28.08.2024, 10:11 7846
Over 350,000 children to enter elementary school in Kazakhstan this autumn
Tell a friend
A total of 351,176 children are to start school in Kazakhstan in the new 2024/25 academic year. Approximately 70% of them will study in the Kazakh language schools, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Education .
The majority of the first-graders live in Turkistan region - 44,000 students. Almaty region has registered more than 34,000 first-graders. Astana is third with over 26,000 elementary school students.
More than 3.9 million Kazakhstani school students will commence the forthcoming academic year in 7,859 educational institutions throughout the country.
The number of school graduates has hit a record number - 219,000.
As earlier reported, 28,000 children will start school in Astana in the new 2024/25 academic year. 282,150 pupils are to attend 187 schools in Astana starting this academic year. Of them, 110 are public schools with 233,006 students, 70 private ones with 42,674 students, and seven republican schools with 6,470 students.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
29.08.2024, 17:30 3121
Kyrgyzstan supplies over 530mln m3 of water to Kazakhstan in irrigation season
Tell a friend
Kyrgyzstan has supplied 534.3 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan during the irrigation season. The indicator exceeded the planned volume, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, water is supplied to Kazakhstan via Chu-Talas transboundary rivers. At the same time, 394.3 million cubic meters were delivered through the Talas River, which is 14.3 million cubic meters more than the planned volume.
We are actively cooperating with all our neighbors. In the context of ongoing negotiations with Kyrgyzstan, the Chu-Talas Water Management Commission has held two meetings this year. We agreed that our country will receive 180 million cubic meters of water through the Chu River and 380 million cubic meters of water through the Talas River during the irrigation season. As of today, water is supplied without interruption, and along the Talas River it has even exceeded the indicator set," Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.
To date, Kazakhstan has received 140 million cubic meters of water along the Chu River. Water is supplied in accordance with the schedule approved by the water agencies of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
As reported before, Tajikistan has supplied 488.6 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan via the Dostyk interstate canal during the irrigation season. Uzbekistan will send around 500 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan by the end of the irrigation season.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.08.2024, 16:31 3031
V World Nomad Games opening ceremony tickets sold out
Images | Akimat of Astana
Tell a friend
Tickets for the opening ceremony of the V World Nomad Games, slated for September 8-13 in Astana, are sold out, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Over 10 thousand tickets for the Games have already been sold.
Tickets are currently available for purchase. The tickets for the V World Nomad Games opening ceremony are sold out and are no longer available for purchase. However, tickets for all other sporting events are still on sale. More than 10,000 tickets have been sold for the competitions. The most popular competitions are Zhamby Atu (horseback archery), Traditional Archery, Kokpar (goat pulling), and Baige," Abylai Kondybayev, deputy chief of the Games organization directorate, said.
The V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held in Astana from September 8 to 14. The event is expected to bring together over 2,000 athletes from 89 countries of the world.
The total cash prize of the Games is 253 million tenge.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.08.2024, 14:44 2746
Durov may face a prison term of up to ten years
Tell a friend
Co-founder of the Telegram messenger app Pavel Durov has left the court building after being charged with numerous offences related to Telegram administration, TASS reported.
He left the territory of the court in a black minivan. Journalists waiting outside the court building failed to reach him for comments.
Earlier, the court charged him with six offences out of 12 named previously, the capital prosecutor’s office said in a statement. The charges include the refusal to cooperate with the authorities, complicity in dissemination of child pornography, complicity in drug trafficking and in a fraud, committed within an organized group. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, he may face a prison term of up to ten years and a fine of 500,000 euro.
The judge in charge of Durov’s case placed him under judicial control with an obligation to post a bail of 5 million euros, to report to the police station twice a week and he is forbidden to leave the territory of France.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.08.2024, 16:42 75986
1,290 COVID cases detected in Kazakhstan since Jan
Images | pixabay.com
Tell a friend
Many respiratory viruses, including coronavirus currently circulate in Kazakhstan. 1,290 COVID cases were detected throughout the country since the beginning of the year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Since 2022 coronavirus situation monitoring has been included in the existing flu and acute respiratory viral infections epidemiological control system.
1,290 COVID cases were detected since the beginning of the year. No lethal cases were recorded.
Majority of those infected develop mild COVID symptoms since there is no growth in coronavirus, viral pneumonia, or acute respiratory viral disease hospitalizations. According to the latest sequence analyses, various subvariants of Omicron by 100 percent circulate in Kazakhstan as well as worldwide.
The acting chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan signed a decree on flu vaccination starting on September 1, 2024.
