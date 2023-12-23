20.12.2023, 10:08 15306
Measles cases on rise in N Kazakhstan
North Kazakhstan region confirms 161 measles cases, Kazinform News Agency reports.
At a press briefing held on December 8, the regional sanitary-epidemiological control department informed of 101 cases.
As of December 19, 161 measles cases have been detected in the region: 140 - in Petropavlovsk, seven in Magzhan Zhumabayev district, four in Kyzylzhar district, and two cases in Aiyrtau, Akkaiyn and Mamlyut regions each. Single cases were registered in Yessil and Zhambyl districts.
The sanitary-epidemiological control department reminds that measles is a highly contagious disease which is transmitted through air droplets when coughing or sneezing. Measles can lead to such dangerous complications as pneumonia and encephalitis. Vaccination is the only effective way of measles prevention.
21.12.2023
Israel announces evacuation in southern Gaza Strip - UN Office
Israeli authorities have ordered the evacuation of the population in the southern Gaza Strip, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced on Wednesday, TASS reports.
On 20 December, the Israeli military designated a new area covering about 20 per cent of central and south of Khan Younis city for immediate evacuation, the department’s press service said in a statement.
As noted by OCHA, there are 32 shelters in the territory designated by the Israeli military, which shelter more than 141,000 internally displaced persons forced to leave the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said the ground operation in Gaza would expand to new areas, including Khan Younis, which the minister said had become the new capital of terror.
Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and over 200 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.
21.12.2023
Regular flight Beijing - Bishkek to be launched on January 24
China Southern Airlines plans to open regular passenger flights on the Beijing-Bishkek-Beijing route from January 24, 2024, Kabar reports.
The press service of the airport reported that flights from Manas International Airport to Beijing will be carried out on a regular basis for the first time.
Flights to the new route will operate three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
20.12.2023
Astana Opera Soloist Became a Winner of the Big Opera TV Project
The Astana Opera’s young soloist Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev won the international television project of professional opera singers Big Opera on the Kultura Channel. A gifted vocalist from Kazakhstan impressed a discerning professional jury and won the hearts of numerous television viewers, Astana Opera press office reports.
Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev is a talented performer with a pure Verdian voice. His full sense of freedom on the project was a revelation for me," Marina Meshcheriakova, a jury member of the Big Opera TV project, world opera star and vocal teacher, shared. "The stage demands a sense of impertinence, in a good way. At first it seemed to me that he was modest, shy, somewhat stiff person, but he completely revealed himself in the Big Opera. In each of his portrayals, into which he transformed onstage, he was free, easy, and very natural. In this, of course, his incredible voice was a great help for him."
Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev is a graduate of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, the winner of the Bibigul Tulegenova Competition, the finalist of the famous Éva Marton International Singing Competition in Hungary. In November, another prestigious award was added to the singer’s collection: the artist took the third place and received a special prize of the Opera Crown, Tbilisi International Voice Competition.
Winning the Big Opera project is a major event for me, an important stage in my creative career and a huge challenge. To be honest, it did not come easily to me. Each episode had to be prepared as if it were a separate performance. Immersion in the character and performance had to be at the highest level. I understood that I was performing not only in front of the jury, each of whom I respect and admire immensely, but also in front of a huge television audience. I was also aware that based on my performances the audience would evaluate the level of vocal art in our country," Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev noted.
Big Opera is a popular project of the Kultura TV channel, which premiered in 2011. All of its seasons are marked by great interest from viewers, as it combines elements of a show and an academic concert.
During its existence, the television competition has made the discoveries of an entire plethora of opera performers who today successfully conquer the best theatrical venues in the world. Singers from Germany, Austria, Mongolia, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan took part in the Big Opera. In 2014, the winner of the project was the Astana Opera’s principal soloist, winner of national and international vocal competitions, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova.
This year, about 300 applications were filed to participate in the Big Opera. The head of the opera company of the Pushkin Nizhny Novgorod Opera and Ballet Theatre Medea Yasonidi, opera singer Marina Meshcheriakova, conductor Marco Boemi, artistic director of the Helikon-Opera Dmitry Bertman were part of the jury.
The completion of the seventh season will be a gala concert held at the Grand Hall of the Tchaikovsky Conservatory on December 23. Winners, participants and guests of the project will take its stage.
