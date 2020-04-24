Over 1500 violations on roads quality revealed in Q1 2020 in Kazakhstan

More than 1500 violations on roads quality have been revealed in Kazakhstan in the first quarter 2020, reports the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

The national center of quality of road assets has summed up the results of work for a three months period. Specialists have revealed 1522 violations within the frameworks of 1398 inspections, the majority of them concerned winter maintenance of roads," said the report.

27 000 km of roads of republican significance and 582 objects have been inspected.

More than 4500 km of motorways of the local network were inspected in the first quarter 2020, 136 violations have been revealed," said the department.





