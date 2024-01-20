19.01.2024, 13:51 1701
Meeting of Aida Balayeva and Gennaro Sangiuliano
Images | Astana Opera
Tell a friend
Today, as part of the Head of State’s visit to Italy, the Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva met with the Minister of Culture of Italy Gennaro Sangiuliano, Astana Opera press office reports.
During the meeting, issues of interaction between Italy and Kazakhstan in the field of art were discussed and a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed.
One of the main topics was the establishment of a restoration center on the basis of the National Museum in Kazakhstan and the possibility of organizing joint master classes and training for specialists from our countries.
The parties also have a mutual interest in organizing cross-tours of opera houses in Kazakhstan and Italy.
The Italian minister also showed interest in cooperation in the field of cinematography and the exchange of experience between cinematographic communities of our countries, as well as joint production of films.
We also remind you that the Italian Embassy also plans to hold an exhibition of the original painting by Leonardo da Vinci La Bella Principessa in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.01.2024, 14:20 1506
Kazakhstan to switch to single time zone Mar 1
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan will switch to the single time zone at 00:00 on March 1, 2024, to introduce the UTC+05.00 time throughout the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the decree as of November 23, 2000, the akimats of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities, as well as Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Zhetysu, and Ulytau regions, have to turn the clock back an hour in the night of February 29th to March 1st at 00.00.
As of today, there are two time zones in Kazakhstan UTC+5 and UTC+6. The greater part of Kazakhstan but for the western regions is situated in the UTC+6 time zone.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.01.2024, 17:19 14291
Opera Academy's New Soloists Win Over the Capital
Tell a friend
The second season of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy is in full swing. Young artists will take part in the performance Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan - Sara, and in early February the singers will perform the concert version of Tchaikovsky’s opera Iolanta. The story of a young beauty who miraculously regained her eyesight will be presented at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall. The academy’s soloists will perform the great composer’s last opera together with the opera house’s symphony orchestra and choir, Astana Opera press office reports.
Iolanta was performed at Astana Opera for the first time by the first graduating class of the academy’s attendees. The premiere took place last year, and Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet, became the music director and conductor of the performance.
Preparations for Iolanta are in full swing," the conductor says. "This is one of the most complex masterpieces in the history of opera, so the academy attendees approached the upcoming performance with great responsibility. All our young singers are very talented, and I am convinced that we will succeed."
Working with a conductor is a fundamental skill for an opera singer.
Every performer must be able to collaborate with the conductor and understand the musical concept of the opera," notes Aisulu Tani, executive director of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. "The conductor selects opera parts according to the vocal types, and works on phrasing, portrayal, dynamics, and musical nuances together with the singer. One might say, it brings all the participants in the performance together, so the soloists must understand the Maestro perfectly."
Another core subject for young opera soloists is solo singing. The artists work with a teacher on vocal technique, breathing, performance and portrayal. The coach helps them choose the right repertoire.
Along with this, three foreign languages are studied at the academy. The main one is Italian, since the majority of the operatic repertoire is performed in this language. Italian is also considered the international language of opera: singers also communicate with foreign conductors and stage directors in it. In addition, the academy teaches German and French, and the majority of academy participants speak Kazakh.
Among the compulsory disciplines is dance. It helps to develop beautiful gait and posture, and improves plastique. Often there are different types of dances in operas: waltz, mazurka and others, which the artists must be familiar with.
Modern opera houses require mastery of a wide range of skills," Aisulu Tani emphasizes. "An opera singer’s performance is not limited to the reproduction of certain notes. In addition to vocal mastery, performers must move beautifully, dance, master acting skills, and "live" onstage. The acting course gives young soloists the opportunity to get rid of tension, loosen up, and get the feel of their character portrayals more organically."
Practice plays a major role in improving skills. Therefore, the opera academy program includes participation in concerts and performances. Young singers gain enormous experience by taking the stage together with Astana Opera’s principal soloists.