19.12.2023
From Messiah to The Nutcracker: Sold-Out Houses and Thunderous Applause
The Astana Opera’s artists delighted the Dubai audience with their exceptional talent and professionalism during the company’s tour performances at the Dubai Opera. The tour of the capital’s opera house became not only a true cultural event, but also a landmark step in the advancement of Kazakh art abroad. The tour took place with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera press office reports.
The magic of the Astana Opera’s performances at the Dubai Opera began even before the artists arrived. The sets and costumes of the stunningly beautiful production of The Nutcracker set off on a journey by sea, and even reached their destination before the performers. They became the first heralds of the beginning of a wonderful fairytale, enveloping the Dubai Opera in the atmosphere of a unique story ready to unfold onstage.
The tour program opened on December 13 at the suggestion of the Dubai Opera with the performance of Handel’s oratorio Messiah by the Dubai Festival Chorus and the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Rob Johnston. Messiah is considered a sublime music work, one of the best created in the Baroque era. The joint performance of the creative teams from the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan created a powerful emotional resonance, filling the hall with harmony and exultation. The creative collaboration between the two countries, highlighted by this project, was not only a musical triumph, but also a cultural bridge, connecting the art of Kazakhstan and UAE in a brilliant evening that left unforgettable memories for the audience.
I have worked with the Dubai Festival Chorus for a number of years now and it has been a great collaboration with the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra for this project of Handel’s Messiah. Putting this huge work together in such a short space of time is really challenging. And the orchestra has done fantastically well to really get to the grips with the stylistic way that I wanted them to play Handel. Music is a language, and it is a language of its own. So it doesn’t matter where in the world you come from, having that one common language of music brings us all together. Working with the orchestra from Kazakhstan, the chorus from Dubai, myself from the UK, it’s been a wonderful collaboration. And I hope to see more types of this collaboration, where choruses, orchestras, conductors from different parts of the world can come together to rejoice in music-making of such wonderful quality," Maestro Rob Johnston gave his assessment of the musicians’ performing skills.
Carina Otte from South Africa, who is living in Dubai, emphasized that the Astana Opera Orchestra is an international level team.
The symphony orchestra is absolutely magnificent. And I could see that every single member was very well prepared, and the conductor got the orchestra to be super enthusiastic, because his enthusiasm and passion shone through each and every member of the orchestra. The unity was as if it was one person playing, not an orchestra. It was one unit. But it was magnificent. I have heard Messiah before and today the performance was at the highest level. Beautiful!"
The baton of the tour performance was taken up by the ballet company, whose artistic director is world ballet star Altynai Asylmutarova. The dancers not only gave masterful performances over three days: an evening performance on December 15, matinee and evening performances on December 16 and 17, but also interacted with the audience, responding with numerous bows to the cries of "bravo". It is especially important to note the fact that the Astana Opera was able to convey the beauty and depth of its art even to those who came to view a ballet performance for the first time, discovering this incredible world of dance.
Tchaikovsky’s wonderful ballet The Nutcracker is staged all over the world. However, it is Yuri Grigorovich’s production that is considered the pinnacle staging. Since it is this legendary choreographer’s production that is included in the Astana Opera’s repertoire, the management of the Dubai Opera invited the Kazakh team to show this production on tour.
It was warmly received by the audience, leaving an indelible impression in their hearts. The skill of Kazakh principal dancers Aigerim Beketayeva, Madina Unerbayeva, Shugyla Adepkhan, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, Daniyar Zhumatayev, created an atmosphere of magic onstage. Thunderous applause filled the hall, indicating how powerful and moving the company’s performance was. It is worth noting that the performances received positive reviews in the local media.
I really enjoyed the choreography. It was a beautifully executed and beautifully performed production. And I think that the dancing was exquisite. The work of the corps de ballet and, of course, of the principal dancers was very strong. They are clearly well-prepared, with good schooling. Overall, based on this performance, it is easy to conclude that ballet in Kazakhstan is at a very high level. As for the design of the production, the costumes are very beautiful, and the lighting really complements the dancing and the costumes. The orchestra performance was beautiful acoustically, and the work of the Kazakh conductor was excellent, it’s been a wonderful experience," Terence Starr from London said.
I really liked the ballet. It is a really wonderful production, with incredible visual effects, especially the impression of the snow and the lightning onstage. I have seen The Nutcracker previously, but this production is created at a truly high level. I can see that a lot of work and effort was put into it. So I am really impressed with the stunning choreography and design," Reka Koszta from Hungary, who is living in Dubai, shared.
