This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
N Kazakhstan confirms measles outbreak
relevant news
Scorching heat to grip south and west of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh young mathematicians sweep 4 medals at int’l Olympiad in Tashkent
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Two N Kazakhstan’s largest water reservoirs are 100% full
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
63,032 flood-hit people return to their homes in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan bans collection of number of plants, including aconite
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Floods in Kazakhstan: over 5,000 people remain in evacuation centers
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
North Kazakhstan reports increase in whooping cough cases
All cases were registered among the children under 14. One of them is a school student and two are preschool children. Lack of vaccination remains the major cause of infection spread. 27 out of 28 patients have not been vaccinated. Children's parents refuse vaccination mostly. Only six children had medical contraindications, and one child did not reach vaccination age.," Aussatov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
37 million children use tobacco globally: WHO Report
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
06.06.2024, 10:31Olzhas Anafin appointed Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population 06.06.2024, 11:3437014 killed, 20 injured in Czech train accident 06.06.2024, 07:503526Belarus to become SCO's full member at Astana summit in July 06.06.2024, 12:373481Two trams crash in Siberia’s Kemerovo, dozens injured 31.05.2024, 16:2782286Hundreds of companies and educational facilities join ECO Netwok project across Kazakhstan 31.05.2024, 19:0181996Kazakh Head of State urges greater scientific work on forecasting natural disasters 31.05.2024, 18:4481856Fate of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to be decided at nationwide referendum - President 31.05.2024, 15:3081321Kazakh President visits new terminal at Almaty International Airport 31.05.2024, 14:2779701Kazakhstan builds greenhouse set to become the largest in the world 10.05.2024, 18:41Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence95381Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence 22.05.2024, 12:2289056"Qazaqstan halqyna" fund to allocate over 15 billion tenge for flood-hit victims 22.05.2024, 10:1688081First Australian method fattening site to be launched this year in Turkestan region 22.05.2024, 09:3983671UNT 2024: more than 7 thousand applicants passed testing over 4 days 31.05.2024, 16:2782286Hundreds of companies and educational facilities join ECO Netwok project across Kazakhstan