New Carmen Wins the Capital’s Audience
Images | astanaopera.kz
A significant debut portraying one of the most famous opera heroines took place at the Astana Opera on October 7. The opera company’s captivating soloist Saltanat Muratbekova took the stage for the first time as the passionate beauty Carmen in the masterpiece of the same name by Georges Bizet, Astana Opera press office reports.
Although the talented mezzo-soprano Saltanat Muratbekova cut a brilliant figure at Kazakh and foreign stage venues more than once, performing the famous arias "Habanera" and "Seguidilla" from the opera by the outstanding composer Georges Bizet, this was the artist’s first stage appearance in this iconic role.
Carmen is a widely popular work that is staged in all opera houses around the world. This is a large-scale opera that touched people’s hearts. As artists, we strive to portray the characters in performances to the best of our abilities, regardless of whether they are close to our mindset or not. It was important for me to make every effort to reveal all facets of Carmen’s personality. Although the role of Carmen is very large-scale, and the soloist does not leave the stage from the beginning to the end of the performance, the part is very suitable for my voice and the performance did not cause me any vocal or technical difficulties, except for the fact that I had to sing in French. During preparation for the performance, we took French lessons from highly qualified teachers: in order to understand the meaning of the work, we had to work on learning the language," the opera soloist Saltanat Murabekova said.
In my opinion, Carmen’s main quality is her love of freedom. The main heroine always feels unshackled, never submitting to anything against her will. She sings: "Even if you cut off my head, cut out my heart with a knife, I will not submit to you." At the same time, Carmen is a friendly, beautiful and magnetic young woman, attracting suitors with her demeanor and pleasant disposition. Men constantly argue and fight for her love, but in the end, on the way to freedom, my heroine faces death. Since Carmen is a bright, fiery girl, this is how I strive to portray her onstage; otherwise Carmen will not be Carmen. Considering the fact that this is a part that every mezzo-soprano should know, it was important for me to add it to my repertoire," Saltanat Muratbekova shared.
Another debut was made on this day by baritone Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev. The opera house’s young soloist took the stage for the first time as the toreador Escamillo. His colleague Guldana Aldadossova made her debut as Frasquita.
It is worth adding that Bizet’s immortal creation was also featured for the audience on October 6. That evening, Tatyana Vitsinskaya performed the title role of Carmen. Talgat Mussabayev presented his interpretation of Escamillo, and Aizada Kaponova presented Frasquita. There were also debuts that evening as well: the opera house’s soloist, soprano singer Galina Cheplakova appeared before the audience for the first time as the tender Micaëla. On October 7, Saltanat Akhmetova portrayed this character. Tenor Sayan Issin performed Don José. Zuniga - Shyngys Rassylkhan, Valeriy Selivanov, Moralès - Yerzhan Saipov, Mercédès - Yelena Ganzha, Ulpan Aubakirova, Le Dancaïre - Yerulan Kamel, Altynbek Abilda, Le Remendado - Ramzat Balakishiyev, Talgat Allabirinov.
The Astana Opera’s opera soloists, orchestra, choir, children’s choir, supernumeraries and ballet company performed on these days under the baton of the Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva. The musical director of the production is the opera house’s principal conductor Alan Buribayev. The principal choirmaster is Yerzhan Dautov, the choreographers are Elena Sherstneva, Tursynbek Nurkaliyev, the head of the children’s choir is Altynganym Akhmetova. The opera company director is Azamat Zheltyrguzov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.