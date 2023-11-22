21.11.2023, 17:10 5861
Power supply resumed in 8 more villages in Pavlodar rgn
Residents of 10 villages are still without power supply in Pavlodar region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
117 villages were without power supply due to 246 emergency power outages in Pavlodar region caused by severe wind battering the region last weakened.
As of today, power supply is resumed to 107 villages. Works to resume power supply is underway in villages of three districts - Akkuly, Shcherbakty, and Bayanauyl, the press service of the region’s administration office said.
20.11.2023, 20:58
Pavlodar rgn to declare local state of emergency in areas hit hard by severe wind
Images | instagram / pavlodarnews.kz
The nature-made state of emergency of local scale is set to be declared in cities and nine districts in Pavlodar region mostly affected by severe wind, Kazinform Agency correspondent reports.
The cities and districts’ administration offices held an emergency situations commission meeting, during which the decision was taken to declare a nature-made state of emergency of local scale. The decision is yet to be taken officially.
Regionwide, the wind tore off the roofs of 83 social facilities, mostly affecting 61 buildings, 10 health facilities, nine culture, and three sports facilities.
Business facilities, private residences and 63 high-rise buildings were affected as well.
There had been 246 emergency power outages leaving over 70 thousand people without power in the region. 21 villages still remain without power in four districts in Pavlodar region.
20.11.2023, 11:06
Astana Opera: Masterpiece Revival
Images | astanaopera.kz
Last weekend, November 17 and 18, the ballet Beethoven - Immortal - Love was presented at the capital’s Astana Opera. German choreographer Raimondo Rebeck worked on the restored version. Music director and conductor of the production is Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin, Astana Opera press office reports.
While this ballet was not performed for some time, many things happened in between: in the world, in my life and in everyone’s life, good stuff, bad stuff, but many things. I think the audience saw the production in a different light, and even the soloists became different, because they had time to let it sink in and to think about this story. I see the difference in them: how they interpret their roles, how they see their characters. The company is in excellent shape and very well prepared. The team of ballet masters-repetiteurs on staff did really well rehearsing with them. The cast of the production has been updated, and I am grateful to have these new faces with new input. They interpret the characters in a different way, have different lines, which is refreshing for me. For example, Madina Unerbayeva, a beautiful new Love, and then there is Sofiya Adilkhanova, who has beautiful lines and very strong work on the character. Arman Urazov brought new colors to the part of Beethoven, as did Sultanbek Gumar to the part of Illness. All of them are extraordinarily good. Thus, the company now has a balance of mature and fresh new faces," choreographer Raimondo Rebeck said.
This stunning creation combines virtuoso choreography, musical splendor (a lot of effort was put into this by the symphony orchestra, choir and opera soloists) and a thrilling story of life of the great Ludwig van Beethoven. The German choreographer reflected the emotional palette, tragedy and the inner world of the composer through dance, presenting to the viewers a unique production with deep meaning.
The sets, skillfully designed by Japanese set designer Yoko Seyama, became an opportunity to express the story of Beethoven’s life. From his early creative successes and joys, through the difficult periods of his life associated with loss and illness, to the final act that embodies the immortality of his music.
The musical choices, based on the music of Beethoven himself, as well as Bach, Haydn, Mozart and contemporary composer Dirk Haubrich, was profoundly harmonious. The beautiful solos performed by Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Dolores Umbetaliyeva also touched the soul. She masterfully played Bach’s Prelude in C Minor, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 (second movement), Für Elise, Piano Sonata No. 14 "Moonlight Sonata" (first movement), Piano Concerto No. 5 (second movement).
