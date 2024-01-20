Measles situation remains unfavorable in 3 Kazakh regions as cases continue to grow

Images | astanaopera.kz

Astana Opera’s bright soloists and talented attendees of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy debuted with great success as the heroes of one of the most often staged operas in the world - Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème. The performances took place at the opera house’s Grand Hall, Astana Opera press office reports.





Thus, on January 13, the opera house’s soloist, soprano Madina Islamova, took the stage for the first time as Mimì, and young bass Valeriy Selivanov made his debut as Alcindoro. It should be noted that Astana Opera’s soloists presented the characters of the opera: Medet Chotabayev masterfully performed Rodolfo, Yelena Ganzha prepared Musetta, and Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev sang her romantic partner Marcello. Yerzhan Saipov gave an inspired portrayal of Schaunard, and Bolat Yessimkhanov sang Colline. Talgat Galeyev performed the comedic role of Benoît, and Talgat Allabirinov offered an interesting interpretation of Parpignol. Customs Sergeant - Nurlybek Kosparmakov, Soldier - Yeskendir Sadvakassov.





The next day, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees Nematillo Zkrullaev and Merei Kadyrkhanov debuted as Benoît and Parpignol. Bibigul Zhanuzak presented her interpretation of Mimì to the audience, and Ramzat Balakishiev performed her beloved Rodolfo. Saltanat Akhmetova cut a brilliant figure as Musetta, Marcello - Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev. Shyngys Rassylkhan prepared Colline, Schaunard - Yerzhan Saipov. Alcindoro - Valeriy Selivanov, Customs Sergeant - Nurlybek Kosparmakov, Soldier - Yeskendir Sadvakassov.





The large-scale production staged by renowned director Andrea Bernard, in which all the advanced technical features of the stage were used to full advantage, captivated the audience. And it is not surprising: the stunningly beautiful set design elements disappeared and reappeared right before the eyes of the viewers, and realistically executed video projections perfectly complemented the action taking place onstage. Grand two-tier set pieces, train riding onto the stage and other finds caused a storm of delight each time. Each of the scenes was special, and the capital’s theatregoers were able to fully feel the atmosphere of the 1900s. It was in this era that the production team set the famous story of the romantically minded garret dwellers of the Latin Quarter of Paris.





Internationally acclaimed specialist in Puccini repertoire, Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva took the helm of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra that evening. The outstanding composer’s melodious, emotive music performed by the orchestra artists was distinguished by its extraordinary harmony and expressiveness. The performance also featured the opera house’s choir, ballet and supernumeraries. The crowd scene with a rotating carousel, adorned with lamps and horses, which fully reflected the represented era, was one of the most spectacular. On the carousel, the audience could see clowns, jugglers, acrobats and many other colorful characters dressed in a wide variety of bright costumes that emphasized all the nuances of the fashion of that time. Thus, a great example of opera art, which occupies an important place in Astana Opera’s repertoire, gained new fans that evening.





It is worth emphasizing that the opera house’s principal choirmaster Yerzhan Dautov is responsible for the superb sound of the choir, and choirmasters Altynganym Akhmetova and Aigerim Amangeldiyeva carried out the work with the young artists of the children’s studio. Assistant stage director of the production is Yerenbak Toikenov, the opera company director is Azamat Zheltyrguzov.