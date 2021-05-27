Only four open reservoirs allowed for swimming in Almaty

picture: 365info.kz

Only four open reservoirs have been allowed for swimming in Almaty, the press service of the Emergency Situations Department said.

28 small rivers flow through the territory of the city, in addition, there are 26 reservoirs within the city. There are four permitted swimming places in Almaty: 1. Big Almaty Canal named after D. Kunaeev - Baum Grove; 2. Big Almaty Canal named after D. Kunayev - recreation area "Gulder"; 3. Lake Sairan - 300 m southward from Tole bi street; 4. Lake Sairan - 300 m southward from Tole bi street to the pier," the report says.