The academy opens up great opportunities for us, including performing on the country’s main stage. This is an important step for the development of a creative career," Merei Kadyrkhanov, soloist of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, shares. "At the moment we are preparing Tchaikovsky’s one-act opera Iolanta, in which I will perform the role of Vaudémont. This work is complex both musically and dramatically. With the help of our coaches and conductor, I think we will achieve all creative goals and delight our viewers."
Since the beginning of the course, the academy attendees have already performed in front of the audience with two concerts at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall: Bravo, Opera! and New Year’s Impromptu. After Iolanta, the young vocalists will begin preparing for the premiere of Donizetti’s opera Il Campanello, and will also continue the concert series The Astana Opera International Opera Academy Presents… Performing Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni at the opera house’s Grand Hall is planned for the end of the season.
Let us remind you that the Astana Opera International Opera Academy is a unique project that has no analogues in the country. Its work is aimed at improving the performing arts, and it is an important part of Astana Opera’s development. The academy operates with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.01.2024, 15:57 12791
Measles situation remains unfavorable in 3 Kazakh regions as cases continue to grow
Tell a friend
Kazakh health minister Azhar Giniyat spoke about the epidemiological situation with measles in the country, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Majilis, the minister said that the measles incidence has been down 11% across the country.
The number of measles cases has been on the downspring in the country’s 10 regions in the past three weeks. The measles situation is stabilizing, remains flat in seven regions, said Giniyat.
According to her, three regions of the country see the situation with measles unfavorable, as the number of cases grows.
They include Aktobe, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions. Under-vaccination remains in these regions, with the coverage of the people with vaccines the lowest countrywide, said the Kazakh health minister.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.01.2024, 17:35 30776
Capital’s Artists Tell a Bohemian Story
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
Astana Opera’s bright soloists and talented attendees of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy debuted with great success as the heroes of one of the most often staged operas in the world - Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème. The performances took place at the opera house’s Grand Hall, Astana Opera press office reports.
Thus, on January 13, the opera house’s soloist, soprano Madina Islamova, took the stage for the first time as Mimì, and young bass Valeriy Selivanov made his debut as Alcindoro. It should be noted that Astana Opera’s soloists presented the characters of the opera: Medet Chotabayev masterfully performed Rodolfo, Yelena Ganzha prepared Musetta, and Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev sang her romantic partner Marcello. Yerzhan Saipov gave an inspired portrayal of Schaunard, and Bolat Yessimkhanov sang Colline. Talgat Galeyev performed the comedic role of Benoît, and Talgat Allabirinov offered an interesting interpretation of Parpignol. Customs Sergeant - Nurlybek Kosparmakov, Soldier - Yeskendir Sadvakassov.
The next day, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees Nematillo Zkrullaev and Merei Kadyrkhanov debuted as Benoît and Parpignol. Bibigul Zhanuzak presented her interpretation of Mimì to the audience, and Ramzat Balakishiev performed her beloved Rodolfo. Saltanat Akhmetova cut a brilliant figure as Musetta, Marcello - Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev. Shyngys Rassylkhan prepared Colline, Schaunard - Yerzhan Saipov. Alcindoro - Valeriy Selivanov, Customs Sergeant - Nurlybek Kosparmakov, Soldier - Yeskendir Sadvakassov.
The large-scale production staged by renowned director Andrea Bernard, in which all the advanced technical features of the stage were used to full advantage, captivated the audience. And it is not surprising: the stunningly beautiful set design elements disappeared and reappeared right before the eyes of the viewers, and realistically executed video projections perfectly complemented the action taking place onstage. Grand two-tier set pieces, train riding onto the stage and other finds caused a storm of delight each time. Each of the scenes was special, and the capital’s theatregoers were able to fully feel the atmosphere of the 1900s. It was in this era that the production team set the famous story of the romantically minded garret dwellers of the Latin Quarter of Paris.
Internationally acclaimed specialist in Puccini repertoire, Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva took the helm of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra that evening. The outstanding composer’s melodious, emotive music performed by the orchestra artists was distinguished by its extraordinary harmony and expressiveness. The performance also featured the opera house’s choir, ballet and supernumeraries. The crowd scene with a rotating carousel, adorned with lamps and horses, which fully reflected the represented era, was one of the most spectacular. On the carousel, the audience could see clowns, jugglers, acrobats and many other colorful characters dressed in a wide variety of bright costumes that emphasized all the nuances of the fashion of that time. Thus, a great example of opera art, which occupies an important place in Astana Opera’s repertoire, gained new fans that evening.
