27.12.2023, 11:31 11751
Measles cases grew 17-fold in Akmola region
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
358 laboratory-confirmed measles cases were recorded in Akmola region so far, chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region Ainagul Mussina said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Since the beginning of the year, 460 suspected measles cases were recorded, of which 358 were laboratory-confirmed. 330 measles cases were recorded in the fourth quarter which is 17 times more against 11 cases reported in the third quarter. There were 26 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in October, 92 in November, and 212 in December.
280 out of 358 account for children aged under 4 years old and aged 5-9 years old that is 78%. 87% of 310 cases were detected in those unvaccinated. Most cases were recorded in the regional centre up to 117, 76 in Kosshy, 52 in Tselinograd district, 24 in Arshaly district.
The region saw a decrease in daily cases from 10-15 to 3-6 cases as of December 25.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
27.12.2023, 16:57 4931
Vivaldi, Piazzolla and the Astana Opera
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The Astana Opera celebrates the New Year with rich musical programs, including New Year with Vivaldi and Piazzolla. On December 27, the principal first violin of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov, and the opera house’s Chamber Orchestra will demonstrate their skills to the audience. Italian Baroque masterpieces and Argentine tango will be performed under the baton of Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, conductor Aidar Abzhakhanov, Astana Opera press office reports.
Aidar Abzhakhanov has extensive conducting experience. He performed at the world’s leading venues more than once, and completed an internship at the legendary Italian Teatro alla Scala. He participated in the Bartók Festival with Savaria Symphony (Szombathely, Hungary), in master classes by Zoltán Peskó, Salvador Mas i Conde at the Vidin Philharmonic Orchestra in Vienna, Austria. He has been a music director and conductor of dozens of ballet productions.
With a wave of his baton, the Venetian spirit of the 17th century will come to life in the music of Antonio Vivaldi, and under his leadership, the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will take listeners into the atmosphere of Buenos Aires, created by Astor Piazzolla.
Thus, in the first part of the concert, the Astana Opera’s musicians will present Vivaldi’s cycle Le Quattro Stagioni. Each composition, from picturesque spring to mystical winter, will reveal unique shades of different seasons to the listeners through magnificent music. Incidentally, this is one of the most famous works by Vivaldi and of the Baroque era in general. By the end of the 20th century, more than 200 recordings of this musical cycle had been released, one of which set a world sales record in the field of classical music. Arrangements of Le Quattro Stagioni for various musical instruments are popular, and the cycle’s themes are widely used in pop and rock music, in film soundtracks and as ice dancing accompaniment.
The second part of the evening will feature Astor Piazzolla’s Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas. The music of this Argentine composer, imbued with the passion of tango, will create a bridge between Italian Baroque and Latin American motifs. Piazzolla’s Verano Porteño, Otoño Porteño, Primavera Porteña and Invierno Porteño are full of passion, rhythm and expression. The composer himself performed them both together and separately from each other.
This concert will become not only a musical event, thanks to Bagdat Abilkhanov’s solo violin and the harmony of the orchestra, but a real journey through time and space. The Astana Opera once again will give its audience the magic of art, reminding them of the eternity of music that unites different eras and cultures.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.12.2023, 13:03 4326
Snowstorms lead to widespread power outages in N Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
10 districts in North Kazakhstan are facing bad weather which caused power outages, Kazinform News Agency reports.
14,590 residents in 181 rural settlements are left without electricity.
55 crew of North Kazakhstan and 37 of Kokshetau electricity companies, 195 units of equipment are deployed to restore power supplies.
High wind, rains, snow, and storms gripped the region yesterday causing slick on the roads.
Power outages were reported in 120 rural settlements.
No casualties were reported as a result of bad weather conditions for the past 24 hours.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2023, 21:21 8521
Kazakhstan recorded over 5 mln domestic tourists since Jan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Thanks to its unique and picturesque landscape, rich cultural and historical hectarage and modern cities Kazakhstan remains attractive for both international and domestic tourists, Kazinform News Agency reports.
