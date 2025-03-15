New endangered species featured in Kazakhstan's Red Book

To date, there are 227 species listed as rare and endangered in Kazakhstan. However, based on scientific research, we have proposed revising this list and reducing it to 217 species, which reflects positive changes in the populations of certain species," said Roman Yashchenko during a press briefing of the Regional Communications Service.
Thanks to systematic measures, the population of snow leopards in Kazakhstan has increased from a critically low number of 80-100 individuals in the 1990s to approximately 160-180 individuals nowadays," emphasized Roman Yashchenko.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.