New endangered species featured in Kazakhstan's Red Book

A team of researchers from Nazarbayev University have made a significant step in advancing Kazakhstan’s semiconductor industry by developing and testing the country's first microprocessor, Kazinform News Agency reports.





It took the team of scientists three months to design and test the microprocessor. As Assistant Professor of the NU School of Engineering and Digital Sciences, Nursultan Kabylkas, explained, "It took us three months to develop and test the final processor. We had already worked with simpler prototypes, so the adaptation process was quick. The most time-consuming stage was fabrication, but our role in this was minimal-this process was carried out in production, so we were essentially waiting for the finished chip."





The newly developed microprocessor is designed for use in automated devices, such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), where reliability and predictability are more important than high performance.





Our team is made up of talented, motivated young professionals. These are mostly NU students and graduates working in our labs," Nursultan said.





According to the developers, the first chip labeled "Designed in Kazakhstan" lays the foundation for building a technological ecosystem, advancing scientific research, and integrating the country into the global semiconductor industry.





Now, the research team plans to focus on creating EDA (Electronic Design Automation) tools for designing and testing microchips.





Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan is in the process of obtaining the export license for Nvidia chips.