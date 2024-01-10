New flag raised on main square of Kyrgyzstan

Images | astanaopera.kz

The soulful concert Con Anima in the form of the musical dialogue between violin and piano will warm the hearts of art connoisseurs on the winter evening of January 25. The bright soloist of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Kalamkas Jumabayeva and renowned pianist Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Professor Altai Kussainov will take the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage, Astana Opera press office reports.





Mutual understanding between the musicians developed from the very first minutes of the rehearsal process.





Certainly, it was flattering for me when Altai Kussainov, having heard me play at one of the performances, offered to organize a joint concert. The name of the evening, Con Anima, which means "With Soul" translated from Italian, came about because the concert was an impulse of the soul, a sincere desire to create music together. It is always interesting to play with a good pianist, and it is especially enjoyable to collaborate with such a performer as Altai Kussainov, with his excellent education, vast performing experience, extensive repertoire and years of teaching experience. Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 3 was the first work we chose for the program, and Schnittke’s Suite in the Old Style became a wonderful contrast to it. It is a great joy for me that my premiere performance of this composition will be with Mr. Kussainov," Kalamkas Jumabayeva said.





The evening will also feature world classical masterpieces, such as Tchaikovsky’s Valse-Scherzo in C major and Saint-Saëns’ Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso, as well as Kui by the outstanding Kazakh composer Mansur Sagatov, which holds a special place in the artist’s repertoire. "The original version of the work was orchestral, and it was Altai Kussainov who performed the piano part at the premiere. As for me, as a student at the conservatory, I received a prize for the best performance of a work from the compulsory program from the hand of the author himself, which I am very proud of. That is why Mansur Sagatov’s Kui is very dear to me," Kalamkas Jumabayeva shared.





According to the talented violinist, such chamber music concerts enrich artists, including from the point of view of performing technique, and also gives freshness of perception. "By taking a break from your permanent repertoire, you begin to get to know yourself, other performers, and new and diverse music more deeply, which is always not only useful, but also enjoyable," the soloist concluded.





It is important to note that in January the repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall also features a variety of musical evenings for adult and children’s audiences. Thus, on January 11, the concert Geniuses of the Ages: Beethoven. Shostakovich will take place as part of the Quartet Music Season series. The outstanding composers’ work will be performed in the brilliant interpretation of the artists of the Astana Opera String Quartet. The head of the project is the opera house’s principal first violin, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov.





Camille Saint-Saëns’ zoological fantasy Le Carnaval des Animaux will delight the youngest theatregoers on January 13 in Russian and on January 14 in Kazakh. The Astana Opera Chamber Ensemble under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet, piano part performers Zhanar Seitkhanova and Saltanat Abilkhanova, musicologists Saule Mauletova and Tulegen Nazarbekov will introduce children to the famous suite, where the music conveys picturesque images of animals and birds.





On January 17, residents and guests of the capital will enjoy an engrossing evening of vocal music Romance of an Art Song. Guest soloist Ilona Ten, as well as Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Yerulan Kamel will perform beloved art songs by classical composers. Concertmaster is Zhanar Akhmetova.





The concert Sonbegen Saule in memory of the celebrated opera singer and teacher, the first Kazakh to perform at the legendary Teatro alla Scala, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Amangeldi Sembin, will be held on January 20. Vocalists Artur Gabdiyev, Kuanysh Mukhamadiyev, pianist Zaru Zhazykbayeva, and others will present their art to the viewers.





At the end of the month, on January 30, Constellation of Classics performed by Astana Opera’s musicians - cellist Azhar Kadyrova and violinist Anel Shakirova, as well as guest pianist Anara Kamelinova will be featured for the listeners. The evening’s program includes chamber instrumental works by Schumann, Brahms, and Prokofiev.