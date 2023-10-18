16.10.2023, 19:44 17821
New requirements for Kazakh language proficiency
The expanded Scientific and Technical Council for Standardization was held in the capital, where draft national standards of the Republic of Kazakhstan were considered, including projects on Communicative language competencies of Kazakh language proficiency by levels were approved, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The meeting was attended by Deputy of the Majilis of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kazybek Isa Zharylkasynuly, Deputy Chairman of the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan "Ak Zhol", as well as representative of the National Testing Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yersultanova Gulnur Serikbayevna.
The main purpose of the standard is to establish the level of proficiency in the Kazakh language, after which the National Testing Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan will conduct testing and issue appropriate certificates.
With the adoption of the Law "On Languages in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the developed standards are extremely necessary, as they bring the work in line with clear regulations and requirements", - said Kazybek Isa Zharylkasynuly, Deputy of the Majilis of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The following categories will undergo mandatory testing:
- students entering the master's and doctoral programs.
- employees included in the personnel reserve of body "A" of the state administrative service.
- applicants applying for the "Bolashak" International Scholarship.
- students applying for admission to the Academy of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
- teachers of the "Nazarbayev Intellectual School".
The developer is KazStandart, the expected date of entry into force is January 1, 2024.
17.10.2023, 16:40 18211
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan on an armed clash between Hamas and Israel
Kazakhstan condemns the attacks by Hamas against civilians in Israel and the capture of hostages, including foreigners. We support the call of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on immediate and unconditional release of hostages and ensure the unimpeded access to humanitarian aid, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
As the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated during his speech at the Summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Bishkek: "Challenges that have not been finding their solution for decades cannot be resolved by terrorist actions. There is no justification."
Kazakhstan also calls on Israel to refrain from a disproportionate use of force leading to numerous victims among the civilian population of the Gaza Strip and the destruction of civil infrastructure.
In this situation, it is crucial to comply with the norms of international law, and follow the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, which secure the legal rights of the Palestinian people. Violence leads to counter-violence and inevitably causes tragic consequences for the Middle East and the rest of the world.
Kazakhstan expresses solidarity with the international community requiring cancelling the established time frame to evacuate the residents of the Gaza Strip and ensure protection of civilians who should not become hostages of the conflict.
In this regard, Kazakhstan calls on all parties to immediate ceasefire and focus efforts on achieving peaceful resolution based on stability and security for all residents of the region according to Two State solution.
16.10.2023, 17:42 17986
Applications Submissions for the Umai 2023 National Award Started in Kazakhstan
Images | astanaopera.kz
Applications submissions for the Umai 2023 National Art Award open on October 16. The competition, aimed at supporting professional creative teams and individual artists for significant creative success and outstanding achievements, is held for the second time. At the initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the number of awards and the total prize fund have been significantly increased, Astana Opera press office reports.
The award ceremony for last year’s winners was organized at a high level and took place at the Astana Opera’s Grand Hall. It was broadcast live on national television and caused a stir in the music community. 20 laureatesreceivedstatuettesandmonetaryprizes.
The Umai National Award is an indicator of the special regard for culture and art in our country. Creative people require support to realize their talents, which motivates them to new achievements, to seeking new forms of expression," Galym Akhmedyarov, the Astana Opera’s general director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, noted. "Last year, over 400 applications were submitted to participate in the competition in theatrical, musical, choreographic and visual and decorative arts fields. We expect that after the award’s success last year, the proactive attitude of our colleagues - representatives of creative teams and individual cultural figures and artists - will be significantly higher. We especially hope for initiative from the regions."
With the aim of supporting and further developing national art, the number of awards and, accordingly, monetary prizes was significantly increased this year - up to 29. Theprizefundthisyearwillbe 79 millionTenge.
Applications will be accepted in four main categories: Theatrical Art, Choreographic Art, Music Performance Art, Fine and Decorative Arts.