For the past nine months, more than 5 million Kazakhstanis traveled within the country that is 550,000 more against the last year. The number of domestic tourists is expected to rise to 9 million by the yearend.
According to Vice Minister of Sport and Tourism Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, investments in the tourism sector grew by more than 16 times up to 442.3 billion tenge against 27 billion tenge invested into infrastructure projects in 2022.
Besides, the Kids Go Free program was launched in Kazakhstan aimed at encouraging domestic tourism. More than 3,400 kids traveled free of charge for the past two years.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2023, 11:09 8671
23 flights cancelled at Sydney Airport on Christmas Day: reports
Tell a friend
At least 23 flights in and out of Australia's Sydney Airport were cancelled on Christmas Day following heavy rain and flash flooding a day prior, local media reported on Monday, Xinhua reports.
By 7 a.m. on Monday (2000 GMT Sunday), the arrivals and departures board on Sydney Airport's website showed 23 flights had already been cancelled for the day.
While Sydney Airport confirmed there were no operational issues at the airport on Monday, the disruptions were likely a knock-on effect from delays and cancellations on Christmas Eve caused by heavy rain and thunderstorms, local news website News.com.au said.
The cancellations on Monday included seven Virgin flights, six Qantas, and three Jetstar, as well as some operated by small regional airlines, the Australian news channel Sky News reported.
Virgin Australia confirmed the cancellations were due to the adverse weather in and around Sydney over the past 24 hours, the report said.
On Sunday, the New South Wales (NSW) State Emergency Service carried out 20 flood rescues across Sydney and responded to reports of 30 homes inundated in the city's southern suburb of Pagewood, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2023, 15:10 20681
Aida Balayeva: Spiritual Policy Is the Ultimate Goal of All Reforms Carried Out under the Leadership of the President
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The award, aimed at supporting professional creative teams and individual artists for significant creative success and outstanding achievements, is being held for the second time. The organizer of the competition is the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera press office reports.
The Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, deputies of Mazhilis of Parliament, public and cultural figures took part in the ceremony of honoring the winners.
In her welcoming speech, Aida Balayeva noted that the Umai National Award is of particular importance for our country.
Art plays an important role in the formation of spirituality. Our famous writer Mukhtar Auezov said that without fine art there is no meaningful existence. Indeed, art is the basis for the development of a nation, and art personalities play an important role in the development of modern society.
The Head of State strives to create a generation that will be full of enthusiasm and will be able to make our country great. Our art and culture define our public face. The President constantly emphasizes and promotes this principle. This is a spiritual policy that we and the future of our country need. This is the ultimate goal of all initiatives and reforms that are being carried out in Kazakhstan under the leadership of the President. The state provides comprehensive support to those who make a significant contribution to the common cause. The Umai Award is a clear manifestation of such support," the Minister said.
Aida Balayeva also emphasized that the award is based on enormous work, deep knowledge and art that come from the depth of the soul.
Nevertheless, we must admit: the spiritual mission of creating a highly moral, cultural and educated society, which our President speaks about, is not within everyone’s power. However, everyone who has received this honor is able to serve thousands and millions of uninitiated and light up people’s hearts.
I am positive that not only the recipients of today’s award, but also all its participants deserve this status.
This is a principle that the Head of State tirelessly promotes. Without spirituality, it is difficult to build the future of the country," the minister said.
Expressing confidence that the Umai National Award will give a new impetus to the development of national art and give Kazakhstan new names, Aida Balayeva presented 29 winners with well-deserved statuettes and monetary certificates.
We would like to add that this year the organizing committee received 322 applications from contenders, and 114 people made it to the finals. 29 of them became award winners.
Artists and creative teams from all regions of the country displayed an active attitude.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.12.2023, 14:40 53036
Israel announces evacuation in southern Gaza Strip - UN Office
Tell a friend
Israeli authorities have ordered the evacuation of the population in the southern Gaza Strip, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced on Wednesday, TASS reports.
On 20 December, the Israeli military designated a new area covering about 20 per cent of central and south of Khan Younis city for immediate evacuation, the department’s press service said in a statement.
