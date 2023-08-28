25.08.2023, 11:31 12071
New academic year in Kazakhstan to end May 25
The new 2023-2024 academic year in Kazakhstan will end on May 25, Deputy Prime Minister- Labor and Social Protection Minister of Kazakhstan Tamara Dyuissenova said.
26.08.2023, 10:48 12476
Citizens appealed to Serik Zhumangarin on business development issues
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a personal reception of citizens for the first time at the Reception Center, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Abdulkasym Tillabekov, a representative of a rural consumer cooperative from the North Kazakhstan region. The company is engaged in the cultivation of fodder crops with a high content of nutrients and the production of feed, vitamin and mineral mixtures specially adapted for raising livestock in the north of Kazakhstan.
It should be noted that earlier he had already been at a reception with the Deputy Prime Minister with the issue of providing financial state support to the project, following which the Ministry of Agriculture was instructed together with the Akimat to consider possible measures to support the enterprise. However, the available tools turned out to be unsuitable due to the lack of own funds for the purchase of agricultural machinery.
Now, at the second reception, Vice-Minister of Agriculture Abulkhair Tamabek recommended that the applicant participate in the investment subsidy program under the advance payment mechanism with the transfer of subsidies to the financial institution to a special account. The advance payment mechanism solves the issue of down payment when agricultural producers purchase agricultural machinery, machinery and equipment on credit/leasing.
The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, together with "Kazagrofinance" JSC, to hold an additional meeting with the entrepreneur to clarify the terms of the proposed program and consultations on the preparation of the necessary documents.
On the second issue, entrepreneur Timur Batyrov asked to support the development of a social business project for the sale of national souvenirs and other products. The project will provide jobs for people with disabilities. To launch the project, an entrepreneur needs to rent land plots to accommodate about 30 retail outlets.
The Deputy mayor of Astana voiced his position in resolving the issue, explaining that, according to the current legislation, the mechanism for providing land plots is to hold a tender.
At the same time, JSC "SEC "Astana" is ready to consider options for the location of pavilions for retail outlets. To do this, the applicant must contact the city service center "I-QALA" and the State Institution "Department of Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations of Astana city".
With a positive consideration of the issue of allocation of land plots by the Akimat, work will be carried out to obtain and issue identification documents, followed by a tender (auction) on the web portal www.gosreestr.kz.
Summarizing the results of the reception, Serik Zhumangarin recommended that the entrepreneur finalize the project taking into account the possibility of its promotion in other tourist places of the country, as well as contact the akimat for a more detailed discussion.
25.08.2023, 17:51 12356
Senators discussed the problems of the villagers of Kostanay region
Deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sergey Karplyuk and Gauez Nurmukhambetov visited Naurzum and Auliekol districts of Kostanay region, where they met with deputies of district maslikhits, agricultural producers and residents. The participants of the meeting discussed the development of the infrastructure of the regions, gasification and repair of roads, press service of the Senate reports.
During the visit, the parliamentarians got acquainted with the construction of a kindergarten in the village of Auliekol, a sports and recreation complex in the village of Karamendy and the activities of a sports and recreation complex in the village of Amankaragai.
Furthermore, the senators visited the Peshkov secondary school and got acquainted with the construction of an apartment building in the village of Fedorovka. At the same time, meetings were held with citizens and deputies of the maslikhat of Fedorovka district.
Senators Sergei Karplyuk and Gauez Nurmukhambetov, together with residents, activists, representatives of agricultural enterprises and the social sphere of the Karabalyk region, discussed the problems of depreciation of power networks, gasification and staff shortages. The parliamentarians also told the participants of the meeting about the legislative activities of the Senate of the Parliament.
24.08.2023, 19:46 22776
Human capital development - key basis for national economic growth
Today Astana hosted the Forum of Science and Higher Education-2023: "Development of Human Capital as the Basis for Economic Growth of the Country", organized by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, primeminister.kz reports.
The Forum brought together education and science workers, representatives of universities and research institutes, members of the Public Council, young scientists and students, foreign and domestic experts.
The plenary session of the forum was opened by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov with a welcoming video message to the participants of the event, emphasizing the importance of the development of higher education and science to achieve economic growth of the country.
As you know, the issues of development of science and higher education are under the close attention of the Head of State. We also face the task of rebooting the science industry. In this direction, we have begun the transition to a new model of science management," he said.