It is recommended to air rooms, use sanitizers, avoid contact with infected people, wear masks to prevent virus spread, and seek medical attention if someone has disease symptoms.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.08.2024, 12:25 76206
Mpox: Healthcare Ministry recommends Kazakhstani tourists to take precautions
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry recommends Kazakhstani tourists to take precautions due to a monkeypox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its spread, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus of the Poxviridae family. Its main symptoms may develop within 5 to 21 days after exposure. It may cause fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.
For the past six months, global mpox cases reduced significantly compared to the peak of the mpox outbreak with 30,721 cases recorded in August 2022. Mpox is endemic to countries in central and west Africa.
As of today, no mpox cases have been detected in Kazakhstan. Sanitary and quarantine border checkpoints take measures to identify suspected mpox cases among international travelers.
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry recommends Kazakhstani tourists set to visit endemic countries to avoid close contact with persons suspected of contracting mpox or infected animals (monkeys, rats, squirrels, etc.), wash hands often with soap and water, and use sanitizers to curb mpox spread.
If you have symptoms like a rash, fever, or chills visit a doctor for diagnostics and treatment.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.08.2024, 15:01 76666
Three Kazakhstani Olympic medalists and two coaches diagnosed with COVID
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
According to Dias Akhmetsharip, adviser to the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, some of Kazakhstani athletes and coaches who participated in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris have tested positive for coronavirus, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Three medalists and two coaches of our team have tested positive for the coronavirus. All three athletes are medalists from the 2024 Paris Olympics. They are currently isolated and receiving treatment. They are in the mild stage of disease. We wish them a speedy recovery. No cases of the virus have been identified among other members of the national team," Dias Akhmetsharip stated.
Recall that on August 14, the meeting of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with the medalists of the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in Astana was canceled since several athletes and coaches were diagnosed with COVID-19.
As earlier reported, the Head of State decreed to award sportsmen and coaches of the national team with state awards for their high achievements at the Summer 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.08.2024, 13:02 76826
Air Astana to launch direct flights to Vietnam
Tell a friend
From 28th October 2024, Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana will launch direct flights to Vietnam, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The company announced it on its Instagram account, saying that the flights will be operated from Almaty to Phu Quoc on comfortable Airbus A321LR.
The company reminds that the nationals of Kazakhstan can stay in Vietnam for up to 30 days without visas.
In August 2023, the governments of Kazakhstan and Vietnam signed an agreement on exemption of visas for the national passport holders. The document entered into force on May 25, 2024.
According to the company's half-year report, the number of passengers transported by Air Astana planes increased by 14.6% from 2023 and reached four million.
Total revenue and other income excluding non-recurring items increased by 12.9% year-on-year and made $586.2 million ($519.1 million in the first half of 2023).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.08.2024, 11:45 75751
Tuberculosis cases on the rise in Kostanay region
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
In comparison with the previous period of 2023, tuberculosis cases in the Kostanay region have increased by 9.6%. This increase has affected all age groups, including adults, children, and adolescents, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As stated by the regional department of sanitary and epidemiological inspection, tuberculosis is an infectious disease. Transmission occurs when an infected individual expels respiratory droplets during activities such as sneezing, coughing, or talking.
Currently, the main preventive protection against tuberculosis is vaccination. Free BCG vaccine is administered within the first months of a child's life according to the national immunization schedule. The effectiveness of this vaccine has been tested and proven by time. Therefore, an unvaccinated BCG baby has more chances to get sick if the child gets infected with tuberculosis, even if he or she lives in a socially prosperous family," the message reads.
In addition, it was observed that measures aimed at preventing and containing the spread of tuberculosis are being implemented to reduce the incidence of the disease.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.08.2024, 10:11Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day 30.08.2024, 09:471486Kazakh Khoroshavin wins bronze at Track Asia Cup 2024 in Thailand 28.08.2024, 18:19Kazakhstan and the UN Reaffirmed Their High Level of Cooperation in the Field of International Security13631Kazakhstan and the UN Reaffirmed Their High Level of Cooperation in the Field of International Security 28.08.2024, 17:2113451Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to King of Jordan 28.08.2024, 19:0613376Kazakh Supreme Audit Chamber chairman presents public audit system reform package 28.08.2024, 20:2313301Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation with Portugal Discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry 28.08.2024, 12:1513221Parliament chambers to hold joint session Sep 2 08.08.2024, 18:3895971President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana 08.08.2024, 19:0195841Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazakhstan capital 08.08.2024, 17:55Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia93281Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia 09.08.2024, 13:4293241CA transport ministers sign memo of coop and Astana Communique 09.08.2024, 16:4993041Central Asia’s future depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation - President Tokayev