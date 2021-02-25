Police will detain drivers without license or ID in Kazakhstan

From February 13, 2021, Kazakhstanis were allowed not to carry their license and registration certificate with them while driving. True, provided that they have an ID with them. And what if you are at wheel without a single document? Kolesa.kz answered this question.





According to the Code of Administrative Infractions of the RK, for driving a vehicle without any documents, the driver is brought to administrative liability, a warning (if this infraction is committed for the first time) or a fine in the amount of 5 MCI. At the same time, police officers make administrative detention and impound vehicle if it is impossible to establish the driver's identity, including in the case when he gives incorrect passport data or does not provide them at all, "the ministry said.





Thus, driving without a document that would confirm the identity is fraught with liability.





If you do not carry your license and registration certificate, then do not forget to have your ID with you," the portal says.









