Coppélia is an excellent confirmation of this."
Coppélia was first staged at the Opéra National de Paris in 1870. Napoleon III Bonaparte and his wife attended its premiere. The ballet has been running at international stage venues for 154 years now, inspiring new generations of choreographers.
The work by Léo Delibes in Roland Petit’s choreography is extremely popular and in demand in different parts of the world. A humorous plot, devoid of drama, and elegant choreography make the ballet light and festive.
Arman Urazgaliyev became the music director and conductor of the production at Astana Opera. Maestro Ruslan Baimurzin will take over the conductor’s stand on January 18 and 19. The sets and costumes were designed by the brilliant Ezio Frigerio in collaboration with Franca Squarciapino. Anna Verde revived the costumes at the capital’s opera house, and Jean-Michel Désiré was the lighting designer and technical coordinator.
The magical love story of a young man and a living doll, seasoned with beloved melodies, varied dances, exciting adventures and delightful costumes, will not leave anyone indifferent. The production, which returned to Astana Opera after a short break, will be presented only on two evenings. In order to have a chance to enjoy the incredibly beautiful ballet, one must hurry the ticket purchase.
11.01.2024, 20:46 30121
Arrest of ex-Kazakh National Economy Minister extended until March
Images | primeminister.kz
Former National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev will remain under arrest as it was sanctioned by the specialized Astana court, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the court’s press service, Kuandyk Bishimbayev’s arrest was extended through Mar.9. The initial decision on Bishimbayev’s arrest was made on November 11.
Recall that Bishimbayev was detained by the Astana police in November 2023 on suspicion of murdering his wife at one of the local restaurants. The suspect reportedly beat his spouse to death.
The police reportedly completed criminal investigation into the case.
11.01.2024, 10:42 30401
3,762 measles cases confirmed in Zhambyl region
Images | Depositphotos
Zhambyl region’s health authorities are concerned over the rising number of measles cases, as almost 500 patients have been admitted to the infectious disease units within the last two weeks, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the regional sanitary-epidemiological department, 3,762 cases have been confirmed in the region to date.
80% of those infected (3,041) are children under 14. Of them, 20% are children under one, and 485 are children aged from 1 to 4 years. The share of unvaccinated children is 85.9%, with 27% whose parents refused vaccination, 20% with medical exemptions. 17% were not immunized for age restrictions, parents of 17% children were not aware of vaccination and 11% were not fully vaccinated, Neili Mulikova, deputy chief of the sanitary-epidemiological control department, says.
According to her, more than 27,000 contact persons have been detected, all of them are monitored on a daily basis.
10.01.2024, 21:44 62786
Mass die-off of swans in Mangistau region linked to sewage dumping by hotel
Images | Lada.kz
Over eight hundred swans have been found dead on Lake Karakol in Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to a source at the regional forestry and fauna inspection, starting from Dec. 21 a total of 828 swan carcasses were discovered on Lake Karakol. A special group has been formed to investigate the cause of the mass bird die-off.
The public have been alarmed by the videos shared on social media showing dumping of sewage by Atyrau-based Rixos Hotel into Lake Karakol. It is believed that the sewage waters from the hotel might have something to do with the mass bird die-off.
The environment office of Mangistau region vowed to check the alarming videos. On top of that, an expertise involving ecologists and ornithologists will be launched.
It was added that if the hotel is found guilty of dumping sewage waters into the lake, it will face a hefty fine. The exact amount of fine is yet to be determined.
Two years ago Rixos Hotel was fined for 76 million tenge for dumping sewage waters into the Caspian Sea. The hotel is located 20 km from the city of Aktau near the shores of the Caspian Sea.
10.01.2024, 17:19 63161
New Year Starts with Young Dancers’ Debuts
Images | astanaopera.kz
In the first week of the new year, on January 7, 8 and 9, the ballet Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, staged by Gyula Harangozó to Tibor Kocsák’s music, was presented at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall. Young dancers of the ballet company debuted in a fairytale production, familiar to everyone since childhood, Astana Opera press office reports.
Let us remind you that this wonderful ballet was added to the opera house’s repertoire on the initiative of the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova. According to the choreographer Gyula Harangozó, the production performed by the Astana Opera Ballet Company was the best version of all those he had previously staged in Europe.
