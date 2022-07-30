Система Orphus

Over 5 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

29.07.2022, 09:50 3086
The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the vaccination figures of Kazakhstanis as of July 29,2022, Kazinform reports. 
 
Thus, 10,783,798 people were administered the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine countrywide. The second dose was inoculated to 10,514,609 people. 5,012,630 were revaccinated.
 
Backstage magicians of Astana Opera

28.07.2022, 22:15 3111
Many people may wonder: "What happens at Astana Opera during the off-season?" while taking a stroll in the summer near the majestic building of the capital’s opera house. As part of the reports that tell about the backstage life, this time readers are invited to see the inner workings of the stage – the heart of the opera house, the press service of Astana Opera reports. 
 
The first association that arises with the opera house during the summer is stillness. However, despite the fact that the theatrical season is over, life here is still in full swing. If you take a look backstage, you will see that the stage mechanics are working tirelessly. All season long they were engaged in installing the sets for opera and ballet performances and managing the stage machinery. Now the crew on duty consisting of machinists thoroughly inspects the equipment, puts the devices in order, and prepares the equipment for the new season. It should be noted that for many years the employees of the Stage Machinery Department have been actively working under the direct supervision of Victor Carare, Astana Opera’s deputy director for design, production and building maintenance. 
 

The repertoire of our opera house is very rich. Technically complex productions with large interesting sets, which have no analogues at almost any theatrical venue in the world, are staged at Astana Opera. In addition, performances of other creative teams are held in our opera house, and in order for them to take place and go according to plan, we must carry out maintenance work before the new season," Talgar Tatmakov, head of the Stage Machinery Department, said. 

 

The lower and upper stage mechanisms can be controlled from the console by one operator, that is, everything is automated. This shows the amazing technical capabilities of Astana Opera’s stage. Only a few theatrical venues in Central Asia have such equipment, and we are rightfully included in the top of the best stages in the world. It is a space of more than 3,000 square metres, divided into four areas: two side pockets, proscenium and the rear of the stage. In addition, it can go up and down up to 5 metres. We have the opportunity to present our sets to the audience’s attention in a few minutes with the help of the right and left side of the stage, hidden from the public eyes, and also thanks to its rotation mechanism," Talgar Tatmakov said. 

 
Stage machinists regularly undergo advanced training. For example, last season German specialists conducted a week-long training with them. Incidentally, professionals from Germany invited for training stood at the origins of the creation of Astana Opera’s stage mechanism. Abai Yerzhanov, who has been working in the opera house for a long time, says that he always shares his experience with young colleagues, who have joined the team. 
 

Stage machinists’ work is very responsible, because above all it is necessary to comply with technical safety requirements. Sets that do not fit in the opera house’s warehouse are stored in specially designated places outside the opera house, so they have to be brought here by trucks. For example, the sets of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Aida are so large that they are transported to the opera house in 17 40-foot containers. Then we unload all this ourselves and prepare the stage for the performance. Initially, the installation of such large-scale sets took us 5 days, but now we have reached the stage when we need only two days," Abai Yerzhanov said. During the conversation, he also shared that he participated in preparing the stage for Astana Opera’s tour performances in China, Italy, Spain, and Hungary. 

 
When going on tour, stage machinists carefully study the destination before the trip. Since installing the sets takes time, they go on tour early, prepare the stage before the artists arrive, and dismantle the sets within a limited timeframe after the performances. 
 
Their work is not limited to installing the sets and operating equipment. Part of the staff prepares set elements for the next scene, while others make sure that the artists performing onstage are not in danger. Indeed, the sets are not stationary during the performance, they change in all the scenes, some of them get lowered, and some get raised. To the question, "Which of the productions do the machinists consider the most difficult?", the answers were different. Productions such as Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida, Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan – Sara, Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca and others were named. 
 
During a concert or an opera or ballet performance, stage machinists are dressed in classic black clothes, because they are often seen at work during a performance. 
 

Our machinists can change several tons of scenery in seconds with the help of a remote control. For example, in Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi’s opera Abai, Abai’s house disappears in the blink of an eye and the scene changes to a flat square. In Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Aida, when moving to the last fourth act, the sets simultaneously rise up with the help of 200 poles. After the sets go up, the artists remain on the lower level of the stage. The viewers in the parterre have the impression that they themselves are in a dungeon together with the singers. It is also amazing that not a single sound is heard when more than 100 machines move, and only the singers’ voices can be heard from the stage. This opera is staged in many opera houses, but only on our stage does it look so grand and enthralling," the employees of the Stage Machinery Department say.

 
 Astana Opera’s technical equipment allows the opera house to stage any of the most complex world classical masterpieces. This is possible to see for yourself by visiting the country’s main stage venue in the new 10th anniversary season.

Source: Kazinform
 
Head of State receives Deputy PM Tugzhanov

28.07.2022, 15:23 7186
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The President heard a report on the progress in implementation of the state program aimed at increasing household incomes in Kazakhstan.
 
In his report Tugzhanov revealed that some 850,000 public sector workers, 240,000 operating personnel of quasi-public sector and 1,2 million personnel of business structures had seen an increase in their salaries in the first half of 2022 as part of the program.
 
The President was informed that the Government carries out all social obligations. For instance, together with the local government bodies it carries out a set of measures to socially integrate unemployed citizens by creating new workplaces and offering career enhancement training.
 
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, over 2 million new jobs, including 444,000 jobs in 2022 alone, are to be created as part of the implementation of investment projects by 2025. As of July 1, 2022, of 444,000, 249,000 new workplaces or 56% have already been created.
 
Over 266,000 new jobs will be offered as part of 847 investment projects by 2025. The pool of those projects in processing, oil and gas and agrarian sectors was jointly compiled with regional authorities.
 