As noted by OCHA, there are 32 shelters in the territory designated by the Israeli military, which shelter more than 141,000 internally displaced persons forced to leave the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said the ground operation in Gaza would expand to new areas, including Khan Younis, which the minister said had become the new capital of terror.
Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and over 200 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.12.2023, 13:05 53246
Regular flight Beijing - Bishkek to be launched on January 24
Tell a friend
China Southern Airlines plans to open regular passenger flights on the Beijing-Bishkek-Beijing route from January 24, 2024, Kabar reports.
The press service of the airport reported that flights from Manas International Airport to Beijing will be carried out on a regular basis for the first time.
Flights to the new route will operate three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.12.2023, 15:31 54911
Astana Opera Soloist Became a Winner of the Big Opera TV Project
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The Astana Opera’s young soloist Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev won the international television project of professional opera singers Big Opera on the Kultura Channel. A gifted vocalist from Kazakhstan impressed a discerning professional jury and won the hearts of numerous television viewers, Astana Opera press office reports.
Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev is a talented performer with a pure Verdian voice. His full sense of freedom on the project was a revelation for me," Marina Meshcheriakova, a jury member of the Big Opera TV project, world opera star and vocal teacher, shared. "The stage demands a sense of impertinence, in a good way. At first it seemed to me that he was modest, shy, somewhat stiff person, but he completely revealed himself in the Big Opera. In each of his portrayals, into which he transformed onstage, he was free, easy, and very natural. In this, of course, his incredible voice was a great help for him."
Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev is a graduate of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, the winner of the Bibigul Tulegenova Competition, the finalist of the famous Éva Marton International Singing Competition in Hungary. In November, another prestigious award was added to the singer’s collection: the artist took the third place and received a special prize of the Opera Crown, Tbilisi International Voice Competition.
Winning the Big Opera project is a major event for me, an important stage in my creative career and a huge challenge. To be honest, it did not come easily to me. Each episode had to be prepared as if it were a separate performance. Immersion in the character and performance had to be at the highest level. I understood that I was performing not only in front of the jury, each of whom I respect and admire immensely, but also in front of a huge television audience. I was also aware that based on my performances the audience would evaluate the level of vocal art in our country," Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev noted.
Big Opera is a popular project of the Kultura TV channel, which premiered in 2011. All of its seasons are marked by great interest from viewers, as it combines elements of a show and an academic concert.
During its existence, the television competition has made the discoveries of an entire plethora of opera performers who today successfully conquer the best theatrical venues in the world. Singers from Germany, Austria, Mongolia, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan took part in the Big Opera. In 2014, the winner of the project was the Astana Opera’s principal soloist, winner of national and international vocal competitions, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova.
This year, about 300 applications were filed to participate in the Big Opera. The head of the opera company of the Pushkin Nizhny Novgorod Opera and Ballet Theatre Medea Yasonidi, opera singer Marina Meshcheriakova, conductor Marco Boemi, artistic director of the Helikon-Opera Dmitry Bertman were part of the jury.
The completion of the seventh season will be a gala concert held at the Grand Hall of the Tchaikovsky Conservatory on December 23. Winners, participants and guests of the project will take its stage.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
21.12.2023, 11:01Kazakhstan starts building new railroad to China: cargo turnover to increase by another 20 mln tons 21.12.2023, 10:0169416Head of State met with business reps 21.12.2023, 13:0553601Regular flight Beijing - Bishkek to be launched on January 24 21.12.2023, 14:4053391Israel announces evacuation in southern Gaza Strip - UN Office 21.12.2023, 12:0437271UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region 28.11.2023, 10:27163241Kazakhstan took part in the Second Meeting of States Parties to the TPNW 28.11.2023, 15:31157556Kazakh, Togolese leaders hold extended talks in Astana 28.11.2023, 11:11157426Alikhan Smailov suggests expanding Kazakhstan-China Industrialization Projects List 29.11.2023, 18:52147491Kazakhstan votes in favor UNGA resolution calling on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders 29.11.2023, 15:55125696NCOC reduces daily oil output by 38%