Number of Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus rose to 476

Today 24 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan including in the city of Nur-Sultan - 17, in Karaganda region - 2, in Aktobe region – 1 and in Turkestan region - 4.

Thus, total number of patients recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has reached 476: Nur-Sultan - 205, Almaty - 88, Shymkent - 16, Akmola region - 19, Aktobe region - 10, Almaty region - 9, Atyrau region - 23, East- Kazakhstan region - 3, Zhambyl region - 11, West Kazakhstan region - 2, Karaganda region - 17, Kostanay region - 1, Kyzylorda region - 26, Mangistau region - 2, Pavlodar region - 1, North Kazakhstan region - 25, Turkestan region - 18.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.