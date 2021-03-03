Mortality rate caused by road traffic accidents amounted to 10.6 per 100 thousand people in Kazakhstan

The mortality rate as a result of road traffic accidents in Kazakhstan was 10.6 per 100 thousand people, reports the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

According to Marat Shoranov, first vice minister of health, the mortality rate as a result of road traffic accidents was 10.6 per 100 thousand population," reads the report.

The target set for the state health development program for 2020 has not been achieved only in the Akmola region.

According to the report "the incidence rate of tuberculosis was 35.7 per 100 thousand people. All regions have reached target values".













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.