Meeting with the Great Rossini
An exciting musical meeting with the Italian composer in Alan Buribayev’s exquisite concert Multifaceted Rossini will take place on January 6 at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. World-famous Maestro, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan and Astana Opera’s principal conductor dedicated the evening to the work of the great Gioachino Rossini, whose works will leave an unforgettable impression on the audience, Astana Opera press office reports.
Maestro Alan Buribayev’s all-encompassing creative path from Switzerland to Japan, his brilliant education and enormous experience allow the principal conductor not only to stage various operas, but also to find new facets of classical art, creating dynamic musical programs. Undoubtedly, Multifaceted Rossini will become a major cultural event in the capital.
As a reminder, the work of the Italian genius Gioachino Rossini is represented in the capital’s opera house with two comic operas – Il Barbiere di Siviglia, L’Italiana in Algeri and La Scala di Seta. However, as part of the concert, the audience will have an opportunity to look at the composer, known for his virtuoso operatic and symphonic works, as a serious author. Multifaceted Rossini is not just a set of compositions, but a journey into the musical heritage of the classic, reflecting a wealth of colorful imagery. For example, in Stabat Mater the audience will find deep spiritual undertones that evoke powerful emotions. In the aria from the opera Semiramide the viewers will experience deep emotion of the titular character’s love. Incidentally, Rossini showed Semiramide as a true woman, dreaming of happiness, despite the fate hanging over her.
Each part of the program is unique – there are engrossing duets, varied arias, and soulful cavatinas. The audience will certainly feel the diversity of Rossini’s images – from frivolous fun to tragedy, and all listeners will find something special for themselves in this musical journey into the era of the origins of Romanticism.
This evening, the opera house’s brilliant artists Saltanat Akhmetova, Aizada Kaponova, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Saltanat Muratbekova, Madina Islamova, Guldana Aldadossova, Shyngys Rassylkhan, Yerzhan Saipov, Artur Gabdiyev, Alikhan Zeinolla, Altynbek Abilda, Leila Alamanova, and Sultan Bakytzhan will present their art to the viewers. The soloists will adorn the concert with their bright and colorful vocal performances.
This thrilling concert featuring the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Alan Buribayev and the opera house’s soloists will be a true musical celebration, making it possible for the listeners to immerse themselves in the world of magnificent melodies and virtuoso performances.
Flood hits Pas-de-Calais, northern France
A flooded path is seen in the town of Montreuil-sur-Mer, Pas-de-Calais, northern France, Jan. 4, 2024. French firefighters in the northern French department of Pas-de-Calais rescued on Thursday 59 more people from floods caused by extreme weather, bringing the total number of rescuees to 710 since Dec. 30, 2023, the local prefecture announced Thursday night, Xinhua reports.
According to the prefecture of Pas-de-Calais, some 189 municipalities and 2,016 households are currently impacted by rising water levels in the department.
People walk on a flooded street in the town of Montreuil-sur-Mer, Pas-de-Calais, northern France, Jan. 4, 2024. French firefighters in the northern French department of Pas-de-Calais rescued on Thursday 59 more people from floods caused by extreme weather, bringing the total number of rescuees to 710 since Dec. 30, 2023, the local prefecture announced Thursday night.
A flooded street is seen in the town of Arques, Pas-de-Calais, northern France, Jan. 4, 2024. French firefighters in the northern French department of Pas-de-Calais rescued on Thursday 59 more people from floods caused by extreme weather, bringing the total number of rescuees to 710 since Dec. 30, 2023, the local prefecture announced Thursday night.
Swans on Lake Karakol died from malnutrition, veterinary authorities say
Mangistau region’s veterinary department urges to immediately start feeding swans to save their population on Lake Karakol, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the local media outlet lada.kz informed, hundreds of swans failed to get through the winter for lack of food, while avian flu became a secondary cause.
According to the chief of the veterinary department Berdibek Markabayev, similar situation was observed last year.
Swans, even healthy ones, are believed to be the carriers of the avian flu. The virus becomes active in case of malnutrition, which occurred on the Lake Karakol. They [birds - edit] need food, their immune system does not work, swans get ill and die. To prevent the tragedy, we need to organize bird feeding, he said.
In his words, sponsors and volunteers are welcomed to help in the purchase and organization of feeding.
The veterinary department is currently vaccinating backyard poultry.
As reported, corpses of 227 dead swans were found on Lake Karakol.
Roundup: Japan's massive earthquake triggers nuclear safety concerns
A major earthquake on Monday rocked central Japan, prompting concerns over the safety of nuclear plants in the quake-affected region, Xinhua reports.
A series of strong temblors, with a major one of preliminary 7.6 magnitude, hit the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture at a shallow depth on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially named it the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.