The ballet not only transported the audience to the magical world of a beautiful princess and the seven faithful dwarves, but also carried them into a New Year’s fairytale right from the foyer. A brightly lit beautiful Christmas tree sparkled there. After that, as soon as the curtain opened, the opera house presented to its audience an undeniable miracle - a story of love and kindness, told through unique choreography, magnificent sets and magical costumes. The spirit of the New Year is still in the air at Astana Opera, making the viewers’ hearts beat in tune with fairytale music and incredible adventures.
The Astana Opera Ballet Company dancer Aidan Kalzhan noted that it was a great joy and honor for him to start the new year with the leading role of the Prince in this celebrated ballet.
The part of Prince in this production is different from princes in other ballets. He is simple and kind-hearted. The part is complex and interesting for its choreographic and technical findings. Each of my roles inspires me in its own way and gives warmth to my soul. Overall, my role specialization is closer to performing negative characters, but the part of the Prince helped me get to know myself from a different perspective and made me understand that this repertoire also fits me. As for the choreography, the author of the ballet, Gyula Harangozó, did not deviate from the classical dance canon, but kept it in its original form and presented this ballet from a new perspective. This fairytale, familiar to all of us, has found its place in the world repertoire. I always get a little nervous before going onstage in a new role, but I feel joy when I see the viewers’ eyes light up, and I receive a charge of energy from them. As a young theatrical performer, I was very happy when an opportunity to portray such an important character arose, and I think that I succeeded," Aidan Kalzhan shared.
His colleague, ballet dancer Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov, who took part in the evening performance on January 7, noted the great work of his mentors and teachers who helped him create the portrayal of the Hunter.
I performed the part of the Hunter in this production for the first time. The role itself is very interesting in terms of technique and delivery from the acting standpoint. However, when thinking about technique, we must not forget about acting, since the Hunter is one of the key characters in this production. Therefore, I prepared thoroughly, and it was very informative and interesting to work with such teachers as Gaukhar Ussina and Rustem Seitbekov. Of course, they helped a lot with preparing for this part. The production itself is a fairytale and the main audience is, of course, children. I hope they really enjoyed plunging into this fairytale. I would like to thank Altynai Asylmuratova for the opportunity to perform one of the main roles. Her contribution to us and all of our young dancers is immense. I hope I was able to convey the full meaning of the story to the audience," Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov said.
The ballet company’s talented principal dancers masterfully performed the other characters in the production. Namely, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Madina Unerbayeva, Adelina Tulepova presented Snow White on different days, and Aidan Kalzhan and Daniyar Zhumatayev presented the Prince. Olzhas Tarlanov and Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov performed the Hunter, and the portrayal of the Queen was created by Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Anel Rustemova, Yerkezhan Zhunussova, and Amina Kissembayeva took the stage for the first time in this role. In addition, there were debuts in the following parts: Dopey - Bostan Kozhabekov, Happy - Yersultan Toigulov, Sneezy - Alexandr Kornilov, Monsters - Aizhan Kazhybayeva, Vega Kamar Ikbalova. The dancers transported children and adults into the fairytale world, where good triumphs over evil.
In this first ballet performance in 2024, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra performed for three consecutive days under the baton of Maestro Arman Urazgaliyev.
09.01.2024, 14:37 69696
Parliamentary committee passes bill to end dog meat distribution, consumption
Images | yna.co.kr
The parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee passed a bill Monday banning the butchering and distribution of dog meat in a step to end the traditional practice that has fallen out of favor in recent decades, Yonhap reports.
Under the bill, raising or slaughtering dogs for meat consumption and distributing or selling dog meat will be banned, with those butchering dogs facing a maximum prison term of three years or a fine of up to 30 million won (US$22,768).
Those who raise dogs for meat or distribute them can face a maximum term of two years or a fine of up to 20 million won. The proposed legislation seeks to enforce the penalties after a three-year grace period.
Dog meat farms, distributors and restaurants will also have to register their businesses with regional governments. The bill also includes support measures from the state or regional governments for such businesses to close down.
According to government statistics last year, there were around 1,150 dog meat farms across the country.
The bill is expected to be put to a vote at a plenary session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.
In November, the government and the ruling People Power Party decided to pass special legislation to put an end to dog meat consumption, which has dramatically declined in recent decades amid perceptions that the tradition is becoming an international embarrassment.
Still, advocates argue people should have the freedom to choose what they eat.
Dog meat stew, called "boshintang" in Korean, is no longer popular among younger generations, but some older South Koreans still consider it a delicacy, particularly during the summer months.
