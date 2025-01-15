14.01.2025, 16:10 2091
Police officer posthumously awarded for bravery in Almaty region
Images | Almaty region's police department
Late patrol inspector senior lieutenant Shalkar Baizhomartov has been awarded the 3rd degree Aibyn Order posthumously, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Receiving the award was the father of later Shalkar Baizhomartov.
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Interior Minister Aidar Saitbekov, who presented the award, offered his condolences and highlighted the bravery senior lieutenant Baizhomartov showed as well as his contribution and dedication to ensure the safety of citizens.
The interior bodies’ personnel are always at the frontline in the fight against crime and maintaining order. Late Shalkar Baizhomartov proved his devotion to his duty and the homeland at the cost of his life, said Saitbekov.
To note, Shalkar Baizhomartov attending to an accident scene was crushed to death by a Toyota Camry vehicle, that lost control and rammed onto a police vehicle, on Almaty-Oskemen highway in Almaty region on December 20, 2024.
Earlier it was reported that a police officer of the Medeu District Police Department had been stabbed to death during an altercation in one of Almaty's medical facilities.
08.01.2025, 11:28 48441
Several flights delayed at Almaty airport
Several flights have been delayed due to snowfall at the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the airport online flight board, departures from Almaty to Shymkent, Astana, Aktau, Atyrau, and Novosibirsk, as well as arrivals from Astana, Shymkent, Aktau, and Kyzylorda are delayed for several hours.
According to the press service of the airport, a number of outbound flights experienced delays due to inclement weather on January 8, including snowfall and fog.
As earlier reported, Kazhydromet has issued a weather warning for 14 regions of Kazakhstan as well as the cities of Astana and Almaty for Wednesday, January 8.
07.01.2025, 17:35 48211
Read-out data from flight recorders of crashed AZAL plane to be examined soon in Astana
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Members of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash investigation commission with the decrypted data from the flight recorders (black boxes) are to arrive in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Upon arrival, the experts will immediately begin examining the decrypted data from the flight recorders, said the press service of the Kazakh Transport Ministry.
As earlier said, the Aviation Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) of Brazil completed decoding the flight recorders (black boxes) of the crashed Azerbaijan Airlines plane (AZAL).
Earlier, Kazinform reported that the specialists from the Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa) of the Brazilian Air Force began analyzing data from the black boxes of Azerbaijan Airlines’s Embraer 190 plane.
On December 30, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the tragic crash of Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243 on 25 December 2024.
The Azerbaijan Airlines plane which was flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25. The plane was carrying 67 people including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims are six nationals of Kazakhstan.
07.01.2025, 10:27 47846
How Kazakhstanis celebrate Orthodox Christmas Day
On January 7, Orthodox Christians in Kazakhstan celebrate Christmas, marking the birth of Jesus Christ according to the Julian calendar, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The author invites readers to explore how Kazakhstanis celebrate this day.
Orthodox Christianity is the second-largest religious group in Kazakhstan, following Islam. It came to Kazakhstan during the Russian Empire’s expansion in the 18th and 19th centuries. Today, Orthodox Christians make up a significant portion of the population.
Despite being a secular state with Islam as the dominant religion, Kazakhstan respects and celebrates its religious diversity, with Orthodox Christmas recognized as a public holiday since 2005.
Celebration
The journey to Christmas begins with the Nativity Fast, a 40-day period of spiritual and physical preparation that concludes on January 6. During the fast, believers abstain from meat, dairy, and indulgent foods while focusing on prayer, repentance, good deeds, and reconciliation with loved ones.
On Christmas Eve, January 6, families prepare sochivo, a dish of boiled grains like wheat or other cereals mixed with poppy seeds, honey, nuts, and dried fruits. This is a very nutritious dish that gives strength to those who have faithfully observed the fast to endure the long Christmas service.
The Christmas service begins on the night of January 6 and continues into the early hours of January 7. Worshippers gather in churches to celebrate the birth of Christ, a time for deep spiritual renewal and a closer connection to God.
A central symbol of the holiday is the Christmas tree, adorned with ornaments, garlands, and a star. Traditional decorations include angels, lanterns and bells. Candles are also lit on this day in honor of the birth of Jesus Christ and to point to the Light of the world.
The Christmas table is a feast of abundance, with meat and fish dishes, pies, salads, and an assortment of sweets. Roasted chicken, duck, and other poultry stuffed with apples are served, along with aspic (a cold meat jelly), a popular dish during the holiday. A roasted pig’s head also makes an appearance, completing the festive spread.
