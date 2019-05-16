Presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva meets staff of concrete product plant in Almaty

Photo: the party's press service

Daniya Yespayeva, the presidential candidate nominated by the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, met with the employees of Temirbeton-1 LLP in Almaty, the party's press service reports.

Daniya Yespayeva has met today with the staff of Temirbeton-1 LLP. Having a 65-year history, the high-profile company is engaged in manufacturing reinforced concrete products and structures.

During the meeting, the employees of Temirbeton-1 familiarized themselves with the election program of the presidential candidate. Daniya Yespayeva answered their questions and called on them to vote in the election which will be held on June 9 of this year.

It is to be recalled that the pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan has registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.