We started preparing for the performance a month ago. Upon arrival, Raimondo Rebeck checked the purity of the dance and made some tweaks, although the revived version was practically no different from the original one. Speaking of my part, performing the role of the great composer Beethoven is a great honor for me. When preparing, I studied Beethoven’s biography through various sources. Having become a semi-musician myself, I got into character and I think I was able to tell the audience about the composer’s outstanding works. In this production, I strived to convey to the viewers that Beethoven was the closest to outer space among the world’s geniuses. Beethoven was a man with a generosity of spirit and rich creative legacy, but his fate turned out to be difficult: the composer became seriously ill," Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan said after the performance. "I think it is not easy to portray such eminent figures as Beethoven onstage. He is one of the most complex characters, the entire world knows what kind of person Beethoven was, knows his work, so you need to be very precise when performing him onstage. It is important to be able to convey the hero’s facial expressions and behavior correctly," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan concluded.
The dancers made a great impression with their skill and expressiveness. They performed their parts at the highest level. A distinctive feature of the soloists’ performance was their skillful acting, which set the dynamics and rhythm of the ballet. Thus, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Arman Urazov presented Beethoven. Immortal Love - Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva and Madina Unerbayeva. Euterpe - Assel Shaikenova, Sofiya Adilkhanova. Illness - Serik Nakyspekov, Sultanbek Gumar. Mozart - Aibar Toktar, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet. Haydn - Islam Kaipbai, Daniyar Zhumatayev. Count - Zhanibek Akhmediyev, Dias Kurmangazy. Countess - Moldir Shakimova, Madoka Yano. Father - Sunggat Kydyrbai, Kuat Karibayev. Mother - Alina Khalimolla and Gulnur Kaisarova. The soloists were able to convey through the language of dance the subtlest nuances of choreography from exquisite pas de deux to energetic ensemble numbers. Exceptional charisma and skill of the company’s performance emphasized the importance of every moment of the master’s life.
The ballet Beethoven - Immortal - Love not only told about the life of the composer, but also evoked in the viewers deep thoughts about the immortality of art, the eternity of music, which continues to bring people joy through the centuries. This choreographic canvas gave the audience an opportunity to see a collective portrayal of a creative person, immerse themselves in the world of the great composer and feel the power of music of his genius.
17.11.2023, 14:29
Maulen Ashimbaev participated in the international conference dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov
Images | senate.parlam.kz
During the visit to Kyrgyzstan, members of the delegation of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan led by Maulen Ashimbaev participated in the international conference dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov. Speaking to the crowd, Maulin Ashimbaev called the work of the great writer the "golden bridge" of two peoples. He also noted that the Master rightfully occupies an honorable place in the history of world literature as a symbol of humanism, human morality and ethics. His works reveal a person, his dignity, his desire for happiness, freedom and justice, press service of the Senate reports.
Chingiz Aitmatov is a writer of international scale and a phenomenon of world literature. His works are a manifestation of humanism, human values and morality. All the fundamental questions that were raised by Chingiz Torekulovich do not lose their relevance today. Especially in conditions of devaluation of moral values, populism, all kinds of fakes and post-truth", - emphasized the Speaker of the Senate.
17.11.2023, 07:53
Australian researchers discover new prehistoric eagle species
Researchers have discovered a new species of prehistoric eagle endemic to Australia and shed new light on the country's only known vulture, Xinhua reports.
In a study published on Friday, a team from Flinders University found that Australia's only vulture - the Cryptogyps lacertosus - was more primitive than previously thought, lacking the soaring ability of current vultures and was still alive 60,000 years ago.
While the vulture weighed up to six kg, the researchers concluded that a new species of eagle described for the first time in the study - the Dynatoaetus pachyosteus - grew up to 12 kg.
Living between 500,000 and 200,000 years ago, the pachyosteus was second in size to the Dynatoaetus gaffae, which was described in a study published by Flinders University in March and was the largest eagle that ever lived on the Australian continent.
Fossil bones from both eagle species were discovered at the World Heritage-listed Naracoorte Caves more than 300 km southeast of Adelaide.
Ellen Mather, a paleontologist from Flinders University, led the teams that discovered both species and said in a media release that the two eagles likely competed for food across prehistoric southern Australia.
This new eagle species, Dynatoaetus pachyosteus, would have been similar in wingspan to a wedge-tailed eagle, now Australia's largest living eagle of prey, but its bones seem much more robust - especially its leg bones, suggesting it was even more powerful and heavily built," she said.
