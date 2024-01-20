This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Measles situation remains unfavorable in 3 Kazakh regions as cases continue to grow
Kazakhstan to switch to single time zone Mar 1
Meeting of Aida Balayeva and Gennaro Sangiuliano
Opera Academy's New Soloists Win Over the Capital
Preparations for Iolanta are in full swing," the conductor says. "This is one of the most complex masterpieces in the history of opera, so the academy attendees approached the upcoming performance with great responsibility. All our young singers are very talented, and I am convinced that we will succeed."
Every performer must be able to collaborate with the conductor and understand the musical concept of the opera," notes Aisulu Tani, executive director of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. "The conductor selects opera parts according to the vocal types, and works on phrasing, portrayal, dynamics, and musical nuances together with the singer. One might say, it brings all the participants in the performance together, so the soloists must understand the Maestro perfectly."
Modern opera houses require mastery of a wide range of skills," Aisulu Tani emphasizes. "An opera singer’s performance is not limited to the reproduction of certain notes. In addition to vocal mastery, performers must move beautifully, dance, master acting skills, and "live" onstage. The acting course gives young soloists the opportunity to get rid of tension, loosen up, and get the feel of their character portrayals more organically."
The academy opens up great opportunities for us, including performing on the country’s main stage. This is an important step for the development of a creative career," Merei Kadyrkhanov, soloist of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, shares. "At the moment we are preparing Tchaikovsky’s one-act opera Iolanta, in which I will perform the role of Vaudémont. This work is complex both musically and dramatically. With the help of our coaches and conductor, I think we will achieve all creative goals and delight our viewers."
Capital’s Artists Tell a Bohemian Story
Kazakhstan marks 112nd anniversary of Dinmukhammed Kunayev
Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit
Roland Petit is an outstanding choreographer, a recognized classic of the 20th century. I was lucky enough to work with him in the mid-90s," Altynai Asylmuratova shared. "He had a huge influence on me. The period of my work with him at the ballet company of the Opéra de Marseille was an important step for me, a professional benchmark of sorts. He was a wonderful person. He had strength, but no aggression, and he always had a whole fountain of imagination. There were days when he felt that something was not going well, but when inspiration came, he worked, created, and we had to keep up with him, quickly catch everything, learn, and memorize. That was when brilliant performances were born that are alive and relevant today. Thus, he staged serious pieces, but also had a great command of humor, so he created light ballets with good humor, and Coppélia is an excellent confirmation of this."
Arrest of ex-Kazakh National Economy Minister extended until March
Mass die-off of swans: Maximum contaminant level revealed on Lake Karakol in Mangistau region
