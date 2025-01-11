Metapneumovirus strains detected in Kazakhstan, Healthcare Ministry

Images | pexels.com

Mass media reports suggest that human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory illness, is circulating around the world, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Healthcare Ministry.





Human metapneumovirus is one of the viruses that has been circulating in many countries for tens of years. Its strains were also detected in Kazakhstan along with other viruses spreading during the flu and influenza peak.





According to the sanitary and epidemiological control committee since the start of the epidemic season, 8,360 samples were tested for non-influenza respiratory viruses (NIRV). 22% of 1,866 samples were positive. Of which 680 tests or 36.4% detected rhinovirus, 433 or 23.2% revealed RS virus and 30 or 1.6% were positive for human metapneumovirus.





Human metapneumovirus spreads like other respiratory viruses from those infected through sneezing and coughing. Its many symptoms are coughing, runny nose, fever and headache.





Since the beginning of the epidemic season, October 1, Kazakhstan reported 2,002,335 ARVI and 941 laboratory-confirmed flu cases.





The Healthcare Ministry urges all to avoid crowded places, use sanitizers, avoid close contact with those infected, stay at home when sick and seek medical care.