The Dynatoaetus genus was endemic to Australia, meaning it was not found anywhere else, but Mather said analysis suggested the species could be related to the crested serpent eagle, which can be found in the tropical jungles of southeast Asia and New Guinea, and Philippine eagle.
To commemorate the discovery of the eagle species, an artwork depicting their likeness and that of the Cryptogyps lacertosus will be unveiled at the Naracoorte Caves later in November.
16.11.2023, 18:07
Weeks Remain until the Deadline for Accepting Applications for Participation in the Umai 2023 Award
Images | astanaopera.kz
The organizing committee of the Umai 2023 National Award in the field of art, established by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reminded that applications for participation can be submitted until December 5. This year, the number of Umai awards is increased, and nominations remain the same: Theatrical Art, Choreographic Art, Music Performance Art, Fine and Decorative and Applied Arts, Astana Opera press office reports.
We are confident that Umai 2023 will arouse even greater interest among representatives of creative professions, and members of the independent expert committee will receive for their consideration a variety of interesting works that can give new impetus to the development of Kazakh art. We hope to increase the number of representatives from the regions of our country, because the high national status of the competition can become a springboard for young people to conquer creative pinnacles," the organizing committee of the Umai National Award noted.
The organizing committee called for more active application submissions. Additional detailed information is provided on the Astana Opera’s official website, where the interested individuals can study the list of required documents in the Umai 2023 Award section.
The Umai National Award was originally established to unite the artistic community of our country.
We invite everyone who contributes to the development of Kazakh culture to use this unique opportunity to present their creative work, get acquainted with colleagues’ achievements, and strengthen creative ties. We remind you that in order to support and develop national art, this year the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan has significantly increased the number of awards, and, accordingly, monetary prizes. Thus, the prize fund of the award this year amounted to 79 million Tenge," the organizing committee concluded.
The Umai National Award is one of the most authoritative and prestigious in the art sphere in our country. Every year it brings to light new names of outstanding cultural figures, contributing to the development and advancement of national culture.
16.11.2023, 13:15
Kazakhstan’s population hits the mark of 20 mln
Kazakhstan's population hit the mark of 20 million people, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced via his official account on X, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the post, the Head of State welcomed the fact that Kazakhstan’s population now stands at 20 million. He went on to extend his congratulations on this milestone, emphasizing that a happy family is the foundation of the nation's prosperity and the country's sustainable progress.
The state, in his words, will continue the work to strengthen family values, protect maternity and childhood.
15.11.2023, 16:11
Astana Opera: Music born in Kazakhstan
Images | astanaopera.kz
Vocal and symphonic music by Kazakh authors will be performed in the concert Uly Mukana Muragerlerinen Taghzym (The Heirs Bow to the Great Mukan), dedicated to the 110th anniversary of Mukan Tulebayev and organized by the Composers’ Union of Kazakhstan. On November 21, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Choir and opera soloists under the baton of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin and holder of the Order of Qurmet Ruslan Baimurzin will perform works by the classics of the national composers school as well as works by the talented contemporary authors, including those that have not yet been heard anywhere before, Astana Opera press office reports.
The opera house’s brilliant soloists - the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Zhanat Shybykbayev, Meir Bainesh, holder of the Order of Qurmet Aizada Kaponova, international competitions laureates Gulzhanat Sapakova, Madina Islamova, Beimbet Tanarykov, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Yerzhan Saipov, Artur Gabdiyev, Altynbek Abilda, Aigerim Amanzholova, Narul Toikenov, as well as guest soloists - violinist Yerkebulan Saparbayev, vocalist Dilnaz Omarkhanova and others will grace the musical evening with their art.
The origins of the Composers’ Union of Kazakhstan, founded in 1939, were outstanding figures of national culture: Akhmet Zhubanov, Latif Khamidi, Yevgeniy Brussilovsky, Mukan Tulebayev, Vassiliy Velikanov, Nurgissa Tlendiyev, Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov. Their followers were Gaziza Zhubanova, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev, Quddus Khojamyarov and others.