Eight prizes will be awarded in the Theatrical Art category: Opera Art (best male and best female performer of a part in an opera), Acting (for male and female roles in a drama or musical and dramatic performance: operetta, musical, rock opera, musical comedy), Best Stage Director (for directorial work in a musical and dramatic or drama performance), Best Design (for sets and/or costumes in a theatrical production), Best Musical and Dramatic Performance (operetta / musical / rock-opera / musical comedy) and Best Drama Performance / Musical Comedy.
Six awards were established in the Choreographic Art category: Best Dance Company (folk, modern or pop dance ensemble), Best Contemporary Choreographic Performance, Best Ballet Dancer (male and female ballet soloists), Best Choreographer, and Best Classical Ballet Production.
Winners in the Music Performance Art category will receive four more awards: Best Traditional Performer (vocal), Best Traditional Performer (instrumental), Best Music Ensemble (classical), and Best Music Ensemble (folk).
In the Fine and Decorative and Applied Arts category prizes will be awarded to the Best Master of Decorative and Applied Arts in the nominations: Master Craftsman (jewelry making, metal processing, mixed and experimental techniques), Master Craftsman (woodworking, artistic carving, clay), Master Craftsman (felt, textiles, weaving, leather work).
Four more prizes will be awarded for the Best Work of Fine Art: namely, Best Painter, Best Contemporary Artist (live art performances, installations, art objects, etc.), Best Graphic Artist and Best Sculptor. The last one listed will be given out for the first time, and the once single prize for painting/graphics was divided into two separate prizes this year.
This year, special prizes will be awarded to Best Children’s Performance (two prizes), and members of the independent expert committee will select Discovery of the Year (in the performing art field) (two prizes) from among the finalists. Masters of performing arts who are no older than 40 years of age, who have made a breakthrough in their creative work and became popular thanks to their noteworthy, outstanding achievements in the theatrical field both within Kazakhstan and abroad, can be nominated for Discovery of the Year.
It is worth emphasizing that the nominees for the Umai 2023 Award can be groups and performers for work during the theatrical (concert) season from September 2021 to July 2023. Individual artists (opera soloists, dramatic actors, stage directors, set designers, costume designers, ballet soloists, choreographers, and musical performers) are also nominated for roles / parts / creative works / music programs performed no more than two years before the nominations for the awards, that is, from 2021 to 2023. Artists and craftsmen are nominated for works created no earlier than 2021. Applications will close on December 5.
Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan whose innovative creative work contributes to the development of the country’s culture and art can apply for the award. Nominations can be made by republican, regional or local authorities, cultural organizations, non-governmental organizations and public associations, creative unions and associations, educational institutions in the culture and art fired, as well as private individuals.
The independent expert committee will include renowned cultural figures and artists of Kazakhstan, who will be choosing the best of the best. The award ceremony for the laureates of the Umai 2023 National Award will take place on December 22 at the Astana Opera.
The Umai Award is one of the benchmarks, a point of aspiration for young cultural figures and artists. The name of the award is very symbolic, as it returns us to our roots, to caring for the land, nature, and deep philosophical themes.
14.10.2023, 10:38 64646
Kazakhstani rescuers complete their work in quake-hit Afghanistan
Images | Ministry of Emergencies
45 employees of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies sent to Afghanistan as per the President’s instruction are getting ready to return to the place of permanent basing, Kazinform Agency reports.
In view of completion of the full scope of search and rescue operations in the assigned territory, a decision was taken to return the Kazakh rescue troop sent to Afghanistan for assisting in liquidation of the devastating earthquake consequences.
Kazakhstani rescuers pulled a body of a dead child from under the rubble and provided medical assistance to 80 local citizens. The team cleared the debris of 211 fragments of houses and examined 700 sites of destroyed houses in Naib Rafi.
The rescuers also inspected a tent camp destroyed by a strong dust storm. At a request of the local authorities, an operational group of Kazakhstani rescuers and doctors inspected the location of nine tent camps together with the representatives of the diplomatic corps.
As reported, a devastating earthquake struck Afghanistan on October 7 killing no less than 2,445 people. As the US Geological Survey (USGS) informed, strong earthquakes of magnitude 5.5, 5.9, and 6.2 jolted the Afghan provinces. It said the epicenter was 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) northwest of Herat city. On October 11, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Herat province again, injuring at least 80 people.
13.10.2023, 10:04 75121
Kazakh rescuers search for survivors in quake-hit settlements in Afghanistan
Images | MES RK
The Kazakh rescuers keep on searching for survivors after a devastating earthquake that struck Afghanistan, press service of the Ministry for Emergency Situations reports.
In Naib Rafi, the Kazakh responders scoured the ruins of 211 houses. They toiled through the day and night in the ruins cleaning up the rubbles at 487 sections at large. The rescuers have sought 700 wrecked houses in the village so far.
The Kazakh rescuers pulled the body of a little boy, aged 5 or 6 years old, under the rubbles of one of the ruined houses. They rendered medical aid to 80 locals, including 11 children at large.
According to the Kazakh President's task, 45 Kazakh rescuers left for Afghanistan on October 10 to join search and rescue operations in the quake-stricken province of Afghanistan.
They also sought survivors in Siyakhan, 10 km from Naib Rafi, and Cholk rural settlement.
12.10.2023, 21:21 81451
UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education
Images | Kazakh MFA
During its current membership in the UN Human Rights Council, Kazakhstan, on behalf of the Central Asian countries, presented its first initiative - the Council’s resolution entitled "Ensuring quality education for peace and tolerance for every child", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The resolution is aimed at promoting the ideas of peace and tolerance, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms through the education for children and ensuring their safety in learning environment. The document also recognizes the obligations of States to implement the fundamental principles of non-discrimination and safe access of children to education, including in the context of armed conflict.
Based on the country’s positive experience in the repatriation and reintegration of children from conflict zones, one of the key elements in the adopted document was a call to all UN Member States to ensure measures for the recovery and reintegration of children affected by armed conflict and terrorism, in particular through education.
Kazakhstan presented the draft resolution as the first regional initiative, joining the efforts of all five fraternal countries of Central Asia, thereby putting our region on the map of the main UN human rights platform.
Despite diverse positions of the United Nations Member States on human rights issues, the presented HRC document received broad support in the form of co-sponsorship by more than 70 states, including the USA, China, the European Union, Latin American, Asian and African countries. The resolution was adopted by a unanimous decision of the Human Rights Council.
The issues of protecting the rights of children are central to the policy of our country. As part of the ongoing socio-economic reforms, the Head of State outlined the need to strengthen social support, introduce legislative amendments that toughen the responsibility for the safety of children, as well as invest in education in order to ensure the principle of equal opportunities for every citizen of our country. The adoption of the UN HRC resolution will contribute to further implementation of these objectives.
12.10.2023, 18:26 81286
Musical Journey to Italy and Turkey
In addition to the exciting repertoire performances held at the Astana Opera, the opera house hosts famous foreign artists on its stage with rich concert programs. In October alone residents of the capital have the opportunity to get acquainted with the culture and art of several countries. Thus, on October 28, two teams are scheduled to perform at the Astana Opera: the world-famous Turkish brass quintet Golden Horn Brass will take the stage at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall and the Italian duet Sarnelli de Silva - Scibilia will present their concert program at the Baroque Hall, Astana Opera press office reports.
It is worth noting that the concert of the Turkish brass quintet Golden Horn Brass will be held with the support of the Embassy of Turkey in the Republic of Kazakhstan and dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey.
The Golden Horn Brass quintet is well known for delighting music lovers around the world. The team includes laureates of many international competitions - horn player Begüm Gökmen, trumpeters Julian Lupu, Deniz Yakar, tuba player Şevdar Özarslan, trombonist Mehmet Ali Baydar. This is because the ensemble has been giving educational concerts in different countries of the world for 17 years and winning main prizes at various competitions. The brass quintet was founded in 2006 by Begüm Gökmen with the goal of maximizing the promotion of brass instruments.
The knowledge acquired by the group members at the world’s leading arts universities and the experience gained in creative work make each of their concerts unique. At the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, the instrumentalists will introduce Kazakh listeners to a diverse repertoire for children and adults, striving to deepen the understanding of Turkish music through the sound of two trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba. It is expected that chamber works by classical composers will be performed at this musical evening. The Astana Opera’s soloist, soprano Assem Sembina, and the opera house’s musical consultant, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova (piano), will also take part in the concert.
On this day, no less interesting will be the concert Magic of Italian Opera, which will take place at the Baroque Hall. Baritone Antonio Sarnelli de Silva and pianist Paolo Scibilia are renowned musical artists. The active career of the Neapolitan baritone Antonio Sarnelli de Silva includes concerts in the USA, Germany, Switzerland, France, Hungary, Austria, and Greece. Antonio Sarnelli de Silva performed leading roles in famous operas in almost all Italian opera houses. His colleague Paolo Scibilia is a pianist, composer, art promoter and conductor who has given more than 700 concerts around the world. He worked with famous musicians, performed as a soloist with national orchestras of Italy, Switzerland, Macedonia, Moldova, Albania and other countries.
For more than 20 years, the duo of Italian artists has won the hearts of audiences in many countries. The concert program will feature works written by talented classical composers in 1800-1900 in Italy, considered the birthplace of opera, to the capital’s viewers. Among them are Tosti’s songs Ideale, L’Ultima Canzone, A Vucchella, Leoncavallo’s Mattinata, Gastaldon’s Musica Proibita and Bellini’s Vaga Luna.
Also on this wonderful evening, the musicians will perform arias from Donizetti’s opera Lucia di Lammermoor, Verdi’s La Traviata, Un Ballo in Maschera, Don Carlos, and Toreador Song from Bizet’s opera Carmen. The highlight of the program will be the performance by Antonio Sarnelli de Silva of his own composition Thèoreme.
The Astana Opera will continue to collaborate with the best creative teams in the world, and listeners can expect new meetings with wonderful artists from different countries.
12.10.2023, 12:30 81151
Kairat Torebayev told how the national diaspora contributes to the development of Kazakhstan's exports
Astana hosted the "Otandastar - 2023" forum, where Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev took part, telling about the integral role of the national diaspora in promoting Kazakhstan's exports abroad, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
As the Vice Minister noted, the Ministry of Trade and Integration has created a full-fledged system of support for exporters, who are provided with financial and non-financial support measures, ranging from consultations to reimbursement of part of the costs.
This year, 8 trade missions were conducted in such countries as Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, China (2 Trade and Economic missions), Iran, in which more than 110 companies participated. An exhibition was held in Urumqi with the participation of 30 companies in the food industry.
Kazakhstan exports to 125 countries of the world. According to international experts, the number of the Kazakh Diaspora abroad is from 5 to 7 million people, an average of 55 thousand of our citizens in each export market who can assist in the promotion of our products", - Kairat Torebayev said.
A deep understanding of both cultures and languages makes them effective intermediaries in the field of international trade and brings the development and interaction of states to a new, better level.
As an example, the Vice Minister cited cooperation with our Kandas in China, who, having lived in China for more than 20 years, has built business relations with Chinese companies, working with which now allows attracting investments to Kazakhstan.
National diasporas can contribute to the development of Kazakhstan's exports by searching for sales markets, helping to eliminate trade barriers, creating business ties, attracting investments in infrastructure and supporting startups.
Active involvement in the processes of interstate interaction contributes to the expansion of markets, strengthening cultural ties and stimulating economic growth both in the country of origin and in the country of residence. Therefore, it is important to recognize and support the contribution of the national diaspora to the global economy and strive for cooperation to achieve common goals", - the Vice Minister stressed.
11.10.2023, 17:37 88196
Kazakhstan not to send additional evacuation flight to Israel - Minister Karabayev
Images | Depositphotos
No additional evacuation flight will be sent to Israel, Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev said on the sidelines of the Majilis’ plenary session, Kazinform Agency reports.
There will be no additional flight. 160 people including 42 foreigners were evacuated on Tel-Aviv-Aktau-Almaty route. All those willing to return to the motherland were brought to the territory of Kazakhstan," Marat Karabayev said.
Flights were temporarily suspended until the situation in Israel improves, the minister added.