This is one of the best performances that I have ever seen. Everything is perfect! I was particularly impressed with the makeup, the choreography and the professionalism of Kazakh dancers. All the dancers are simply perfect! And they are so very young, but so good, demonstrating a very high international level. And I would love to see some more of the Astana Opera’s beautiful performances, come here more often," Provati Podder from Bangladesh, who has been living in Dubai for 20 years, said.
The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin brilliantly conveyed expressiveness and depth of Tchaikovsky’s outstanding music. Incidentally, the Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva worked with the musicians more than once. Maestro Acquaviva is the opera house’s longstanding partner, who has repeatedly helped organize foreign tours. These include tours to Italy, Spain, Oman and other countries.
We have implemented many projects. When I came to the Astana Opera for the first time, I was invited to work on the ballet Romeo and Juliet. I was the artistic director of the Teatro Carlo Felice and immediately realized that the two opera houses should, of course, begin to collaborate. This became my main goal. We have truly done many things together. However, in my opinion, one of the very important tours was the performance of the opera Abai in Italy, as well as the ballets Spartacus, Notre Dame de Paris, Swan Lake at the opera house in Genoa. Now the tour to the Dubai Opera has become another step towards expanding the tour geography of the capital’s opera house," Giuseppe Acquaviva emphasized.
The Astana Opera’s recent performances at the Dubai Opera showcased exceptional artistic quality, with a focus on the ballet company and orchestra. From the presentation of Handel’s Messiah in collaboration with the Dubai Festival Chorus, uniting singers of diverse backgrounds in a celebration of classical repertoire, to the mesmerizing rendition of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, the performances inspired and captivated our audience.
These endeavors not only highlighted the universal language of music and dance but also emphasized the importance of promoting classic repertoire and establishing traditions. The collaboration with local talent, such as the Dubai Festival Chorus, showcased the rich tapestry of artistic expression from around the world. We are excited to build on these successes, fostering a love for the arts and creating lasting traditions, such as the annual performance of The Nutcracker, to enrich the cultural landscape of our community at the Dubai Opera. We are also grateful to the Astana Opera for their contribution to this artistic endeavor and look forward to more inspiring performances in the future," Dr. Paolo Petrocelli, Head of Dubai Opera, said.
It is important to note that there was a full house on all the days of the Kazakh company’s performances at the Dubai Opera’s main hall, designed for 2,000 seats. Moreover, the excitement around the tour performances of the capital’s opera house was so great that it could not accommodate everyone who wanted to attend.
Dubai provided a truly warm welcome, from the hot weather: +30 degrees, to the endless applause for the Kazakh company. Such a high rating from the audience confirms the outstanding talent and professionalism of the Astana Opera’s artists, as well as its ability to unite different cultures through the language of art.
15.12.2023
State of emergency declared as snowstorms batters Zhambyl region
Roads of republican significance are closed down, people stuck in snow are being evacuated in Zhambyl region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The authorities were forced to declare a state of emergency in the region due to worsening of weather conditions, including a sharp drop in air temperature, ground blizzards, and low visibility. The roads en route Taraz-Almaty of the Western Europe-Wester China corridor, local roads were shut down.
Over 100 workers of the regional emergency situations department and 117 units of special equipment are deployed to help rescue people stuck on the roads. 1,279 people were evacuated as of 11:00 p.m. December 14 and taken to safer places in nearby villages. Drivers leave their cars trapped in snow on the roads.
The regional emergency situations department launched a hotline that can be reached at 8 7262 513575, 51 41 67.
Over 200 trucks are queueing on the highway near Aisha Bibi village, Zhambyl district.
14.12.2023
Audience in the Capital Enjoyed L’Elisir d’Amore
One of the most vivid comic operas in the world repertoire, Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, delighted viewers at the Astana Opera on December 12 and 13. The performances were held under the baton of conductor, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Akhmedyarov, Astana Opera press office reports.
On these days, the opera company’s soloists made brilliant debuts in the main roles of the spectacular production. Thus, on December 13, Assem Sembina took the stage for the first time as Adina, and Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev debuted as Belcore. A day earlier, Yerzhan Saipov made his debut as Dr. Dulcamara.
From the very first notes, Donizetti’s operatic masterpiece L’Elisir d’Amore strikes the audience’s imagination with its exciting plot and a wide range of extraordinary characters. The buffoonish character of Dulcamara provides the performer with ample opportunities to reveal the comic hero both vocally and in acting. The cartoonish image of a roguish charlatan doctor adds dynamism to the action, bringing chaos and excitement to the story," Yerzhan Saipov said.
The opera house’s soloist Assel Sembina spoke about the heroine of the opera, beautiful Adina, whose heart is won over by a romantic young man Nemorino:
Behind external coquetry, Adina hides a pure female soul, yearning for a simple and sincere heartfelt feeling. And the effervescent music by the outstanding composer Gaetano Donizetti, full of fun and beautiful melodies, continues to conquer the hearts of listeners and performers over the centuries, from the moment of its first premiere in 1832 to this day," Assem Sembina concluded.
The audience also tirelessly applauded the talents of the Kazakh opera stars, the Astana Opera’s principal soloists: on December 12, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova cut a brilliant figure as Adina, Artur Gabdiyev performed Nemorino, Talgat Galeyev presented Belcore, and Madina Islamova took the stage as Giannetta. On the next day, Ramzat Balakishiyev performed Nemorino, Yevgeniy Chainikov portrayed Dr. Dulcamara, and Nazym Sagintai took the stage as Giannetta.
Principal choirmaster - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, assistant stage director - Yerenbak Toikenov, opera company director - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov.
13.12.2023
A collection of materials "Kazakhstan: on the way to a model of sustainable development" has been published
Collection of analytical reports "Kazakhstan: on the way to a model of sustainable development. The view of young experts" was published in electronic form in the public domain and is available to a wide range of readers. The publication was prepared by members of the Young Experts Club at the Senate together with participants in the School of Analytics project. The materials of the publication are the first joint attempt by experts to contribute to the understanding of effective ways and mechanisms for implementing comprehensive reforms of the President of the country, press service of the Senate reports.
Let us recall that the presentation of the collection took place on November 21, 2023 with the participation of the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbaev.
To increase the efficiency of the public administration system, it is necessary to strengthen the analytical component in the activities of government bodies. The President of our country, Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, pays great attention to this issue. During the second meeting of the National Kurultai, the Head of State noted that the effectiveness of public administration largely depends on the quality of analytical support", - the Speaker of the Senate noted during the presentation.
The publication contains materials on six areas of socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, affecting various aspects of inflation, regional economic policy of Kazakhstan, the sphere of transit and transport potential, the role of business in solving educational problems, issues of implementing youth policy, as well as the development of inclusion and employment of people with disabilities.
The collection presents an analysis of the current situation, recommendations and tools that can be useful in the work of decision makers, researchers and anyone interested in current trends in the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan.
You can download and view the works of the authors of the publication at the link.
11.12.2023
Contemporaries of Independence Wish Kazakhstan Further Prosperity
Contemporaries of independence are like a mirror of sovereign Kazakhstan. Our compatriots, born in 1991, the year our country gained independence, today work in a variety of fields. For example, the famous ballerina Aigerim Beketayeva became a prima of the Astana Opera. Another peer of independence, Arman Urazov, works as a principal dancer of the capital’s opera house. The Astana Opera’s senior choirmaster Dauren Mussin and orchestra musician Akhat Tashkenbayev also achieved great creative heights. Artists of the Astana Opera, realizing that our peaceful life today is the result of independence, congratulated all Kazakhs on this wonderful holiday, Astana Opera press office reports.
Aigerim Beketayeva, principal dancer of the Astana Opera, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan:
It is a great joy for me to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of the culture of Kazakhstan. It is a tremendous responsibility, since we on the world stage represent not only ourselves as artists, but also our Motherland. I look to the future with confidence and recognize myself as part of Kazakhstan with great pride. I think that now there is every opportunity for the development of young people, for self-realization, for expressing oneself as an individual."
Culture is an integral part of our independent state. At the moment, classical theatres present world masterpieces of opera and ballet, and national productions are also staged with great success. This suggests that the cultural development of our country is at a high level. Of course, it is also gratifying when we are greeted with anticipation and wonder while on tour. I think this comes from the fact that foreign audiences see Eastern delicacy of soul and talent in our artists. Again, we can prove ourselves thanks to the support of the state. Through art and creativity we assert ourselves as a highly cultured and developed country."
I dream that our country will grow and develop. I show my love for my homeland through my patriotism, successes and overcomings, and my desire to please the audience with my dance. I would like to wish the people of Kazakhstan, first of all, health, peaceful skies overhead, inexhaustible strength and will to conquer new heights. Love and care for each other!"
