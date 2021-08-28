Over 5 000 people will receive payments by Semipalatinsk test site closing date

In 2021, by the Day of Semipalatinsk nuclear test site closing, 5.2 thousand Kazakhstanis will receive one-time social assistance in cash or in kind, the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan said on Friday.

Citizens equated to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War can count on this assistance. These include military personnel who were directly involved in nuclear tests, as well as persons with disabilities after nuclear weapons tests and their children, whose disability is genetically related to radiation exposure of one of the parents.

The amount of social assistance is set in each region individually, depending on the budgetary capacity by decision of local representative bodies (maslikhats).

The compensation amount is determined individually, depending on the zone, time of residence and the size of the monthly calculation index in effect on the day the compensation is issued.

From 1996 to 2020, more than 1.1 million people received this compensation in the amount of 16.4 billion tenge.

Also, Kazakhstanis living in the territories of radiation risks, if they have the status of a victim of radiation exposure, are entitled to additional wages and an additional annual paid leave.

Besides, those who lived in areas of extreme and maximum radiation risk in the period from August 29, 1949 to July 5, 1963 for at least 5 years, have the right to preferential pension payments by age (men - 50 years old, women - 45 years old).













