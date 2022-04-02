Minister of Emergency Situations talked on storm sewers in Nur-Sultan

Images | ortcom.kz
It is clear that the area of the city, the number of inhabitants, and construction are growing. Yes, I agree with the claims, as a resident of Nur-Sultan, that storm sewers do not always cope with heavy rainfall. According to the information we have, the akimat is taking measures to increase the number of storm sewers," Ilyin said.
He recommended that Nur-Sultan residents address their claims to architects and developers, since such things "should be foreseen in advance before starting to build houses and streets".
The minister assured that, for their part, the authorities did everything to avoid the risk of flooding the Yesil river.
If you look at the course of the Yesil river, directly at its exit from the city, along the bypass road, then a lot of work has been done to drench and expand the riverbed, install dams that allow to regulate surface runoff. In addition, taking into account the risk in the event of an emergency breakthrough of the Vyacheslav reservoir, a design and estimate documentation project is currently underway, allowing water to be discharged from the counter-regulator bowl into the Nura river in order to protect Nur-Sultan from flooding," the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations summed up.
