Opera Academy's New Soloists Win Over the Capital

Preparations for Iolanta are in full swing," the conductor says. "This is one of the most complex masterpieces in the history of opera, so the academy attendees approached the upcoming performance with great responsibility. All our young singers are very talented, and I am convinced that we will succeed."
Every performer must be able to collaborate with the conductor and understand the musical concept of the opera," notes Aisulu Tani, executive director of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. "The conductor selects opera parts according to the vocal types, and works on phrasing, portrayal, dynamics, and musical nuances together with the singer. One might say, it brings all the participants in the performance together, so the soloists must understand the Maestro perfectly."
Modern opera houses require mastery of a wide range of skills," Aisulu Tani emphasizes. "An opera singer’s performance is not limited to the reproduction of certain notes. In addition to vocal mastery, performers must move beautifully, dance, master acting skills, and "live" onstage. The acting course gives young soloists the opportunity to get rid of tension, loosen up, and get the feel of their character portrayals more organically."
The academy opens up great opportunities for us, including performing on the country’s main stage. This is an important step for the development of a creative career," Merei Kadyrkhanov, soloist of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, shares. "At the moment we are preparing Tchaikovsky’s one-act opera Iolanta, in which I will perform the role of Vaudémont. This work is complex both musically and dramatically. With the help of our coaches and conductor, I think we will achieve all creative goals and delight our viewers."
