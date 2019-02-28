Minister of Information told about social-labor fieldИs digitalization

Digitalization of the social labor field is one of key directions of Kazakhstan’s economic modernization, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev announced while speaking at the session of the government today in Astana.





As the speaker stated the social labor field’s digitalization is aimed at improving the quality of services provided to the population and optimizing the decision-making processes at the state level through the development of intellectual analysis, forecasting based on large data, "he said.





The first is development of the e-labor market which will make new opportunities or employment, enlarge potential and improve recruitment quality and make quality data analyses.





The next one is a development of the introduction social labor systems, which will create conditions for the provision of services to socially vulnerable segments of the population and will also save time and money on travel to the place of service delivery.





It will create comfortable social economic facilities, improve the living standards of citizens, expand the use of opportunities, the existing components of government information systems through the means of integrating data access to public IP. And it will also create a single repository for the social status of citizens, which in turn will help in the qualitative search and provision of the government, the provision of statistical and reporting information to all interested government agencies, "he explained. Besides, it will allow for united storage of the citizens’ social statuses that in turn push for quality search and providing public services, preparation of statistics and reports to all interested public authorities.





The third project involves the creation and implementation of a system for the introduction of an employee profile and the employment contracts’ recording.





This project will create a single database for registering the accounting of employment contracts, as well as monitor contractual relations and identify violations by the employer or employee. In the first place, the digitization of labor books and contracts will lead to a reduction in documents on paper, and will ensure safety to archived data. In the future, electronic labor contracts will contribute to the appointment of pensions and benefits, which require confirmation of seniority," the minister explained.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.