The Composers’ Union of Kazakhstan today is one of the leading creative organizations. It makes a great spiritual, cultural and musical contribution to the development of the country and the education of the younger generation. Modern composers strive to maintain a high professional standard and support young talented colleagues who master new means of compositional techniques," Serikzhan Abdinurov, the chairman of the Composers’ Union of Kazakhstan, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, notes. "The program features authors from different generations of the Kazakh composers’ school, which allows us to trace the evolution that has occurred since the emergence of the professional organization, which will celebrate its 85th anniversary next year."
As part of the concert Uly Mukana Muragerlerinen Taghzym, excerpts from Mukan Tulebayev’s opera Qozy Korpesh - Bayan Sulu, as well as the author’s famous art songs Tos Meni, Tos and Kesteli Oramal will be presented. Abai’s aria from the opera of the same name by A. Zhubanov and L. Khamidi, Suyunbai’s terme from A. Kazakbayev’s opera Zhambyl Zhyrau, Beibarys’ aria from A. Zhaiymov and A. Zhaiym’s opera Beibarys, Gulder Bii from Abzal Mukhitdin’s opera Al-Farabi, V. Strigotsky-Pak’s symphonic poem Kenesary, B. Qydyrbek’s Requiem, and Daldenbai’s vocal-symphonic ode El Baqyty will also be performed.
It is worth noting that this evening national music aficionados will witness two world premieres at once: Alibi Abdinurov’s violin concerto, which was specially written for this event, and Serikzhan Abdinurov’s vocal-symphonic dastan Farab-Otyrar.
Dastan Farab-Otyrar was inspired by the poem The Death of Otyrar by Mukhtar Shakhanov, an author whom I love very much. This work has been my reference book since school years," the composer said. "I nurtured the idea of writing a dastan for a very long time. Since I come from Southern Kazakhstan, the history of this region, the work of Al-Farabi and Khoja Akhmet Yasawi are very close to me. Being a composer and a son of my people, I consider it my duty to talk about the events that took place on the territory of our country. Dastan takes you to the 12th century, during the invasion of Genghis Khan, who completely destroyed the city. The work tells about our ancestors, about the life, way of life, and history of the Kazakh people."
According to Serikzhan Abdinurov, representatives of the Composers’ Union of Kazakhstan are grateful to the Astana Opera for the opportunity to give their concerts here twice a year at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. This year, in connection with Mukan Tulebayev’s anniversary, a large vocal and symphonic concert Uly Mukana Muragerlerinen Taghzym will be held at the opera house’s Grand Hall. The concert will begin at 7.00 pm.
15.11.2023, 13:15
President Tokayev comments on woman’s heinous murder at a restaurant in Astana
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings and consultations with Minister of Interior Yerzhan Sadenov, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, Chairman of the Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev and heads of law-enforcement agencies after the heinous murder of Saltanat Nukenova at one of the restaurants in Astana that shocked the entire country, Kazinform News Agency reports.
At the meetings and consultations, the Head of State paid utmost attention to the relevance of observing the law, raising the level of legal awareness and legal culture of the citizens.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the principle of Law and Order should become an ideological and political beacon for the Kazakhstani society and that all types of offences should not be tolerated.
The Head of State is convinced that the society can combat such negative phenomena as domestic violence, vandalism, offensive behavior and disorderly conduct only through concerted efforts and should clamp down on violence against women and children.
Regarding the recent heinous murder of Saltanat Nukenova at one of Astana’s restaurants, the President charged the Ministry of Interior to keep the case under a special control.
Law is one for all," stressed the Head of State, adding that a Just Kazakhstan is a country overned by Law and Order.
Earlier it was reported that the former National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan, Kuandyk Bishimbayev, had been arrested for two months after reportedly brutally killing his wife Saltanat Nukenova at Bau restaurant in the Kazakh capital last week.