At least 57 people have been killed by the earthquake, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing officials from the Ishikawa prefecture.
Following Monday's 7.6-magnitude earthquake, concerns arose over Japan's nuclear safety, which has been questioned constantly since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that triggered nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear plant.
The quake in Ishikawa prefecture triggered a rare major tsunami warning and forecast that waves of up to 5 meters could strike, but by 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) on Tuesday, all warnings and advisories had been lifted.
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) confirmed no abnormalities were reported at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan after the quake, and no rises in radiation levels were detected at the monitoring posts in the region.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO)'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, which has seven shut-down units, was also unaffected, said the NRA.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was in contact with the NRA and had been told there were "no abnormalities in nuclear power plants within the affected area," adding that the agency would continue to monitor the situation.
Hokuriku Electric Power Company, operator of the Shika plant which is the closest to the epicenter, said both of the two reactors at the plant had been offline since before the earthquake, noting that there had been some power outages and oil leaks following Monday's jolt but no radiation leakage.
Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. In 2011, a powerful earthquake and ensuing tsunami caused multiple meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear plant.
The Fukushima nuclear disaster has triggered rising anti-nuclear sentiment in Japan.
Japanese journalist Satoshi Kamata is one of the driving forces behind the campaign of an anti-nuclear petition that started soon after the March 2011 triple meltdown.
After 11 years, the government is now trying to turn back the clock on nuclear power," Kamata said in November, 2022. "While we will temporarily stop the petition drive, we also want to spread the anti-nuclear movement by joining forces with those promoting renewable energy sources."
The Fukushima nuclear disaster greatly changed the public's sense of values. People have reflected on the structure in which the risks of hosting nuclear power plants were imposed on rural areas, and power-saving efforts have also progressed," said an editorial by The Mainichi, Japan's national daily newspaper.
If the Japanese government makes light of these changes and steers toward the utilization of nuclear energy, it will not gain the public's understanding," the editorial said.
India collaborates with SpaceX for maiden satellite launch into space
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the government department of space research intend to use the Falcon-9 launch vehicle of the American company SpaceX to launch a new generation heavy communications satellite GSAT-20, Trend reports.
India had to turn to SpaceX because there was no other rocket available by the required deadline," NDTV quoted Somnath as saying.
India does not have its own rockets capable of launching satellites weighing more than 4 tons into geostationary orbit of the Earth. Work on such a carrier is currently underway. New Space India Limited (ISRO's commercial arm) has signed a contract with SpaceX to launch GSAT-20 into orbit, the mission could take place in the second quarter of this year.
This is the first time India has entered into such an agreement with an American company. Until now, ISRO has used the services of the French-led Arianespace consortium when needed. The GSAT-20 satellite weighs 4.7 tons, is specially designed to meet the growing needs of remote regions for communication services and will provide broadband Internet access throughout the republic.
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane
The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the SpaceX company have launched the Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the X-37B uncrewed military space plane, TASS reports.
The rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:07 a.m. GMT on December 29.
Falcon Heavy, partially reusable super heavy-lift launch vehicle, is part of the Falcon family designed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.
Falcon Heavy was initially developed for the Crew Dragon manned spacecraft, as well as for future missions to the moon and Mars. However, Musk announced after the first launch that the vehicle would be used only to send heavy satellites into orbit. There are plans to replace SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, as well as Dragon ships, with a fully reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle. The project, named Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), was unveiled at the International Astronautical Congress in Australia in September 2017. Musk said in November 2018 that the project had been renamed Starship.
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed on January 1
At the initiative of the Chinese side, in connection with the New Year celebration, the Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints, located on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border, will be temporarily closed on January 1, 2024, the press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Kabar reports.
The passage of persons, vehicles, and cargo through the Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny and Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoints will resume on January 2.
Snowstorm causes power outage in Atyrau region
Power outage occurred in 12 settlements and micro-districts of Atyrau December 28, due to a snowstorm and strong wind with rain, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to governor of the region Serik Shapkenov, 22 emergency teams are involved in power restoration, of which 14 are in Atyrau and eight are working in the region.
As of December 29, 03:20 am, electricity supply in the region was fully restored.
Astana Opera: At the Turn of the Year
There are only a few days left until the New Year. Traditionally, this is the best time to remember the main events of the outgoing year. For Astana Opera, 2023 was full of significant events, premieres, tours and endless applause from a grateful audience, Astana Opera press office reports.
Needless to say, expanding the repertoire is of utmost importance for any opera house. In 2023, the list of productions staged at Astana Opera was expanded with several outstanding operas and ballets. The world-famous choreographer Jiří Kylián’s ballet bestseller Petite Mort was presented in May, causing great resonance and delight among classical dance aficionados. Another highlight of the repertoire was Rossini’s opera L’Italiana in Algeri, staged by director Yerenbak Toikenov and music director and conductor of the production Ruslan Baimurzin. The production, a rare gem on the theatrical stage, graced the program of the Operaliya International Festival, in which guest artists from 12 countries were invited to participate.