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duisenova noted the importance of higher education and science for the innovative development of the country and improving the professional skills of the country's youth.
"The Government of the country has taken measures to develop higher education and science, as well as to solve certain problems and key tasks coming from the instructions of the Head of State. We are opening branches of leading foreign universities. This is aimed at improving the quality of education, knowledge transfer and increasing the competitiveness of higher education in the country," the Speaker said.
The importance of cooperation between different universities and research institutes was emphasized by the Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek. He also gave examples of successful projects that have been widely recognized in the world.
The total budget of science for 2023-2025 has increased 3.5 times and amounted to 643 billion tenge. As part of the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State, work has been carried out to raise the status of scientists and strengthen human resources. Scientists' salaries have been doubled. The average is 257 thousand tenge, the maximum is 1.5 million tenge. Within the framework of improvement of legislation and debureaucratization of science, the National Council on Science and Technology has been created taking into account international experience, sectoral roadmaps for scientific and technological development in strategic areas of the economy have been adopted," the Minister said.
The forum was also addressed by Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Leadership) of Heriot-Watt University Tadhg O'donovan, President of De Montfort University in Kazakhstan Sakina Zafar, Vice-President of the National Academy of Sciences under the President of Kazakhstan Askar Dzhumadildayev and others.
Forum of Higher Education and Science is an important event in the educational sphere of Kazakhstan. It provides an opportunity for dialog, exchange of experience and development of new development strategies. The ideas and proposals presented at the forum will contribute to strengthening the position of Kazakhstan in the field of higher education and science.
24.08.2023, 18:54 22661
Strengthening of Multilateral Cooperation in Central Asia was Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the newly appointed Special Representative of the UN Secretary General - Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze, who is visiting Kazakhstan as part of his tour of Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the increasing role of the Central Asian region, the rational use of transboundary water resources in the region, the fight against terrorism and drugs, as well as the situation in Afghanistan. Interlocutors highlighted the importance of developing and strengthening the tools of preventive diplomacy for maintaining peace and security in the region.
Minister Nurtleu stressed that Kazakhstan attaches priority to cooperation with the UN, defining the leading role of the Organization in addressing challenges in the field of security and sustainable development. In this context, he noted the relevance of Kazakhstan's initiative to establish the UN Regional Centre on Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan.
Our country is interested in building a prosperous and peaceful region. I consider the Centre activities as an important and in demand, given the goals and objectives prescribed in its mandate", - said Foreign minister.
In addition, Murat Nurtleu acquainted the interlocutor with the comprehensive political reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at further democratization, strengthening the rule of law, as well as inclusive economic growth.
In turn, Kaha Imnadze positively assessed the long-standing partnership and trust established over the years between Kazakhstan and the UN, expressed gratitude for the commitment to the principles of multilateralism, as well as the active position of our country in regional cooperation. He expressed readiness to contribute to the development and prosperity of Central Asian countries.
For reference: The United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia is a special political mission of the United Nations Department of Political Affairs and Peace-Building (DPPA), established on the initiative of the Governments of five Central Asian states in 2007, with headquarters in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
The Centre's main task is to assist the Central Asian states in identifying and eliminating existing and potential threats to peace and security in the region. In addition, the Center promotes partnership relations between countries in cooperation with regional and international organizations.
23.08.2023, 20:16 32511
Trailer trucks stuck in queue at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
As of today over 600 trailer trucks are stuck in the queue in the territory of Kyrgyzstan at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, Kazinform reports referring to the Frontier Service of the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee.
As of 13:00, some 493 trucks were queueing at the Ak-tilek-road transport and 146 at Ken-Bulun-road transport crossing points. 112 vehicles were let through the border to enter Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, while 274 left Kazakhstan.
The checkpoints on the territory of Kyrgyzstan are operating as usual.
22.08.2023, 17:35 37836
Ulken village residents back NPP construction - Energy Ministry
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Energy announced the results of public discussions held in Ulken village of Zhambyl district of Almaty region, on construction of a nuclear power plant, Kazinform reports.
The residents backed the development of nuclear energy in the region and point out its importance for socio-economic development of their territories," a press-release from the Ministry reads.
The maslikhat (local representative body) of Almaty region will take a decision on approval of the NPP construction in the territory of Zhambyl district of Almaty region.
