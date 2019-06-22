Number of international visitors in Almaty increases by 46%

Maksat Kikimov, Head of the Tourism Department of Almaty City, spoke about a high growth rate of the number of tourists arriving in Almaty.

For the first time in 15 years, Almaty has reached a 45.9% growth rate of international traveler arrivals. According to the Statistics Committee, in the first quarter of this year, the number of foreign tourists who arrived in Almaty increased by 91,300, " Maksat Kikimov wrote on Instagram.

He noted that there has not been such an increase in foreign tourist arrival even during major international events, including the Universiade and the Asian Games.

What's more, the total number of tourists in Almaty increased by 25.8% and amounted to 271,500, comprising 180,200 domestic tourists (+17.6%).

