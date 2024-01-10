This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New flag raised on main square of Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary committee passes bill to end dog meat distribution, consumption
Music of the Soul to warm the hearts of art connoisseurs in Astana
Certainly, it was flattering for me when Altai Kussainov, having heard me play at one of the performances, offered to organize a joint concert. The name of the evening, Con Anima, which means "With Soul" translated from Italian, came about because the concert was an impulse of the soul, a sincere desire to create music together. It is always interesting to play with a good pianist, and it is especially enjoyable to collaborate with such a performer as Altai Kussainov, with his excellent education, vast performing experience, extensive repertoire and years of teaching experience. Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 3 was the first work we chose for the program, and Schnittke’s Suite in the Old Style became a wonderful contrast to it. It is a great joy for me that my premiere performance of this composition will be with Mr. Kussainov," Kalamkas Jumabayeva said.
Meeting with the Great Rossini
Flood hits Pas-de-Calais, northern France
Swans on Lake Karakol died from malnutrition, veterinary authorities say
Roundup: Japan's massive earthquake triggers nuclear safety concerns
After 11 years, the government is now trying to turn back the clock on nuclear power," Kamata said in November, 2022. "While we will temporarily stop the petition drive, we also want to spread the anti-nuclear movement by joining forces with those promoting renewable energy sources."
The Fukushima nuclear disaster greatly changed the public's sense of values. People have reflected on the structure in which the risks of hosting nuclear power plants were imposed on rural areas, and power-saving efforts have also progressed," said an editorial by The Mainichi, Japan's national daily newspaper.
If the Japanese government makes light of these changes and steers toward the utilization of nuclear energy, it will not gain the public's understanding," the editorial said.
India collaborates with SpaceX for maiden satellite launch into space
India had to turn to SpaceX because there was no other rocket available by the required deadline," NDTV quoted Somnath as saying.
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane
