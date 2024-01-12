New Year Starts with Young Dancers’ Debuts

Images | astanaopera.kz

Tell a friend

In the first week of the new year, on January 7, 8 and 9, the ballet Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, staged by Gyula Harangozó to Tibor Kocsák’s music, was presented at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall. Young dancers of the ballet company debuted in a fairytale production, familiar to everyone since childhood, Astana Opera press office reports.





Let us remind you that this wonderful ballet was added to the opera house’s repertoire on the initiative of the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova. According to the choreographer Gyula Harangozó, the production performed by the Astana Opera Ballet Company was the best version of all those he had previously staged in Europe.





The ballet not only transported the audience to the magical world of a beautiful princess and the seven faithful dwarves, but also carried them into a New Year’s fairytale right from the foyer. A brightly lit beautiful Christmas tree sparkled there. After that, as soon as the curtain opened, the opera house presented to its audience an undeniable miracle - a story of love and kindness, told through unique choreography, magnificent sets and magical costumes. The spirit of the New Year is still in the air at Astana Opera, making the viewers’ hearts beat in tune with fairytale music and incredible adventures.





The Astana Opera Ballet Company dancer Aidan Kalzhan noted that it was a great joy and honor for him to start the new year with the leading role of the Prince in this celebrated ballet.





The part of Prince in this production is different from princes in other ballets. He is simple and kind-hearted. The part is complex and interesting for its choreographic and technical findings. Each of my roles inspires me in its own way and gives warmth to my soul. Overall, my role specialization is closer to performing negative characters, but the part of the Prince helped me get to know myself from a different perspective and made me understand that this repertoire also fits me. As for the choreography, the author of the ballet, Gyula Harangozó, did not deviate from the classical dance canon, but kept it in its original form and presented this ballet from a new perspective. This fairytale, familiar to all of us, has found its place in the world repertoire. I always get a little nervous before going onstage in a new role, but I feel joy when I see the viewers’ eyes light up, and I receive a charge of energy from them. As a young theatrical performer, I was very happy when an opportunity to portray such an important character arose, and I think that I succeeded," Aidan Kalzhan shared.





His colleague, ballet dancer Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov, who took part in the evening performance on January 7, noted the great work of his mentors and teachers who helped him create the portrayal of the Hunter.





I performed the part of the Hunter in this production for the first time. The role itself is very interesting in terms of technique and delivery from the acting standpoint. However, when thinking about technique, we must not forget about acting, since the Hunter is one of the key characters in this production. Therefore, I prepared thoroughly, and it was very informative and interesting to work with such teachers as Gaukhar Ussina and Rustem Seitbekov. Of course, they helped a lot with preparing for this part. The production itself is a fairytale and the main audience is, of course, children. I hope they really enjoyed plunging into this fairytale. I would like to thank Altynai Asylmuratova for the opportunity to perform one of the main roles. Her contribution to us and all of our young dancers is immense. I hope I was able to convey the full meaning of the story to the audience," Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov said.





The ballet company’s talented principal dancers masterfully performed the other characters in the production. Namely, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Madina Unerbayeva, Adelina Tulepova presented Snow White on different days, and Aidan Kalzhan and Daniyar Zhumatayev presented the Prince. Olzhas Tarlanov and Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov performed the Hunter, and the portrayal of the Queen was created by Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Anel Rustemova, Yerkezhan Zhunussova, and Amina Kissembayeva took the stage for the first time in this role. In addition, there were debuts in the following parts: Dopey - Bostan Kozhabekov, Happy - Yersultan Toigulov, Sneezy - Alexandr Kornilov, Monsters - Aizhan Kazhybayeva, Vega Kamar Ikbalova. The dancers transported children and adults into the fairytale world, where good triumphs over evil.





In this first ballet performance in 2024, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra performed for three consecutive days under the baton of Maestro Arman Urazgaliyev.