Arman Urazov, principal dancer of the Astana Opera:
This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. With the beginning of independence, the country’s borders, state language and national currency were established. Our ancestors dreamed of reaching this day for many centuries. Today, we are recognized as an independent state by the whole world. Our goal now is to develop the economy, serve our country, and create the necessary conditions for the younger generations. Having become a ballet dancer, I often go on tours abroad and at this time I feel a great sense of pride in being a citizen of Kazakhstan and representing the Kazakh ballet art. Undeniably, my parents and teachers made a great contribution to the development of my personality. I am very grateful to my mother, who took me to ballet when I was little. I still remember how happy my parents were when, out of three thousand children, I was chosen to study at the choreographic school. Thanks to this unique art, I have visited many countries and won the love of ballet connoisseurs. I met my wife at the opera house; she is a ballet dancer like me. Looking at us, our four-year-old daughter says that she also wants to study ballet, and we, of course, are happy to support her decision."
My main life philosophy is not to deviate from moral values. As a father raising a son and daughter, I try to be an example for my children. I always remind them to stay honest and never lie. I believe that family is like a miniature state, which mirrors the whole Kazakhstan. This means that solidarity and unity in our families directly affect the integrity of our country. That is why my wife and I attach great importance to the upbringing of our children and are happy that they are growing up in a sovereign country. May our Kazakhstan prosper, and may our country continue to be peaceful and safe."
Dauren Mussin, senior choirmaster of the Astana Opera:
My parents told me when I was little: "You were born the year our country gained independence, so you are the same age as independence." My mother, and also my grandparents contributed a lot to my upbringing: I grew up with them before I went to school. It is no secret that in the first years of independence, our family, like many Kazakh families, had a number of social difficulties. My father worked at a factory, although not my profession, but he had to feed his family. In general, when my parents were studying at the university, they performed as dombyra players in the orchestra."
As for how I got into the choir, as a schoolchild, I sang at a school choir. Therefore, my parents, noticing my talent for music, sent me to study at the music academy in Akmola in the fourth grade. After receiving a higher education in Choral Conducting, I interned in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and some of my first performances took place in Austria. In 2013, I began my career as a choirmaster at the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic in the capital. In 2014, I came to work at the Astana Opera Choir at the invitation of my teacher, Astana Opera’s principal choirmaster, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. Since then, I have been working as a senior choirmaster in the largest and most beautiful opera house in all of Central Asia for ten years."
This year we gave a large-scale concert in the capital of Poland. Its program featured works by Kazakh composers. It was so warmly received by the Polish audience that we even had to repeat the program for an encore on the second day. Inspired by such success, I plan to give another solo concert next spring. In fact, many things become clear when compared. Having visited many countries on tour, I can say that our country has achieved great success in the field of culture and art. For example, my teachers told me that without specially created theatrical conditions, conducting a "backstage choir" would be difficult. That is, we perform works where the choir artists must sing from backstage, so that the audience in the hall gets the impression of people singing from far away. Fortunately, we work in an opera house where technology keeps up with the times, and huge stage and backstage spaces allow us to create amazing sound effects. Not many countries were able to build an opera house such as the Astana Opera. This suggests that our state attaches great importance to the development of culture and art."
I am sure that if a person strives for the best, one can do anything, but if there is stubbornness, there will be no growth. Let us appreciate everything we have and let Kazakh art develop!"
Akhat Tashkenbayev, artist of the Astana Opera Orchestra:
Over the years of independence, many forgotten traditions of our people have been revived, our language is thriving, and our culture and economy are developing. I believe that we should not deviate from this path in the future. To do this, all citizens must honestly do their job and benefit the people. It is better for young people to follow the example of people with more experience and learn from them. Personally, I consult with my elders on every issue. It was they who helped me choose the right profession for my future."
There are many musicians among my relatives. Perhaps, it is because the sound of the percussion was "stuck" in my ears since childhood, so I also became attached to this instrument. After graduating from the Mukan Tulebayev Semei Music College, I came to Astana in pursuit of a dream. From 2011 to 2015 I studied at the Kazakh National University of Arts and worked as a musician in a number of collectives. Since 2018, I have been working in the Astana Opera Orchestra. It is a great honor for me to be a member of such a large team. We present our art in many countries of the world and work with many conductors. The audience enthusiastically receives us everywhere, amazed at the high level of our skill and professionalism."
I have never lived far from my hometown, and if I go on tour, I rush to return to my country, to my loved ones. I love my homeland with the blue flag, it is majestic and blessed. I wish everyone harmony and unity on Independence Day!"