Yeraly Tugzhanov also reported on the implementation of several social projects, an increase in a number of grants for young businesspeople, a mechanism helping women get employed and more.
 
Following results of the meeting the Head of State said increasing household incomes is of paramount importance as it should become a priority for both central and local executive bodies.
 
Baikonur back to launch operations after a 2-month break

28.07.2022, 14:30 7086
 Next launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is scheduled for August 9 after a two-month break, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The last launch of a Soyuz MS-20 cargo ship from Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) occurred on June 3.
 
A Soyuz 2.1a space ship carrying a group of satellites is scheduled to take off from Baikonur on August 9 at 11:52 am Nur-Sultan time.
 
A Proton M rocket lift-off with AngoSat2 satellite set for early September has been pushed back to a later date.
 
A Soyuz MS-22 spaceflight to the ISS with a crew of three is planned for launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome on September 21. The crew consists of Russians Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and American Francisco Rubio.
 
Kazakhstan, Turkey agree to more than double number of flights

28.07.2022, 12:10 6996
Kazakhstani and Turkish aviation authorities held official talks this week, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan’s delegation was led by Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry Talgat Lastayev. Director General of Turkish DGCA Dr Kemal Yьksek headed the Turkish delegation at the talks attended by representatives of Air Astana, SCAT, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, Tailwind Airlines, Freebird Airlines air companies.
 
At the talks the sides agreed to increase the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey more than 2-fold from 40 to 93 weekly flights, including from 7 to 14 Nur-Sultan-Istanbul flights, from 13 to 21 Almaty-Istanbul flights and added new destinations in both countries.
 
More flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey will help increase the transit passenger flow through airline hubs of Kazakhstan to CIS countries and Turkey.
 
The Kazakh-Turkish talks were held pursuant to President Tokayev’s May visit to Turkey.
 
Farmers fear losing half of wheat crop in Akmola and Kostanay rgns

27.07.2022, 18:30 12106
Agriculture has been hit hard by Saiga in Akmola, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to the country's agriculture ministry, Akmola and Kostanay regions mostly harvest wheat. The regions account for 55% of the country's grain output. This year, the farmers fear losing about 50% of their harvest due to the damage caused by Saiga.
 
The data by the ecology, geology, and natural resources ministry indicate that wheat crops on 141.9 thou ha in Akmola region, 49.6 thou ha in Kostanay region, 6.7 thou ha in West Kazakhstan region, 40.3 thou ha in Aktobe region, and 23.2 thou ha in Karaganda region have been affected by Saiga.
 
Sugar production meets 42% of domestic demand in Kazakhstan

26.07.2022, 16:30 15071
Sugar plants do not operate in full in Kazakhstan, Yerbol Karashukeyev, Agriculture Minister, said during a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

Last year, Kazakhstan supplied 42% of sugar, including 191 thousand tons or 35% cane sugar and 36 thousand tons or 7% of beet sugar through its domestic production," said Yerbol Karashukyeyev. 

 
He went on to note that owing to the state support measures the domestic sugar production was up 17% from 139 to 227 thousand tons in the year. T
 
his year, the country eyes to produce around 44 thousand tons of beet sugar and 225 thousand tons of cane sugar, suppling 49% of its sugar consumption. 
 

The country has four sugar plants with a capacity of 2.4 thousand tons of cane sugar and 8.7 thousand tons of beet sugar per day. Nevertheless, they do not operate in full due to an insufficient amount of feedstocks," said Karashukyeyev.

 
Sugar plant under construction in Zhambyl rgn

25.07.2022, 19:25 19041
A sugar plant with a capacity of 150 thousand tons per year is set to be built in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

In six months of this year, small- and medium-sized businesses received micro-loans to the tune of KZT10.5bn in Zhambyl region. Over 2 thousand beginner entrepreneurs were given grants worth KZT3.3bn," said governor of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov. 

 
He went on to say that four platforms to establish contacts with investors are operational in the region.
 
 Special attention is attached to the development of the special economic zone Chemical Park Taraz in Zhambyl region. Three investment projects, including a sugar plant with a capacity of 150 thou tons per year, a sodium cyanide plant producing up to 25 thou tons a year, and a metallurgical plant for the production of ferrosilicon, ferrosilicon manganese, industrial silicon, non-ferrous metals with a capacity of 60-100 thou tones a year, are being carried out within the zone.
 
 "As part of the region's development plan, there are plans to launch 443 projects worth KZT2.1tln and create 10.1 thou new jobs in the industry," said the governor. 
 
Once implemented the industrial output of the region is expected to rise by KZT275bn. The export could reach KZT95.9bn. The number of SMEs will rise from 77.2 to 85 thousand in the region.
 
Tokayev meets with QazaqGaz Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov

22.07.2022, 20:15 35076
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the outcomes of the financial and economic activity of QazaqGaz for H1 of 2022 as well as the implementation of his tasks to meet domestic demand for commodity gas, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Tokayev was informed about the urgent measures taken by the company which prevented a deficiency of commodity gas in the domestic market.
 
According to Zharkeshov, domestic demand for commodity gas is fully met. QazaqGaz has started constructing a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1bn cubic meters. Works are ongoing to expand the resource base through new gas exploration and development projects. In addition, the 2022/26 Comprehensive Gas Sector Development Plan is in place.
 
The Head of State was briefed about the conducting of a complex audit of the company's activity. An international technical audit of the gas transport system of Kazakhstan is underway. As a result of the optimization process of the company's spending, KZT9bn has been saved since the beginning of 2022.
 
The Chairman also reported that works are underway to reduce the list of required documents on the technical conditions for gas connection.
 
A set of measures for a socially fair reform of pricing has been developed and is under consideration.
 
Following the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions, including steeping up gasification.
 
