Number of unimmunized individuals due to religious commitments has decreased in Kazakhstan

As a chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Zhandarbek Bekshin announced above two thousand Kazakhstanis have changed their attitude towards vaccinations. For the eight months of 2018, the number of people vaccinated against various diseases in Kazakhstan has increased tenfold.





It should be noted people have realized the vaccination is a guarantee not to get sick," Zhandarbek Bekshin stated on the sidelines of the Republican headquarter on infection diseases’ registration.





As Kazakhstan’s chief sanitary doctor noted at present more 60% of Kazakhstani people refuse vaccination due to religious commitments.





Today, the main reason is religious beliefs. According to our data, those who refuse to vaccinate more than 60% because of their religious commitments.





It worth noting to say in 2016 following the awareness-raising activity of out authority 250 people have changed their views concerning vaccination, this year (8 months of 2018) their number increased up to 2220. It means the figure increased tenfold. At last, the situation has stabilized. It is a positive signal," Bekshin noted.









