President: Kazakhstan extends quarantine regime for 2 more weeks

Kazakhstan has made a decision to extend the quarantine regime for two more weeks due to the epidemiological situation in the country

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted that the decision to extend the quarantine till the end of July in Kazakhstan will be made by the special governmental commission.

The Head of State stressed that the quarantine regime is needed to protect health of the citizens upon condition they observe the stringent measures of self-protection.

In another tweet President Tokayev emphasized it is of paramount importance to follow up the first signs of stabilization of the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan and that the upcoming weeks will be the key ones in that respect.





He also vowed the Kazakh Government will make cash handouts to the amount of KZT45,200 to the most who lost their income due to the quarantine regime in July.