The highly anticipated grand premiere at Astana Opera was Løvenskiold’s La Sylphide, which became a symbol of romantic ballet. The production was staged by the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova.
Among the new productions in the repertoire in 2023 is also César Cui’s fairytale opera Puss in Boots. The opera, based on a plot familiar to everyone from childhood, has already become a favorite among the youngest theatregoers. For the first time in the past year, the capital’s opera house also presented Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta, performed by the International Opera Academy soloists, accompanied by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir.
Along with the premieres in 2023, two ballets beloved by the audience were revived on the opera house stage. Patrick de Bana’s Call of the Steppe and Raimondo Rebeck’s Beethoven - Immortal - Love found a second life.
Tours are an important event for Astana Opera. By expanding the geography of performances, the opera house’s artists gain the opportunity to share their art and receive new emotions from foreign audiences. Thanks to their high skill, the performers from the capital’s opera house are always eagerly awaited both in the regions of our country and at famous world stage venues.
In 2023, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the ballet company performed with great success at the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre in Almaty, and the opera company performed at the Saken Seifullin Karaganda Regional Academic Kazakh Drama Theatre. As part of the 71st summer Ljubljana Festival, ballet dancers performed in Slovenia, attracting about 10 thousand spectators in two days. In October, the opera company performed Rossini’s La Scala di Seta to a sold-out audience at the 8th International Musical Theatre Festival "Seeing Music".
This past year, the Astana Opera Choir once again made a spectacular statement at the Hajnowka International Festival in Poland, winning the Grand Prix and leaving its competitors far behind. Along with this, the artists gave a big concert of Kazakh music in Warsaw, completely winning the hearts of Polish viewers.
In December, for the first time in its history, Astana Opera performed in Dubai. The tour of the Kazakh company caused a stir at Dubai Opera. Handel’s oratorio Messiah opened the tour program, and all five performances of Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker were sold out.
In 2023, Astana Opera’s principal conductor, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev carried out a new Hungarian production of Prokofiev’s opera War and Peace in Budapest with great success, and also presented Tchaikovsky’s opera Eugene Onegin at Slovenian National Opera. Under the leadership of the world-famous Maestro, the first performance of the suite from the opera Qurmanghazy by Akhmet and Gaziza Zhubanovs took place this year.
During the outgoing year, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s opera company director Azamat Zheltyrguzov, holder of the Order of Qurmet Abzal Mukhitdin, principal dancers Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Aigerim Beketayeva, as well as soloists Shugyla Adepkhan, Anastasia Zaklinskaya and others gave performances all over the world.
2023 was also a successful year for the young opera company soloists, graduates of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy Guldana Aldadossova, Alikhan Zeinolla, Azat Malik, Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, who became laureates of prestigious competitions and received invitations to perform at famous opera houses around the world.
Guldana Aldadossova was invited to the Stanislavski and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Musical Theatre and Tchaikovsky Concert Hall.
Alikhan Zeinolla took part in the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Italy, and won a special prize at the Opera Crown Tbilisi International Voice Competition. In the coming year he is expected in Italy as Conte di Libenskof and Chevalier Belfiore in Rossini’s opera Il Viaggio a Reims. In addition, the young tenor will perform at Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Hungary and he will also take the stage as Count Almaviva in Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia at Zakaria Paliashvili Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre.
Azat Malik has a busy tour schedule for December-January in Europe, including a number of performances at Hungarian State Opera in Puccini’s La Bohème.
It became known quite recently that Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, who took third place and received a special prize at the Opera Crown Tbilisi Voice Competition, became the winner of the Big Opera International TV Project of Professional Opera Singers. And this is just the beginning…
Over the past year, the opera house hosted tour performances of creative teams from Almaty, Karaganda, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. On December 22, a grand event - Umai 2023 National Award, aimed at supporting professional creative teams and individual artists, took place at Astana Opera.
Summing up the results of 2023, one cannot ignore the first graduation of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. A unique project that provides an opportunity for young artists to improve their performing skills has prepared an entire plethora of promising vocalists who are set to win the hearts of opera art aficionados. In continuation of the academy’s work, a new course of talented singers from Kazakhstan and other countries near and far abroad was admitted in the outgoing year.
Throughout the past year, like the previous ones, Astana Opera paid special attention to social initiatives. The opera house held a number of charity concerts, theatrical lessons, and other events for children and adults.
2023 is coming to an end, but the theatrical season continues. New breathtaking meetings with Astana Opera’s performers, grand premieres, and bright emotions from communicating with the mysterious and exciting world of art await opera and ballet fans.