It is worth emphasizing that the opera house’s principal choirmaster Yerzhan Dautov is responsible for the superb sound of the choir, and choirmasters Altynganym Akhmetova and Aigerim Amangeldiyeva carried out the work with the young artists of the children’s studio. Assistant stage director of the production is Yerenbak Toikenov, the opera company director is Azamat Zheltyrguzov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.01.2024, 12:48 45106
Kazakhstan marks 112nd anniversary of Dinmukhammed Kunayev
Tell a friend
Today is the 112nd anniversary of Dinmukhammed Kunayev, prominent politician and statesman, first Secretary of the Central Committee of the Kazakh SSR Communist Party , member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the USSR Communist Party, and triple Hero of Socialist Labor (1972, 1976, 1982), Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in Almaty on January 12, 1912, Dinmukhammed Kunayev graduated from the Moscow Institute of Non-Ferrous Metals and Gold with a major in mining engineering.
After graduation, he was sent to Pribalkhashstroy.
In early years of the World War II, he was Deputy Chief Engineer and Chief of the Maintenance Department at AltayPolyMetal, Director of mine at Ridder-based Leninogorsk Mine Group, Deputy Chairman of the Council of People’s Commissioners of the Kazakh SSR (1942-1952), President of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR (1952-1955), Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR (1955-1960), First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan (1960-1962), Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR (1962-1964), First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan (1964-1986).
Dinmukhammed Kunayev was awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Balkhash in 1974, Honorary Citizen of Ekibastuz in 1982. In February 1986, the Communist Party of Kazakhstan held its XVI congress, the last one chaired by Kunayev.
On December 11, 1986, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the USSR Communist Party holds a meeting without participation of Dinmukhammed Kunayev, during which a decision is taken on his retirement.
Kunayev died on August 22, 1993 in Alma-Ata and was buried at Kensay cemetery.
On May 3, 2022, by the President’s decree, Kapshagay town was renamed officially as Konayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.01.2024, 11:45 66606
Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
This January, the international theatrical community celebrates the 100th anniversary of the genius choreographer Roland Petit. In honor of the classic’s centenary, all theatrical venues around the world present his productions on their stages. In Astana Opera’s repertoire, along with Notre Dame de Paris staged by the master, there is comic ballet Coppélia by the French composer Léo Delibes. The capital’s opera house will present this inimitable production on January 18 and 19, paying tribute to the memory of the great contemporary, Astana Opera press office reports.
Coppélia was first presented at Astana Opera in 2019 on the initiative of the artistic director of the ballet company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova. At her invitation, the world masterpiece was staged in the capital’s opera house by the famous ballet master Luigi Bonino, who brings Roland Petit’s ballets to many stage venues around the world.
Roland Petit was born on January 13, 1924 in Paris. From childhood he showed interest in various types of art, and at the age of 9 his father sent him to the Paris Opera Ballet School. In the 1940s, as a corps de ballet dancer, he began to create his own numbers. In 1945, the ballet Les Forains brought him great success. That is when he has established his own ballet company. Boundless talent and his own recognizable style make the Maestro one of the main choreographers of that era. While remaining faithful to the classical choreography, he sought to enrich it with contemporary dance elements and bits of theatrical art.
Roland Petit is an outstanding choreographer, a recognized classic of the 20th century. I was lucky enough to work with him in the mid-90s," Altynai Asylmuratova shared. "He had a huge influence on me. The period of my work with him at the ballet company of the Opéra de Marseille was an important step for me, a professional benchmark of sorts. He was a wonderful person. He had strength, but no aggression, and he always had a whole fountain of imagination. There were days when he felt that something was not going well, but when inspiration came, he worked, created, and we had to keep up with him, quickly catch everything, learn, and memorize. That was when brilliant performances were born that are alive and relevant today. Thus, he staged serious pieces, but also had a great command of humor, so he created light ballets with good humor, and Coppélia is an excellent confirmation of this."
