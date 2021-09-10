One-day tally of new COVID-19 cases at 4,106 in Kazakhstan, 14 died

Images | open sources

4,106 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 976. Karaganda and Almaty regions are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 549 and 330, accordingly.





Out of the daily case count, Nur-Sultan city has reported 329 infections, Pavlodar region – 229, Aktobe region – 222, East Kazakhstan region – 201, Akmola region – 201, Mangistau region – 185, Kostanay region – 178, Shymkent city – 150, Atyrau region – 127, and West Kazakhstan region – 124.





92 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Kyzylorda region, 81 in North Kazakhstan region, 79 in Zhambyl region, and 53 in Turkestan region.





The country has so far reported 828,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19.





14 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day





302 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan.





Countrywide, 14 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 132 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.





Kazakhstan has so far reported 71,948 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 4,611. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 59,414 in the country





Notably, the country has logged 4,106 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 6,926 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.