Upon completion of the discussion, the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan suggested holding additional hearings in Taldykorgan, Taraz, Balkhash and Almaty.
A footage spread in mass media and social media shows people boycotting construction of the NPP.
Those participating in the discussions were local residents, mass media, representatives of the public councils of Almaty region, Zhambyl district, Karassai district, the Ministry of Energy, Almaty regional administration, the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan, the Institute of Nuclear Physics, LLP Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Stations, the Scientific-Technical Center for Nuclear Technologies Safety, the Nuclear Society of Kazakhstan, as well as experts in ecology, seismology, security, energy, infrastructure and SMEs.
The speakers informed the participants of the NPP’s impact on environment, people’s health, as well as the influence of natural and climatic factors on the NPP, the economic factors, development of infrastructure, small and medium businesses, and other relevant issues. The experts spoke in detail about the NPP’s impact on biodiversity, water resources, the preparation for the NPP construction, the technical aspects of the NPP, Kazakhstan’s potential in NPP development, as well as on the prospects of the region’s development with the NPP construction, economic feasibility and interaction with the public.
The participants were informed about the standards and technologies applied to ensure a high level of security at all stages of the NPP operation and socio-economic aspects of the project.
18.08.2023, 16:35 89276
Kazakhstan Labour Confederation calls to revise contract between Government and ArcelorMittal
Secretary General of the Kazakhstan Labour Confederation Murat Mashkenov calls to fully revise the contract between the Kazakh Government and ArcelorMittal, up to cutting ties with the steel giant, Kazinform correspondent.
On behalf of the Confederation, he expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and those injured as a result of the August 17 fire in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine.
«The Labour Confederation of Kazakhstan believes that after the investigation into the coal mine fire competes, the Kazakh side shall fully revise the contract between the Kazakhstan Government and ArcelorMittal, up to cutting the ties. More than 20 accidents occurred at Arcelor Mittal enterprises since 2006, which led to death of over 100 people, which proves that the company does not ensure proper safety conditions,» he said in an interview with Kazinform.
The Confederation will keep pushing for measures to strengthen trade unions’ movement in Kazakhstan and their involvement in improving labour conditions by developing social partnership across the country, he concluded.
As reported, 227 miners were underground when a fire occurred on a conveyer band of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine at a depth of 170 meters at 10:05 am. 222 people were evacuated promptly through a boundary shaft.
Bodies of three dead workers were found. Search for other missing workers is ongoing.
18.08.2023, 14:27 87726
Special commission to conduct full investigation of accident causes at Kazakhstan mine in Karaganda region
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the situation at the Kazakhstan mine JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau in Karaganda region, primeminister.kz reports.
First of all, the Head of Government expressed condolences to relatives and friends of the miners killed in the accident.
Akim of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev reported that at 10:05 a.m. on August 17 at the mine there was an ignition of conveyor belt. As part of the response was immediately introduced a plan to eliminate the accident and organized the withdrawal of workers to the surface. At the time of the incident, 227 people were in the mine. As of 13:50 hours, 222 miners had already been brought to the surface. Due to the heavy smoke in the mine, five more miners could not get out.
During the rescue work at 17:20 hours the body of one miner was found. On August 18 at 08:10 hours the body of the second missing miner was found. Currently, the search for three more miners continues.
Due to the high temperature, continuous smoke and, accordingly, inaccessibility of the mine site, the fire has not been localized so far. At the moment, measures are being taken to extinguish the fire from the back side of the mine.
According to the First Deputy Minister of Healthcare Timur Sultangaziyev, 13 people were injured as a result of the incident. 9 of them were taken to the Multidisciplinary Hospital named after Makazhanov with toxic gas poisoning, including carbon monoxide of severe degree. As of today, two have been transferred from the intensive care unit. The condition of the patients is of average severity, stable. They are conscious. The severity is due to acute intoxication syndrome and encephalopathy. Hemodynamic parameters are stable.
Four more victims were taken to the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk. Two were released for outpatient treatment, two more people remain on inpatient treatment, their condition is of average severity.
Following the results of the meeting, Prime Minister instructed to ensure quality work of the commission to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the causes of the accident at the Kazakhstan mine and to provide all necessary assistance to the affected families.
Alikhan Smailov demanded from the Ministry for Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Ecology to promptly complete industrial and environmental audits conducted in ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC to make an appropriate decision.