Coppélia was first staged at the Opéra National de Paris in 1870. Napoleon III Bonaparte and his wife attended its premiere. The ballet has been running at international stage venues for 154 years now, inspiring new generations of choreographers.
The work by Léo Delibes in Roland Petit’s choreography is extremely popular and in demand in different parts of the world. A humorous plot, devoid of drama, and elegant choreography make the ballet light and festive.
Arman Urazgaliyev became the music director and conductor of the production at Astana Opera. Maestro Ruslan Baimurzin will take over the conductor’s stand on January 18 and 19. The sets and costumes were designed by the brilliant Ezio Frigerio in collaboration with Franca Squarciapino. Anna Verde revived the costumes at the capital’s opera house, and Jean-Michel Désiré was the lighting designer and technical coordinator.
The magical love story of a young man and a living doll, seasoned with beloved melodies, varied dances, exciting adventures and delightful costumes, will not leave anyone indifferent. The production, which returned to Astana Opera after a short break, will be presented only on two evenings. In order to have a chance to enjoy the incredibly beautiful ballet, one must hurry the ticket purchase.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.01.2024, 20:46 45246
Arrest of ex-Kazakh National Economy Minister extended until March
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Former National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev will remain under arrest as it was sanctioned by the specialized Astana court, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the court’s press service, Kuandyk Bishimbayev’s arrest was extended through Mar.9. The initial decision on Bishimbayev’s arrest was made on November 11.
Recall that Bishimbayev was detained by the Astana police in November 2023 on suspicion of murdering his wife at one of the local restaurants. The suspect reportedly beat his spouse to death.
The police reportedly completed criminal investigation into the case.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.01.2024, 16:44 45071
Mass die-off of swans: Maximum contaminant level revealed on Lake Karakol in Mangistau region
Images | Ustyurt State Nature Reserve
Tell a friend
The unscheduled inspection is ingoing of the fact of dumping sewage waters into Karakol Lake by Rixos Water World Aktau, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Committee for environmental regulation and control.
According to the committee’s statement, the analysis of the water of Lake Karakol conducted by the environmental department’s specialists has revealed the exceeding maximum permissible concentrations of contaminants, that could be the possible cause of the mass die-off of mute swans in Mangistau region.
Ornithologists from Almaty have been involved to investigate the possible link of sewage waters dumping by Rixos Water World Aktau to the mass bird die-off. Following the investigation, appropriate response measures are to be taken, reads the statement.
Earlier it was reported that over eight hundred swans had been found dead on Lake Karakol in Mangistau region.
To note, in 2022, the hotel was fined for KZT76mln for dumping sewage waters into the Caspian Sea.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
19.01.2024, 09:53Kazakhstan plans to renovate railway stations 19.01.2024, 20:072141Economic Watch: China expected to become world's top auto exporter 19.01.2024, 21:242131New int'l trade, logistics center begins operating in Kazakhstan 19.01.2024, 15:101941China, U.S. should bear responsibility for history, people, world: Chinese ambassador 19.01.2024, 18:311566Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony 15.01.2024, 09:2431491KazTransOil boost oil transit from Aktau port to Baku 15.01.2024, 17:3530571Capital’s Artists Tell a Bohemian Story 14.01.2024, 20:3427821Kazakhstan supports 'one-China' principle - Foreign Office 14.01.2024, 21:5627601President Tokayev congratulates King Frederik X of Denmark 15.01.2024, 03:28Xinhua Commentary: Chinese premier travels to Europe to boost ties, globalization in 2024's first overseas trip24986Xinhua Commentary: Chinese premier travels to Europe to boost ties, globalization in 2024's first overseas trip 29.12.2023, 18:06112366SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane 21.12.2023, 18:34110261Arab countries, Russia agree to boost cooperation 21.12.2023, 12:04109396UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region 27.12.2023, 10:39108446General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2024 26.12.2023, 23:28102821Informal meeting of CIS Heads of State takes place