Nine-year-old passenger of Shymkent-Almaty flight died at the airport after landing

A nine years old child accompanied by his mother was taken on board flight KS 972 Shymkent-Almaty. During takeoff, the boy became ill. The crew provided him with an oxygen tank, with which he breathed for 30 minutes. During the descent of the plane, the passenger lost consciousness. The crew gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation during and after the aircraft landing, defibrillator was also applied. At the airport, the child was handed over to doctors, but, unfortunately, it was not possible to save him, " the message says.
The incident took place on July 9th.
Source: KazTAG
