Opera Academy's New Soloists Win Over the Capital

The second season of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy is in full swing. Young artists will take part in the performance Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan - Sara, and in early February the singers will perform the concert version of Tchaikovsky’s opera Iolanta. The story of a young beauty who miraculously regained her eyesight will be presented at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall. The academy’s soloists will perform the great composer’s last opera together with the opera house’s symphony orchestra and choir, Astana Opera press office reports.





Iolanta was performed at Astana Opera for the first time by the first graduating class of the academy’s attendees. The premiere took place last year, and Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet, became the music director and conductor of the performance.





Preparations for Iolanta are in full swing," the conductor says. "This is one of the most complex masterpieces in the history of opera, so the academy attendees approached the upcoming performance with great responsibility. All our young singers are very talented, and I am convinced that we will succeed."





Working with a conductor is a fundamental skill for an opera singer.





Every performer must be able to collaborate with the conductor and understand the musical concept of the opera," notes Aisulu Tani, executive director of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. "The conductor selects opera parts according to the vocal types, and works on phrasing, portrayal, dynamics, and musical nuances together with the singer. One might say, it brings all the participants in the performance together, so the soloists must understand the Maestro perfectly."





Another core subject for young opera soloists is solo singing. The artists work with a teacher on vocal technique, breathing, performance and portrayal. The coach helps them choose the right repertoire.





Along with this, three foreign languages are studied at the academy. The main one is Italian, since the majority of the operatic repertoire is performed in this language. Italian is also considered the international language of opera: singers also communicate with foreign conductors and stage directors in it. In addition, the academy teaches German and French, and the majority of academy participants speak Kazakh.





Among the compulsory disciplines is dance. It helps to develop beautiful gait and posture, and improves plastique. Often there are different types of dances in operas: waltz, mazurka and others, which the artists must be familiar with.





Modern opera houses require mastery of a wide range of skills," Aisulu Tani emphasizes. "An opera singer’s performance is not limited to the reproduction of certain notes. In addition to vocal mastery, performers must move beautifully, dance, master acting skills, and "live" onstage. The acting course gives young soloists the opportunity to get rid of tension, loosen up, and get the feel of their character portrayals more organically."





Practice plays a major role in improving skills. Therefore, the opera academy program includes participation in concerts and performances. Young singers gain enormous experience by taking the stage together with Astana Opera’s principal soloists.





The academy opens up great opportunities for us, including performing on the country’s main stage. This is an important step for the development of a creative career," Merei Kadyrkhanov, soloist of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, shares. "At the moment we are preparing Tchaikovsky’s one-act opera Iolanta, in which I will perform the role of Vaudémont. This work is complex both musically and dramatically. With the help of our coaches and conductor, I think we will achieve all creative goals and delight our viewers."





Since the beginning of the course, the academy attendees have already performed in front of the audience with two concerts at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall: Bravo, Opera! and New Year’s Impromptu. After Iolanta, the young vocalists will begin preparing for the premiere of Donizetti’s opera Il Campanello, and will also continue the concert series The Astana Opera International Opera Academy Presents… Performing Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni at the opera house’s Grand Hall is planned for the end of the season.





Let us remind you that the Astana Opera International Opera Academy is a unique project that has no analogues in the country. Its work is aimed at improving the performing arts, and it is an important part of Astana Opera’s development. The academy operates with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.