After the festive dinner, as midnight approaches, young people gather in groups and visit homes to keep alive one of the most joyful and ancient customs - the celebration of Koliada. Boys and girls sing festive carols, praising the birth of Christ and wishing prosperity to the household. In return, hosts express their gratitude by offering sweets, treats, or even money.
Earlier Kazinform News Agency shared how people around the world celebrate New Year’s Eve.
06.01.2025, 21:32 47516
Neuroinfection caused mass die-off of Caspian seals - experts
According to Aydin Kydyrmanov, laboratory chief at the Research Center of Microbiology and Virology, mass die-off of the Caspian seals in Mangistau region was caused by neuroinfection, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As reported, some 2,000 dead seals were discovered in Mangistau region’s Tupkaragan and Karakiya districts in October-November 2024. The Center's employees who had arrived at the scene took samples from the dead seals' carcasses.
The experts conducted a molecular genetic analysis and discovered a new viral disease in the brain and lung tissues.
There was a virus in all the samples. This is a viral neuroinfection. The detection of the virus in the animals’ brain proves that this is the only cause of the disease," Aidyn Kydyrmanov said adding that immunodeficiency contributed to the disease progress
This disease has not been sufficiently studied yet. It is typical for marine mammals.
In early December, in an interview with a Kazinform correspondent, Dan Jarvis, Director of Welfare and Conservation at British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), commented on the reports of Caspian seal die-offs, describing it as a "critical conservation issue in the Caspian region."
06.01.2025, 20:34 47326
No need to make fuss - President Tokayev on metapneumovirus in China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his opinion on the metapneumovirus raising concerns in the society, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Now everyone is talking about a new infection. There is no need to make a fuss. We shoulld further develop cooperation with China," the Head of State said during his visit to the House of Students of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University in Astana.
As reported, President Tokayev surveyed today new dormitory for master's degree and PhD students of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University in Astana.
05.01.2025, 15:05 39446
Metapneumovirus strains detected in Kazakhstan, Healthcare Ministry
Images | pexels.com
Mass media reports suggest that human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory illness, is circulating around the world, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Healthcare Ministry.
Human metapneumovirus is one of the viruses that has been circulating in many countries for tens of years. Its strains were also detected in Kazakhstan along with other viruses spreading during the flu and influenza peak.
According to the sanitary and epidemiological control committee since the start of the epidemic season, 8,360 samples were tested for non-influenza respiratory viruses (NIRV). 22% of 1,866 samples were positive. Of which 680 tests or 36.4% detected rhinovirus, 433 or 23.2% revealed RS virus and 30 or 1.6% were positive for human metapneumovirus.
Human metapneumovirus spreads like other respiratory viruses from those infected through sneezing and coughing. Its many symptoms are coughing, runny nose, fever and headache.
Since the beginning of the epidemic season, October 1, Kazakhstan reported 2,002,335 ARVI and 941 laboratory-confirmed flu cases.
The Healthcare Ministry urges all to avoid crowded places, use sanitizers, avoid close contact with those infected, stay at home when sick and seek medical care.
As written before, 21,089 influenza cases have been reported in West Kazakhstan since October 1, 2024.
05.01.2025, 13:07 39281
Eye injuries and burns: 63 suffered from New Year fireworks accidents in Kazakhstan
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry revealed that 63 people, including 22 children, were injured as a result of accidents associated with fireworks, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Of which 12 were hospitalized, including five children, 51 are receiving treatment at home, including 15 kids, the healthcare departments of the regions and cities of republican cities said.
Up to 19 people were injured in the city of Almaty, 11 in Zhambyl region, 6 in Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau regions and Shymkent city each, 2 in Aktobe region and 1 in Akmola, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Almaty and Abai regions each.
All those sustained eye traumas, cornea burns, hand burns and injuries. One of the patients was diagnosed with anterior abdominal wall injuries. He was admitted to the hospital in a stable moderately grave condition.
As earlier reported, a rental car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on December 21. According to preliminary information, at least 11 people were killed and roughly 80 others were injured. So far, two deaths have been officially confirmed.
02.01.2025, 15:59 73581
Quake jolts 353 km away from Almaty
The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on January 2 at 09:40:48 Astana time, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Scientific Center of Seismological Observations and Research.
It was centered 353 km northeast of Almaty in China.
No quake tremors were felt in Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.
Earlier the quake was recorded in the Caspian Sea.
